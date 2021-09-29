« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 87845 times)

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 03:54:45 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:58:22 pm
Russia will probably announce that the shelling was done by independent separatists acting in defense to a cowardly Ukranian attack launched from a kindergarten.

Bit like the downing of MH17 then.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,327
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 03:54:55 pm »
Diane Abbott is a disgrace. Absolute dog shit MP and a idiotic person to boot.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,987
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 06:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 05:41:34 pm
The first casualty of any war is the truth. I would trust US/UK "intelligence" about as much as i would Prince Andrew at a teenage girls disco.

I'm pretty sure the first guy to get shot would have an issue with the truth getting all the sympathy.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 07:09:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:50:04 pm
Maybe on balance she thinks Putin has done more good than harm. :o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uB4o5n2EGyA
I've seen the Chairman Mao clip before. It was probably at RAWK where I first become aware of it. In fact, it very well could have been posted by you!  :)

I'd say she's just thick, but didn't she go to Cambridge? The University, not the Poly. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 07:13:54 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:27:26 pm
Just imagine how an Orange (mis)administration would've reacted to Vlad's machinations.

"Russia is our friend!"
Closer to home, in an alternate reality, another PM might have declared, let's just leave this to Putin/Russia to decide if an invasion is justified.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 08:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:09:47 pm
I've seen the Chairman Mao clip before. It was probably at RAWK where I first become aware of it. In fact, it very well could have been posted by you!  :)

I'd say she's just thick, but didn't she go to Cambridge? The University, not the Poly. :)
Ive posted it before so probably me. ;)
I know she's messed up a few times but I wouldn't put this particular opinion of hers down to lack of intelligence, I would derail the thread so maybe best to leave it.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,098
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 08:53:39 pm »
When you've got nothing to offer politically or economically, you have to resort to military oppression.


@lewis_goodall
Latest Ukrainian polling

Joining NATO
Yes: 65% (+3)
No: 35% (-3)

Joining EU
Yes: 74% (+8)
No: 26% (-8)

https://twitter.com/lewis_goodall/status/1494738977831755784
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,171
  • The first five yards........
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 09:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:53:39 pm
When you've got nothing to offer politically or economically, you have to resort to military oppression.


@lewis_goodall
Latest Ukrainian polling

Joining NATO
Yes: 65% (+3)
No: 35% (-3)

Joining EU
Yes: 74% (+8)
No: 26% (-8)

https://twitter.com/lewis_goodall/status/1494738977831755784

"The people have let the government down. It's time to elect a new people."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,116
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 09:33:09 pm »
Can any of you clever chaps envisage a desirable and realistic outcome to this situation, because I can't, and I'm a great Ukrainophile and it upsets me greatly.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 09:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:33:09 pm
Can any of you clever chaps envisage a desirable and realistic outcome to this situation, because I can't, and I'm a great Ukrainophile and it upsets me greatly.

I'd like to know this myself, its clear that the West's unified stand has spooked the neanderthal in the Kremlin. I wonder whether he was hoping for more of a divided group of nations.

Thought him and that repulsive shitstain's press conference earlier was quite muted.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:52 pm by Commie Bobbie »
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 10:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:41:09 pm
I'd like to know this myself, its clear that the West's unified stand has spooked the neanderthal in the Kremlin. I wonder whether he was hoping for more of a divided group of nations.
B
Thought him and that repulsive shitstain's press conference earlier was quite muted.

Maybe all the money they invested in Brexit hasn't paid off in they way they wanted.

I'm sure there'll be some in the UK who want be accepting invites to a tea party at the Russian Embassy.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,327
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 10:17:37 pm »
Biden saying they are convinced Ukraine will invade in the coming days.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 10:18:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:37 pm
Biden saying they are convinced Ukraine will invade in the coming days.

The best form of defence is attack? ;D
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 10:19:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:37 pm
Biden saying they are convinced Ukraine will invade in the coming days.

Think thats what Diane, Jeremy and George are saying
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 10:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:19:11 pm
Think thats what Diane, Jeremy and George are saying

Any excuse for a good old march.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 