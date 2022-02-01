« previous next »
Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 95575 times)

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 12:07:37 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:05:55 am
For sure.

Just move on to the next obvious step: cancel visas of the oligarchs, send their kids studying in Europe and the U.S. back to Russia, freeze their assets etc.

Yeah, mate, as if....
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 12:12:53 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:05:55 am
For sure.

Just move on to the next obvious step: cancel visas of the oligarchs, send their kids studying in Europe and the U.S. back to Russia, freeze their assets etc.

Think of the Tories, wont somebody please think of the Tories!
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline gaztop08

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 01:01:07 am »
https://youtu.be/EEE4kArqLmg

30 second video, some large military vehicles on the move
Offline The North Bank

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 01:06:03 am »
This is actually happening. What a sick couple of years for the world.
Offline wemmick

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 03:06:51 am »
I think Putin has overplayed his hand badly here and he is stuck. The U.S. has too many options right now. Biden didnt take the bait. He forced Putin to act first. Russia cant really afford a war, and Biden will slowly turn the screw as things escalate. If U.S. business sanctions dont force a retreat, I would not be surprised if the U.S. dumped some of its gas reserves onto the global market, especially the European market. All of Putins pontificating has raised the price of gas, which Russia desperately needs. Russias GDP has contracted considerably since 2012 and natural resources are 60% of its economy. Dumping gas would cripple the Russian economy over night. (Edit: I see Lindsey Graham has already started that conversation.)

Feel awful for the Ukrainians, although I suspect they will become an even greater thorn in Russias side if they are conquered.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:47 am by wemmick »
Online A-Bomb

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 03:19:00 am »
There is absolutely no logic to this....it's a dick swinging contest that will cost people their lives. This narrative Putin puts out around Nato and being on its boarders, and the threat it represents is nonsense. The west (NATO) have no interest in being aggressors towards Russia....so the only logic i can fathom behind this is a fucking enormous ego trip of a bellend who wants to be top dog in the playground. Lives will be lost because of that fucking ego....someone needs to send in a hit team and just take him out, hes a danger to all peace and harmony.
Online jillc

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 07:17:31 am »
Ukraine have just revealed that two of its soldiers were killed by shelling overnight with another 12 injured. They also reported 84 violations. Thats from Ukraines ministry of defence.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Circa1892

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 07:21:26 am »
Wonder who the first MP to call on the west to let Russias peacekeepers do their jobs will be its a 50-50 toss up right now
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 07:24:07 am »
Where are the posters that said he wouldn't invade............??

190k troops at the border - nothing to see here  ;)
Offline Mister men

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 07:31:37 am »
Tanks rolling into Ukraine last night yet the Biden administration saying nothing to see here not even enacting harsher sanctions.

"A senior US official said the deployment to breakaway enclaves did not yet constitute a "further invasion" that would trigger the harshest sanctions as Russia already had forces there, but that a wider campaign could come at any time'

https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-crisis-tanks-and-armoured-personnel-carriers-near-donetsk-reuters-witness-12548426

If Trump had responded like this we'd all be rightfully disgusted. Biden is a fucking disgrace.
Online jambutty

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 07:38:32 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:31:37 am
Biden is a fucking disgrace.

You should run for office.

You've got all the answers.
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline -Willo-

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 07:49:12 am »
Sickens me to think a 69 year old man at the end of his lifespan can create so much chaos that will last decade(s) potentially.

The world is shit.
Online Libertine

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 07:57:46 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:21:26 am
Wonder who the first MP to call on the west to let Russias peacekeepers do their jobs will be its a 50-50 toss up right now

Will it be from the far right or the far left? The horseshoe theory about to be proven once again.
Offline TSC

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 08:10:18 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:31:37 am
Tanks rolling into Ukraine last night yet the Biden administration saying nothing to see here not even enacting harsher sanctions.



If Trump had responded like this we'd all be rightfully disgusted. Biden is a fucking disgrace.

Trump and Putin had a love-in going on.  One a dictator and the other a would-be.
Online Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 08:19:58 am »
Feels very Sudentland-ly
YNWA

Online Andy82lfc

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 08:23:00 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:24:07 am
Where are the posters that said he wouldn't invade............??

190k troops at the border - nothing to see here  ;)

Yeah that was a bit annoying, no one knew for sure anything then and not now either. All we can do is best guess.

