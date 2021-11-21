« previous next »
Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

The North Bank

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
What happens if Putin responds to the barrage of sanctions with a barrage of rockets.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 06:51:57 pm
The biggest kleptocrat funders of the tory Party are:

Alaxander Termenko, Lubov Chernukhin, Dmitry Leus and Dmytro Firtash.

All (or nearly all) have been given British citizenship, so I can't see any sanctions applying even if the government weren't so corrupt.

There's over 30 individual Tory MP's who've also received funding from kleptocrats - including Sunak, Raab, Sharma, Lewis & Trevenlyan.

And they even gave Evgeny Lebedev a life peerage and seat in the Lords.


It reeks of corruption and buying political favour.

And the fucking cretins that inhabit this country don't give a flying fuck.

west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 06:55:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:51:57 pm
The biggest kleptocrat funders of the tory Party are:

Alaxander Termenko, Lubov Chernukhin, Dmitry Leus and Dmytro Firtash.

All (or nearly all) have been given British citizenship, so I can't see any sanctions applying even if the government weren't so corrupt.

There's over 30 individual Tory MP's who've also received funding from kleptocrats - including Sunak, Raab, Sharma, Lewis & Trevenlyan.

And they even gave Evgeny Lebedev a life peerage and seat in the Lords.


It reeks of corruption and buying political favour.

And the fucking cretins that inhabit this country don't give a flying fuck.



Passports are no fucking excuse, they took away Shamima Begums and she was born with a British passport so they can still take them off these Russians if they wanted to.
John C

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 07:01:07 pm
Biden statement delayed until half 7.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 07:09:50 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 03:43:40 pm
Moscow was just a minor town when Kyiv was already a thriving city.

Seems a bit rich for the US to bring that up though, I don't think the States would appreciate a return to 1108 borders. Native Americans would probably go for it  ;D
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 07:11:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:51:57 pm


And the fucking cretins that inhabit this country don't give a flying fuck.

About anything that needs a "flying fuck" given about
John C

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 07:23:40 pm
Biden speaking.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 07:24:11 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:11:53 pm
About anything that needs a "flying fuck" given about


Just as long as a few dozen migrants don't make it across the Channel, slaver statues are kept in situ, and we 'take back control' from meddling Brussels bureaucrats, they're sweet.

I truly despise half this country.
Lone Star Red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 07:40:17 pm
So, heavier sanctions than in '14, which is good, because Obama didn't do shit then. And more severe sanctions if Russia continues to go deeper into Ukraine. Along with some additional troops and equipment in Estonia and Lativa.

To sum up, I think.
Elmo!

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 07:58:52 pm
It might be too late but do you think Turkey (as a NATO member) can and if so likely will block off the Bosporus Strait to Russian Navy ships? I know there are maritiime laws about that sort of thing in normal times. There was talk a couple of weeks ago of Russian ships passing the UK on the way round to the Mediterranean.
Libertine

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 08:04:47 pm
@Haggis_UK
Layla Moran uses parliamentary privilege to name 35 Russian oligarchs that she thinks should be sanctioned.

https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1496195502156746755

Includes Abramovich and Usmanov.
Machae

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 08:08:21 pm
Biden should sanction the Tory party
Mumm-Ra

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 08:15:36 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:04:47 pm
@Haggis_UK
Layla Moran uses parliamentary privilege to name 35 Russian oligarchs that she thinks should be sanctioned.

https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1496195502156746755

Includes Abramovich and Usmanov.

Aleksander Kalashnikov sounds like a risky oone to apprehend. Igor Suga-Luv on the other hand sounds like a sweetheart  ;D
jambutty

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 08:27:47 pm
The reaction of you Brits and its future effect on Putin's influence in Londongrad will create misgivings on his part.

 :thumbup.

This and Partygate could destroy the Tories.

Commie Bobbie

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 08:27:53 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:08:21 pm
Biden should sanction the Tory party

Or Chelsea and Arsenal.
jambutty

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm
I'd buy into bog roll supply in London if I could.
killer-heels

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm
Kicking them out of the international SWIFT payment system and the Nordstrom gas line are the two biggies. We should just do that now.
Lone Star Red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 09:08:14 pm
Jesus, Mary and Joseph. My eyes are bleeding. Thank God he's not in office.



https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1496221147729481732?s=20&t=M6fmzSj0OFl3jZAZJSmU5g
Macphisto80

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1578 on: Yesterday at 09:14:17 pm
:lmao
Mister men

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1579 on: Yesterday at 09:14:36 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
What happens if Putin responds to the barrage of sanctions with a barrage of rockets.

He doesn't give a hoot about sanctions. This is about his legacy now and i honestly believe if cornered he will use nuclear weapons. Yes he is that deluded and unhinged imo.
jambutty

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1580 on: Yesterday at 09:17:44 pm
Power envy.
west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1581 on: Yesterday at 09:19:18 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:14:36 pm
He doesn't give a hoot about sanctions. This is about his legacy now and i honestly believe if cornered he will use nuclear weapons. Yes he is that deluded and unhinged imo.

