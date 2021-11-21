The biggest kleptocrat funders of the tory Party are:
Alaxander Termenko, Lubov Chernukhin, Dmitry Leus and Dmytro Firtash.
All (or nearly all) have been given British citizenship, so I can't see any sanctions applying even if the government weren't so corrupt.
There's over 30 individual Tory MP's who've also received funding from kleptocrats - including Sunak, Raab, Sharma, Lewis & Trevenlyan.
And they even gave Evgeny Lebedev a life peerage and seat in the Lords.
It reeks of corruption and buying political favour.
And the fucking cretins that inhabit this country don't give a flying fuck.