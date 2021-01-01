Apart from the human disaster how is this likely to effect the UK?



Are we going to be without food, water, fuel or other essentials?



Is it likely Putin will push troops further into Europe?



If not, then what and why is Ukraine such a pain in the arse for him?



What did they do to annoy him?



Have they taken something that they shouldn't have? Or said something nasty to hurt his feelings?



As you can probably tell I have absolutely no understanding why people, leaders, countries decide they're going to destroy another 🤷



Gas and oil prices will no doubt increase here Debs, certainly in the short term in my view. Putin is trying to recreate the Soviet Union - harking back in his mind to the "good old days". Ukraine has historically been a pinch point to Russia and then the USSR. It was an independent nation until a few years after the revolution I think. I think Putin is playing partly to his internal strong man image and the glory of "mother russia" as he sees it. Ukraine annoyed him with contemplation initially of EU membership and then NATO. There has been an ongoing proxy war in most of the region the Russians have now formally gone into for quite a few years now, which followed on from the annexation of Crimea. This last few days in particular has just put that on a more formal footing