He wont have a legacy if everyone is dead.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1582 on: Yesterday at 09:22:36 pm
He's mad, but not that mad.
west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1583 on: Yesterday at 09:31:53 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:58:52 pm
It might be too late but do you think Turkey (as a NATO member) can and if so likely will block off the Bosporus Strait to Russian Navy ships? I know there are maritiime laws about that sort of thing in normal times. There was talk a couple of weeks ago of Russian ships passing the UK on the way round to the Mediterranean.

If I remember correctly Putin and Erdogan are quite pally, there was this whole a thing a few years ago with the Americans dragging their feet on selling Patriot missile systems to the Turks and in came Vlad to offer the Russian equivalent, then the Americans said if you buy a Russian SAM system you cant buy our F35s, the Turks still went ahead and bought the Russian SAM system, Congress then blocked the F35 sale and Trump inevitably said it was a mistake to not sell them the planes even though it would have given the Russians the possibility to access the secrets of the F35.

In short I wouldnt rely on Turkey.
lionel_messias

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1584 on: Yesterday at 09:31:57 pm
Steven Seagal got close to him when he was getting Russian Citizenship.

Shame he isn't a proper double agent; could have 'Marked-for-Death' Putin's ass.
ThoroughlyMediocre

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1585 on: Yesterday at 09:41:30 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:08:14 pm
Jesus, Mary and Joseph. My eyes are bleeding. Thank God he's not in office.


If the country were sane, that would cement his legacy as a treasonous coward. As it is, it will draw outrage from the left and silence (or even partial agreement) from the vast majority on the right.
Elmo!

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1586 on: Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:31:53 pm
If I remember correctly Putin and Erdogan are quite pally, there was this whole a thing a few years ago with the Americans dragging their feet on selling Patriot missile systems to the Turks and in came Vlad to offer the Russian equivalent, then the Americans said if you buy a Russian SAM system you cant buy our F35s, the Turks still went ahead and bought the Russian SAM system, Congress then blocked the F35 sale and Trump inevitably said it was a mistake to not sell them the planes even though it would have given the Russians the possibility to access the secrets of the F35.

In short I wouldnt rely on Turkey.

Yeah I know Erdogan and Putin are bit too close. To be honest it was more of a hypothetical. In the longer run if Putin didn't back down it screws over Russia's naval capacity a huge amount.
Macphisto80

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1587 on: Yesterday at 09:49:30 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:31:57 pm
Steven Seagal got close to him when he was getting Russian Citizenship.

Shame he isn't a proper double agent; could have 'Marked-for-Death' Putin's ass.
Putin would knock his balls in to be honest.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1588 on: Yesterday at 09:56:20 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:08:14 pm
Jesus, Mary and Joseph. My eyes are bleeding. Thank God he's not in office.



https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1496221147729481732?s=20&t=M6fmzSj0OFl3jZAZJSmU5g


Fucking hell. If the fat, orange sex case was still President, he'd have been ending US troops into Ukraine.... to support the Russian forces
west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1589 on: Yesterday at 09:59:59 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm
Yeah I know Erdogan and Putin are bit too close. To be honest it was more of a hypothetical. In the longer run if Putin didn't back down it screws over Russia's naval capacity a huge amount.

It would in the Black Sea and Mediterranean obviously, but I dont think it would make a huge difference. The Russian land and Air forces are still more then enough to overwhelm Ukraine, and they still have bases all over the rest of their vast coastline.
Caligula?

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1590 on: Yesterday at 10:29:58 pm
Zelenskyy finally mobilizes the reserve forces. It took long enough.
Yorkykopite

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1591 on: Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1592 on: Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm
jambutty

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Reply #1593 on: Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm
The brilliant job done by Bellingcat (and others) on debunking Russian propaganda almost as soon as it is broadcast: 

https://www.vice.com/en/article/7kb75e/the-internet-is-debunking-russian-war-propaganda-in-real-time?utm_source=motherboard_twitter

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/21/dumb-and-lazy-the-flawed-films-of-ukrainian-attacks-made-by-russias-fake-factory

Extremely impressive.

I rescind my 'press at the front is the best deterrent.'

Beat the fuckers at their own game.
RainbowFlick

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to
« Reply #1594 on: Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 03:29:48 pm
"Fuck off, Putin FC, you ain't got no history.
 There's the monastery, there's the church,
 now take your troops and fuck off home!"

honestly one of the funniest things i've seen on here in between all the ye da humour
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1595 on: Yesterday at 11:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:14:15 pm
Say what you like about FSG - at least we don't have to bend ourselves over backwards and end up being pro-despot in our arguments like Chelsea, City and Newcastle fans...

Neither do those clubs. Enough bought Tories for them not to worry
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1596 on: Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 03:29:48 pm
"Fuck off, Putin FC, you ain't got no history.
 There's the monastery, there's the church,
 now take your troops and fuck off home!"

Outstanding.
