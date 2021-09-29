Russia will probably announce that the shelling was done by independent separatists acting in defense to a cowardly Ukranian attack launched from a kindergarten.
The first casualty of any war is the truth. I would trust US/UK "intelligence" about as much as i would Prince Andrew at a teenage girls disco.
Maybe on balance she thinks Putin has done more good than harm. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uB4o5n2EGyA
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Just imagine how an Orange (mis)administration would've reacted to Vlad's machinations."Russia is our friend!"
I've seen the Chairman Mao clip before. It was probably at RAWK where I first become aware of it. In fact, it very well could have been posted by you! I'd say she's just thick, but didn't she go to Cambridge? The University, not the Poly.
When you've got nothing to offer politically or economically, you have to resort to military oppression.@lewis_goodallLatest Ukrainian pollingJoining NATOYes: 65% (+3)No: 35% (-3)Joining EUYes: 74% (+8)No: 26% (-8)https://twitter.com/lewis_goodall/status/1494738977831755784
Can any of you clever chaps envisage a desirable and realistic outcome to this situation, because I can't, and I'm a great Ukrainophile and it upsets me greatly.
I'd like to know this myself, its clear that the West's unified stand has spooked the neanderthal in the Kremlin. I wonder whether he was hoping for more of a divided group of nations.BThought him and that repulsive shitstain's press conference earlier was quite muted.
Biden saying they are convinced Ukraine will invade in the coming days.
Think thats what Diane, Jeremy and George are saying
