Apart from the human disaster how is this likely to effect the UK?

Are we going to be without food, water, fuel or other essentials?

Is it likely Putin will push troops further into Europe? 

If not, then what and why is Ukraine such a pain in the arse for him?

What did they do to annoy him?

Have they taken something that they shouldn't have? Or said something nasty to hurt his feelings?

As you can probably tell I have absolutely no understanding why people, leaders, countries decide they're going to destroy another 🤷
What did they do to annoy him?
What did they do to annoy him?

Exist as an independent nation.
You do know that absolutely everything is his fault
You do know that absolutely everything is his fault

 ::)
I was going to comment on the apparently grown adults effectively blaming Jememy Croyblyms for impending WW3.
Exist as an independent nation.
Exist as an independent nation.

Ok but again, why does that bother him if that's what Ukraine want?

Surely it's not for him or Russia to decide who is or isn't an independent country.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:06:17 pm
Apart from the human disaster how is this likely to effect the UK?

Are we going to be without food, water, fuel or other essentials?

Is it likely Putin will push troops further into Europe? 

If not, then what and why is Ukraine such a pain in the arse for him?

What did they do to annoy him?

Have they taken something that they shouldn't have? Or said something nasty to hurt his feelings?

As you can probably tell I have absolutely no understanding why people, leaders, countries decide they're going to destroy another 🤷

Gas and oil prices will no doubt increase here Debs, certainly in the short term in my view. Putin is trying to recreate the Soviet Union - harking back in his mind to the "good old days". Ukraine has historically been a pinch point to Russia and then the USSR. It was an independent nation until a few years after the revolution I think. I think Putin is playing partly to his internal strong man image and the glory of "mother russia" as he sees it. Ukraine annoyed him with contemplation initially of EU membership and then NATO. There has been an ongoing proxy war in most of the region the Russians have now formally gone into for quite a few years now, which followed on from the annexation of Crimea. This last few days in particular has just put that on a more formal footing
Chris Bryant and Margaret Hodge very forceful in pointing out that Johnsons tough talk goes nowhere near far enough. In fairness, a number of MPs on his own benches reinforced that point. Angela Eagle now hammering home the point.

Be interesting to see what  Abramovics future is.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Ok but again, why does that bother him if that's what Ukraine want?

Surely it's not for him or Russia to decide who is or isn't an independent country.

It's not Debs, which is the problem really as he thinks it is.

Sorry Debs, I'm sure someone will give a fuller answer.... I'm being rather flippant and writing short posts while working....  ;D
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:38:14 pm
People are unneccessary referring to the previous Labour leadership again.

They can't help thermselves.

As I've said previously, that horse has eternal life  ;)
