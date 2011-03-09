Thanks for your earlier reply to my earlier post. very informative and helpful in understanding he history that sits behind this. I was aware that people in this region were not friendly towards the USSR and many actively engaged against them during WW2 but the wider understanding is helpful.



Many (a majority?) in Ukraine, especially in the centre and east of the region, supported the Revolutions and socialism. They saw it as a liberation from oppression by the Poles, Lithuanians, Austrians & Hungarians. It was only when the evil c*nt Stalin managed to worm his way into power that things turned to shit for the Ukrainians under Soviet control.As more of Ukraine was won by revolutionary factions, the Central Powers invaded and were joined by right-wing Ukrainian nationalists and landowners. As workers and peasants rose up against the occupation, a civil war ensued, which is viewed as a wider part of the Russian civil war.As an aside, Ukrainian anarcho-socialist Nestor Makhno was the leader the Revolution should have got. He was a brilliant guy. The worst thing that happened in the Revolutions was the Bolsheviks gaining full control.