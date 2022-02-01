I think Putin has overplayed his hand badly here and he is stuck. The U.S. has too many options right now. Biden didnt take the bait. He forced Putin to act first. Russia cant really afford a war, and Biden will slowly turn the screw as things escalate. If U.S. business sanctions dont force a retreat, I would not be surprised if the U.S. dumped some of its gas reserves onto the global market, especially the European market. All of Putins pontificating has raised the price of gas, which Russia desperately needs. Russias GDP has contracted considerably since 2012 and natural resources are 60% of its economy. Dumping gas would cripple the Russian economy over night. (Edit: I see Lindsey Graham has already started that conversation.)



Feel awful for the Ukrainians, although I suspect they will become an even greater thorn in Russias side if they are conquered.