All you can hope for now is that he stops at the separatist regions and that was his play all along but this seems a lot bigger than that. Proper depressing.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 08:25:51 am »
Anyone know of a decent podcast or show on this whole subject? I'm painfully ignorant of what's going on and don't know where to start.
Offline stevensr123

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 08:27:03 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:10:18 am
Trump and Putin had a love-in going on.  One a dictator and the other a would-be.
And yet Biden and obama are the ones who have over seen a further escalation when it comes to Russia and have allowed Putin  to pretty much invade other countries? But hey keep on going on about trump.
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Elmo!

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 08:28:19 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:25:51 am
Anyone know of a decent podcast or show on this whole subject? I'm painfully ignorant of what's going on and don't know where to start.

Pod Save the World did a special show about it at the weekend and have talked about over the last couple of months. I love it but would also be interested to hear other people's recommendations.
Offline Mister men

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 08:29:57 am »
The Brits saying 'the invasion of Ukraine has begun'. I have no love for Boris and co but they are 100% correct. Russia has sent its troops over internationally recognised borders and onto sovereign Ukranian territory.

America still refusing to accept it.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 08:47:08 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:24:07 am
Where are the posters that said he wouldn't invade............??

190k troops at the border - nothing to see here  ;)
And if Putin had capitulated due to threats of massive sanctions, these posters would be shouting that 'they were right', taking no account of the mitigation measures (threats) taken by NATO and the US.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 08:48:52 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:31:37 am
Tanks rolling into Ukraine last night yet the Biden administration saying nothing to see here not even enacting harsher sanctions.

"A senior US official said the deployment to breakaway enclaves did not yet constitute a "further invasion" that would trigger the harshest sanctions as Russia already had forces there, but that a wider campaign could come at any time'

https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-crisis-tanks-and-armoured-personnel-carriers-near-donetsk-reuters-witness-12548426

If Trump had responded like this we'd all be rightfully disgusted. Biden is a fucking disgrace.
A Biden administration official interviewed by Alex Wagner on Chris Hayes's show last night stated that broader sanctions would be announced today.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 09:05:05 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:31:37 am
Tanks rolling into Ukraine last night yet the Biden administration saying nothing to see here not even enacting harsher sanctions.

"A senior US official said the deployment to breakaway enclaves did not yet constitute a "further invasion" that would trigger the harshest sanctions as Russia already had forces there, but that a wider campaign could come at any time'

https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-crisis-tanks-and-armoured-personnel-carriers-near-donetsk-reuters-witness-12548426

If Trump had responded like this we'd all be rightfully disgusted. Biden is a fucking disgrace.
You don't see Putins game here?, he's sabre rattling, if NATO fire first them they'll be the "aggressors" and Russian troops will just be defending themselves, and with the narrative fixed, Putin will have carte blanche to go in to Ukraine, and do you think that will satiate him?, the man is a megalomaniac, bordering territories will them begin to be annexed.
Online jambutty

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 09:07:23 am »
Putin's got egg on his face and has made his penultimate move.

Further sanctions will ratchet and we'll see how he responds.

He won't go to war and we certainly won't.

He's exposing his troops to local attack, though.

Guerrillas for the win.

Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline Zlen

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 09:19:10 am »
Sanctions are to be expected now, but I feel a moderate, or even reasonable response will only have the effect of confirming to Putin that he is untouchable and can proceed with his plan. If this is to stop, or have a chance of stopping before he occupies the entire country - they should hammer him with sanctions that will make Russia scream 'this is unfair and completely out of proportion'.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 09:20:32 am »
Putin, you utter c*nt

 :no
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline alonsoisared

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 09:21:58 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:28:19 am
Pod Save the World did a special show about it at the weekend and have talked about over the last couple of months. I love it but would also be interested to hear other people's recommendations.
thanks mate, will give it a whirl
Online redwillow

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 09:22:54 am »
All NATO & humane countries need to stay calm and, as mentioned, punish Russia where it hurts; not war, not fighting but financially. Putin had to do something, after week's of trying to bait Ukraine or NATO members into attacking, he failed - and spent a lot of money.

Now he is pushing as far as he can go, putting 'peace keepers' into Ukraine, and they are clearly bait. They are put there in hope they get attacked and killed so Russia can defend itself.

Orchestrated sanctions & restrictions would hurt Russia at home a lot more than attacking them at Eastern Ukraine. I just pray we/NATO can provide aid in moving willing civilians out of that Eastern area.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 09:28:32 am »
Any British sanctions will be inadequate and carefully avoid targeting the Kleptocrats who fund the Tory party.

What we should be doing is freezing the assets (held in mainland UK, plus the BOTs and CDs) of all Russian Kleptocrats and revoking their 'visas', then deporting them and their families.

