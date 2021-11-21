It might be too late but do you think Turkey (as a NATO member) can and if so likely will block off the Bosporus Strait to Russian Navy ships? I know there are maritiime laws about that sort of thing in normal times. There was talk a couple of weeks ago of Russian ships passing the UK on the way round to the Mediterranean.



If I remember correctly Putin and Erdogan are quite pally, there was this whole a thing a few years ago with the Americans dragging their feet on selling Patriot missile systems to the Turks and in came Vlad to offer the Russian equivalent, then the Americans said if you buy a Russian SAM system you cant buy our F35s, the Turks still went ahead and bought the Russian SAM system, Congress then blocked the F35 sale and Trump inevitably said it was a mistake to not sell them the planes even though it would have given the Russians the possibility to access the secrets of the F35.In short I wouldnt rely on Turkey.