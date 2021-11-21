For sure.Just move on to the next obvious step: cancel visas of the oligarchs, send their kids studying in Europe and the U.S. back to Russia, freeze their assets etc.
For sure.Just move on to the next obvious step: cancel visas of the oligarchs, send their kids studying in Europe and the U.S. back to Russia, freeze their assets etc.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Page created in 0.011 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]