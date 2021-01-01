« previous next »
Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1600 on: Today at 01:20:42 am
The ordinary working class Russian is going to be a victim of this conflict too, the sanctions won't really hurt Putin or his cronies.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1601 on: Today at 02:37:29 am
Putin missed a trick, he shouldve invaded when Trump was president. Couldve reached Estonia .Might have had the might  of the American military as back up .

The way this looks like playing out, Ukraine is fucked, carved up and divided, caught between a very powerful mad man and a world trying to avoid war, for good reason.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1602 on: Today at 02:39:44 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:27:29 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60480904

Some were suggesting Russia is skint, $630 billion in foreign reserves and gold suggests otherwise

But I think that is only true if Russia can exchange their deposits or sell their foreign bank notes, which I think is a big question right now. US and EU secondary sanctions can touch just about any banks that handle those reserve transactions. Russia is skint if they cant easily convert their dollars and Euros into Roubles.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1603 on: Today at 03:44:50 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:37:29 am
Putin missed a trick, he shouldve invaded when Trump was president. Couldve reached Estonia .Might have had the might  of the American military as back up .
I don't get that point - Ukraine is not an EU nation, Estonia is (as well as being an active part of, and defended by, NATO.....with US and British troops being sent here presumably as a deterrent) - Belarus is not an EU nation, Poland/Lithuania/Latvia are......Ukraine does indeed look in danger of being carved up, can't see that happening here though.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1604 on: Today at 05:25:57 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:20:42 am
The ordinary working class Russian is going to be a victim of this conflict too, the sanctions won't really hurt Putin or his cronies.

The ordinary russian working class doesn't seem very bright to me. Otherwise they wouldn't let the same person to rule over them for two decades.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1605 on: Today at 06:31:55 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:25:57 am
The ordinary russian working class doesn't seem very bright to me. Otherwise they wouldn't let the same person to rule over them for two decades.

If only it was as simple as it is in your head. Opposing Putin or his government will leave you looking over your shoulder for the rest of your life. Ask Alexei Navalny if he isnt very bright. Ask Sergei Skripal if he feels that he isnt very bright. Absolutely no limit to what the KGB and its extensions can and will do to quell dissent. Maybe Igor from Kazan doesnt actually want Putin but cant vote in democratic elections and doesnt want Novichok on his door handles or in his kecks.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1606 on: Today at 06:36:00 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:27:29 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60480904

Some were suggesting Russia is skint, $630 billion in foreign reserves and gold suggests otherwise

According to this guy this could also be a weak spot in the Russian plan. The author looks a very credible source who has worked for Russia's central bank in the past, I've added a link to his biography at the end.

https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/592272-to-prevent-an-invasion-of-ukraine-threaten-to-sanction-russias
To prevent an invasion of Ukraine, threaten to sanction Russia's central bank

Only credible deterrence can prevent Russias invasion of Ukraine and a new war in Europe. The threat of devastating Western financial, trade and personal sanctions is credible but may not constitute sufficient deterrent. The threat of a Western military response could present a deterrent but is not credible. One deterrence measure is both credible and sufficient. It is the threat to sanction the Russian Central Bank. It is credible because it carries low risk and is simple to execute. It is a strong deterrent because it is a weapon of massive economic destruction. It can ruin Russias exchange rate, the banking system, public finance and the economy at large.

Russia relies on the Central Banks foreign exchange (FX) reserves of $638 billion to support the exchange rate and stability of the national currency, the ruble, to insure the banking system and household deposits, to prevent runs on banks, to bail out the external debt of state and private corporations and to manage the sovereign wealth fund of $185 billion for fiscal emergencies. A mere threat of sanctions against the Central Bank would undermine these economic and political foundations of the country.

The reason is the unique 21st Century conjunction of currency convertibility and the digitalization of international finance. If Russia were a closed economy with a non-convertible currency like the now-defunct Soviet Union, it would have been impervious to what happens to FX reserves. The latter were held in gold and foreign bonds and cash in the vaults of the Central Bank, just to ensure critical imports.

Fast forward to the 21st Century. The Russian economy is open, and the ruble is convertible, both backed by the FX reserves. But these reserves are largely electronic book entries in the Russian Central Bank accounts with the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and similar Western institutions and clearing houses. There are no physical bonds and certificates. In the language, Western government bonds and other securities and sovereign deposits with Western central and commercial banks are dematerialized and uncertificated.

For example, U.S. Treasuries owned by central banks of 200 countries are book entries on the computers of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, traded by its authorized dealers, with the sale proceeds transmitted electronically via Fedwire to correspondent banks.

From this vantage point, if sanctions hit, the $638 billion FX reserves shrink to their salvage value. Of the $638 billion FX reserves, only $12 billion are dollar and Euro-denominated cash in the vaults of the Russian Central Bank. The gold stored there, worth $139 billion, is hard to sell en masse, especially if the Central Bank falls under the Western sanctions. Another part of FX reserves, $84 billion in Renminbi-denominated instruments, is of little financial use in a crisis. Some $403 billion, almost two-thirds of the FX reserves, are securities and deposits denominated in U.S. dollars, Euro, British pounds and other Western currencies, representing electronic book entries in Western central and commercial banks. If sanctions are imposed on the Russian Central Bank, the $403 billion of its FX electronic holdings in the West could not be used. Russia will be left with little Western cash, unsaleable gold and Chinese bonds.   

Central Bank sanctions will ensue three ruinous runs: on foreign currency, on banks and on the supply chains. With only $12 billion available to prop up the ruble, the exchange rate will devalue and collapse. People will run on whatever foreign currency they could obtain at whatever price, as the store of value.