But Bozo and Co won't because they're too in thrall to dirty Kleptocrat money.

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Ray K

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 09:32:28 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:28:32 am
Any British sanctions will be inadequate and carefully avoid targeting the Kleptocrats who fund the Tory party.

What we should be doing is freezing the assets (held in mainland UK, plus the BOTs and CDs) of all Russian Kleptocrats and revoking their 'visas', then deporting them and their families.

But Bozo and Co won't because they're too in thrall to dirty Kleptocrat money.
It'll be interesting to see of Starmer uses this attack in PMQs on Wednesday. Tying Johnson to that murderous kleptocrat is risky (politics ending at the water's edge and all that) but ultimately very necessary.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Circa1892

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 09:35:21 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:32:28 am
It'll be interesting to see of Starmer uses this attack in PMQs on Wednesday. Tying Johnson to that murderous kleptocrat is risky (politics ending at the water's edge and all that) but ultimately very necessary.

I mean - Lebvedev is literally in the House of Lords, put there by Johnson.

It needs to be said. But politically the response is obvious - Abbott, McDonnell and other Putin shills are still Labour MPs - and Corbyn's despicable response to the Skripal poisoning's is an obvious retort aswell.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 09:39:48 am »
I assume Boris will have to release details of the sanctions? so we'll know how far he will/won't go
Online redwillow

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 09:48:00 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:39:48 am
I assume Boris will have to release details of the sanctions? so we'll know how far he will/won't go

He will be starting a 'Clap for Ukraine' every Thursday night 6pm
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 09:54:43 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:35:21 am
I mean - Lebvedev is literally in the House of Lords, put there by Johnson.

It needs to be said. But politically the response is obvious - Abbott, McDonnell and other Putin shills are still Labour MPs - and Corbyn's despicable response to the Skripal poisoning's is an obvious retort aswell.

I think he can raise it in the guise of being helpful in highlighting how coming down hard on these oligarchs could pressure Putin. He can't be in attack mode though as Putin's 5th column within Labour makes that very difficult.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 09:58:19 am »
I'm pretty ignorant about events in Ukraine over the last few years, what exactly is the status of these regions that Putin has sent troops into, and what's been happening there recently? Has the Ukrainian army been shelling these regions, is there an actual conflict going on?

Also, isn't it about time we changed the thread title? It's very old and comes across as slightly pro-Putin.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 09:58:51 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:48:00 am
He will be starting a 'Clap for Ukraine' every Thursday night 6pm


 :lmao :thumbup
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Circa1892

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 10:01:20 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:58:19 am
I'm pretty ignorant about events in Ukraine over the last few years, what exactly is the status of these regions that Putin has sent troops into, and what's been happening there recently? Has the Ukrainian army been shelling these regions, is there an actual conflict going on?

Also, isn't it about time we changed the thread title? It's very old and comes across as slightly pro-Putin.

It's all very complex. I think the only clear answer to that is that the Ukraine army has not been provocatively attacking Russian seperatist regions while its surrounded by the Russian army on all sides...
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1437 on: Today at 10:04:52 am »
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/business-and-finance/2022/02/the-tories-talk-tough-on-russia-and-welcome-its-dirty-money

Labour, the LDs and SNP need to make formal demands that the Tory Party returns all dirty money received from these Kleptocrat scumbags.



Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online fowlermagic

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1438 on: Today at 10:13:32 am »
Crazy times as we are going from a world pandemic to now waking up to Putin thinking its the 60s again so why not reignite the Cold War. Feel so sorry for the pawns in the middle of this as the ordinary people on the streets in Ukraine, even Russia will be wondering wtf is going on. All we want is to wake up each morning hoping today is a better day for our family and love ones and you got a nutter in Moscow swinging his dick around knocking everything over knowing full well he can have caviar for breakfast, lunch & dinner.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Robinred

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1439 on: Today at 10:18:47 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:54:43 am
I think he can raise it in the guise of being helpful in highlighting how coming down hard on these oligarchs could pressure Putin. He can't be in attack mode though as Putin's 5th column within Labour makes that very difficult.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:04:52 am
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/business-and-finance/2022/02/the-tories-talk-tough-on-russia-and-welcome-its-dirty-money

Labour, the LDs and SNP need to make formal demands that the Tory Party returns all dirty money received from these Kleptocrat scumbags.





Starmer has put clear distance between his Labour and the previous regime.

Johnsons Churchillian rhetoric on Ukraine, along with the early easing of Covid restrictions, seems to have seen off threats to his Premiership (for now). Shades of Thatchers Falklands moment.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
