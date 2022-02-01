All NATO & humane countries need to stay calm and, as mentioned, punish Russia where it hurts; not war, not fighting but financially. Putin had to do something, after week's of trying to bait Ukraine or NATO members into attacking, he failed - and spent a lot of money.
Now he is pushing as far as he can go, putting 'peace keepers' into Ukraine, and they are clearly bait. They are put there in hope they get attacked and killed so Russia can defend itself.
Orchestrated sanctions & restrictions would hurt Russia at home a lot more than attacking them at Eastern Ukraine. I just pray we/NATO can provide aid in moving willing civilians out of that Eastern area.