Theres the rub. Russian households and businesses prefer FX to rubles and hold $268 billion in deposits with the state-owned Savings Bank and commercial banks. They will run on banks to withdraw dollars and Euros, the cash quantity the banks cannot have on hand or obtain from the Central Bank, itself barren of FX.

The banking system will fold unless the government forcibly converts FX-denominated deposits into rubles. Either outcome would cause social unrest. It will be exacerbated by the inaccessibility of the sovereign wealth fund to support government social expenditures. Across the supply chains, suppliers will demand dollars from customers, and efficient parts of the economy will dollarize. The rest of the economy will incur supply bottlenecks and stoppages and resort to barter. The economy will break apart and beget long-term political instability.

The Russian leaders may not realize the destructive power of Central Bank sanctions. The task of diplomacy is to convey to them this 21st Century economic reality. There is no risk in making a threat. If the Russians respond by unloading their holdings and shipping cash home, they cannot do much. It took the U.S. Air Force more than five years to ship $40 billion to Iraq in 2003-08. If the Russians ship a few billions, this wont help and may cause a panic that would ruin the financial system in advance. 

Even if it is uncertain whether or when the Central Bank sanctions will be executed, their threat alone is a credible deterrent because their potential outcome is so powerful. This raises the stakes much higher for Russia than for the West and should prevent war.

https://www.hoover.org/profiles/michael-s-bernstam
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1607 on: Today at 07:22:30 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:25:57 am
The ordinary russian working class doesn't seem very bright to me. Otherwise they wouldn't let the same person to rule over them for two decades.

What a pig ignorant comment.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1608 on: Today at 07:52:16 am
Quote from: RedPat on Today at 12:37:41 am
If things really escalated could the Yanks try and take Putin out ? One of their so called surgical strikes.

Now that would cause World War 3.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1609 on: Today at 07:53:14 am
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1610 on: Today at 08:05:16 am
I can't stand the writer of this piece - even for The Telegraph he's rabid - but if this is true, it's infuriating and worrying in equal measure:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/02/22/vladimir-putin-controls-supply-chain-western-technology-bluffing/
Taster:
Washington professes to have a killer weapon that avoids such a risk of blowback and will therefore cause Putin to hesitate: it threatens to cut off Russian access to the global market for semiconductor chips.

This would be the modern equivalent of a 20th century oil embargo, since chips are the critical fuel of the electronic economy.

It would gradually asphyxiate Russias advanced industries, and would in theory reduce Putins regime to a stunted technological dwarf.

But this too is a dangerous game. Putin has the means to cut off critical minerals and gases needed to sustain the Wests supply chain for semiconductor chips, upping the ante in the middle of a worldwide chip crunch.

Furthermore, he could hobble the aerospace and armaments industry in the US and Europe by restricting supply of titanium, palladium, and other metals.

If he controlled Ukraine, his control over key strategic minerals would be even more dominant, giving him leverage akin to Opecs energy stranglehold in 1973.

The Kremlin could unleash an inflation shock every bit as violent as the first oil crisis, with a recession to match.

The White House has been slow to wake up to Russias counter-strike capability. It did not canvas US semiconductor companies on the risk until the critical materials firm Technet revealed the extent of US dependency on Russian supply of C4F6 gas, neon, palladium, scandium.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1611 on: Today at 08:25:21 am
The world knows Ukraine is not threatening Russia.

Russian people know not to believe the BS and can't be happy with the current and conceivable state of events or the perception of them.

So why is a smart guy like Putin making a dumb move like this now?

Midterm elections? Make Biden and the Dems look weak?  Sure, but imo, Romney is the GOP frontrunner.  No friend of Russia.

Or are the sanctions putting too much pressure on his corrupt empire?

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1612 on: Today at 08:38:24 am
I wonder what the make up of Russian troops is between conscripts and regular troops. The conscripts get a tiny fraction of the contract soldiers so will be interesting to see how they stand up when the bullets start flying their way.

Has anyone mentioned BoJo lying to parliament about Roman Abramovich 'already facing sanctions? Naturally, he's passing it as something he misspoke.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1613 on: Today at 08:44:26 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:38:24 am
I wonder what the make up of Russian troops is between conscripts and regular troops. The conscripts get a tiny fraction of the contract soldiers so will be interesting to see how they stand up when the bullets start flying their way.

Saw a twitter thread the other day about the Russian troops occupying Belarus. Covid was rampant, unsurprisingly they are constantly drunk and majorly pissing off the locals.

Here it is:
https://twitter.com/kshmatsina/status/1494655948912267264
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1614 on: Today at 08:46:30 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:25:57 am
The ordinary russian working class doesn't seem very bright to me. Otherwise they wouldn't let the same person to rule over them for two decades.

Dear oh dear. Because that is how a dictator works isn`t it. Utter nonsense.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1615 on: Today at 08:46:57 am
Liz Truss is quite dumb.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1616 on: Today at 08:53:52 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:44:26 am
Saw a twitter thread the other day about the Russian troops occupying Belarus. Covid was rampant, unsurprisingly they are constantly drunk and majorly pissing off the locals.

Here it is:
https://twitter.com/kshmatsina/status/1494655948912267264

Thanks for that.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1617 on: Today at 09:13:55 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:25:57 am
The ordinary russian working class doesn't seem very bright to me. Otherwise they wouldn't let the same person to rule over them for two decades.

Yeah because the British working class are a beacon of intelligence

:lmao
