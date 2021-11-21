« previous next »
Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

vivabobbygraham

Reply #1400
Today at 12:07:37 am
rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:05:55 am
For sure.

Just move on to the next obvious step: cancel visas of the oligarchs, send their kids studying in Europe and the U.S. back to Russia, freeze their assets etc.

Yeah, mate, as if....
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

west_london_red

Reply #1401
Today at 12:12:53 am
rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:05:55 am
For sure.

Just move on to the next obvious step: cancel visas of the oligarchs, send their kids studying in Europe and the U.S. back to Russia, freeze their assets etc.

Think of the Tories, wont somebody please think of the Tories!
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

gaztop08

Reply #1402
Today at 01:01:07 am
https://youtu.be/EEE4kArqLmg

30 second video, some large military vehicles on the move
The North Bank

Reply #1403
Today at 01:06:03 am
This is actually happening. What a sick couple of years for the world.
