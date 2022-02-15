« previous next »
Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 87156 times)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1120 on: February 15, 2022, 06:14:13 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February 15, 2022, 05:50:32 pm
:lmao someone's clearly quite board this evening......

Is that chess-board?  :D
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1121 on: February 15, 2022, 06:30:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 15, 2022, 06:10:31 pm
Theres a tactical reason for not invading before now however.  The ground was much too soft for the heavy vehicles to cover easily, they were waiting for first to harden it. So theres a very good reason why this might have happened.


I mean that the build-up was so slow and deliberate that it does look like Russia were making it bloody obvious.

But a good general point you make and worth noting that Ukraine/Western Russia is experiencing an overall mild winter, and the mid-range forecast doesn't suggest any reversal of that. The ground hasn't frozen and is unlikely to

It is possible, with hindsight, that it's a lack of frozen ground that has influenced Putin's decision.


Quote from: TepidT2O on February 15, 2022, 06:10:31 pm
(I dont think anyone thinks your a Putin fan boy!)

Hmmm...









 ;D
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1122 on: February 15, 2022, 06:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 15, 2022, 06:14:13 pm
Is that chess-board?  :D
Fess up - you are usually watching pawn at this time of knight........
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1123 on: February 15, 2022, 06:46:48 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February 15, 2022, 05:51:50 pm
On a serious note though, some of the shit that's happening in politics in the world now seems to be straight out of the plot lines of the later series of Spooks. I'm genuinely wondering if sleaze and corruption will or can ever be fully rooted out.

There's no will to do it. The people who want to don't have the leverage - it's all with the corrupt people.

Feels like a table being held together by nothing but dust. Yeah, you can clean the table if you want to, but it risks collapsing if you do.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1124 on: February 15, 2022, 06:51:07 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February 15, 2022, 06:43:13 pm
Fess up - you are usually watching pawn at this time of knight........
I am, but I'm a rookie compared with you....
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1125 on: February 15, 2022, 06:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February 15, 2022, 06:46:48 pm
There's no will to do it. The people who want to don't have the leverage - it's all with the corrupt people.

Feels like a table being held together by nothing but dust. Yeah, you can clean the table if you want to, but it risks collapsing if you do.


An estimated $21-$32 trillion is 'missing', stashed away in 'secrecy jurisdictions' (the biggest of which is the 'UK Spider's Web' of British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies)

That money buys a lot of political influence - and, as our very own Tory Party is demonstrating, some political parties are becoming more brazen about it.

https://fsi.taxjustice.net/en/
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1126 on: February 15, 2022, 07:37:57 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February 15, 2022, 05:51:50 pm
On a serious note though, some of the shit that's happening in politics in the world now seems to be straight out of the plot lines of the later series of Spooks. I'm genuinely wondering if sleaze and corruption will or can ever be fully rooted out.

No, it wont be because the people who make the rules are benefiting from the corruption. When the report came out on Russian political interference a couple of years ago, the Tories answer was basically theres nothing to see here, all the rules were followed around political donations, but whether the rules are fit for purpose is an altogether different question and one that was conveniently brushed under the carpet very fast. 
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1127 on: February 15, 2022, 07:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 15, 2022, 06:51:07 pm
I am, but I'm a rookie compared with you....
Typical Slavic hassle.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1128 on: February 15, 2022, 08:31:11 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 15, 2022, 05:19:13 pm
In my youth it was 'flogging the bishop'.

Bishop Muzorewa?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1129 on: February 15, 2022, 08:49:34 pm »
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1130 on: February 15, 2022, 09:26:06 pm »
https://twitter.com/InfoSecAlerts1/status/1493690864060624896

Fuck it looks like the US might have been right and they are going to invade tomorrow
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1131 on: February 15, 2022, 10:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 15, 2022, 06:51:52 pm

An estimated $21-$32 trillion is 'missing', stashed away in 'secrecy jurisdictions' (the biggest of which is the 'UK Spider's Web' of British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies)

That money buys a lot of political influence - and, as our very own Tory Party is demonstrating, some political parties are becoming more brazen about it.

https://fsi.taxjustice.net/en/

Not in the least bit surprising. There's too much money sloshing around for these types of people NOT to get involved.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1132 on: February 15, 2022, 10:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on February 15, 2022, 09:26:06 pm
https://twitter.com/InfoSecAlerts1/status/1493690864060624896

Fuck it looks like the US might have been right and they are going to invade tomorrow

That looks like a dodgy account to be honest.

(But wouldnt be the least bit surprised if Russian units were on the move, but just to different parts of the Ukrainian border)

Liked Bidens speech today btw.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1133 on: February 15, 2022, 10:42:49 pm »
Twitter? I'm convinced.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1134 on: February 15, 2022, 10:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on February 15, 2022, 09:26:06 pm
https://twitter.com/InfoSecAlerts1/status/1493690864060624896

Fuck it looks like the US might have been right and they are going to invade tomorrow


A massive 5 followers
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1135 on: February 15, 2022, 10:52:30 pm »
only invasion happening tomorrow is an invasion of the san siro by the red army. i predict absolute carnage.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1136 on: February 15, 2022, 11:03:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on February 15, 2022, 10:47:49 pm
A massive 5 followers

IndyKaila has moved into the breaking international news game, apparently.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1137 on: February 16, 2022, 06:55:34 am »
This is precisely why we discourage Twitter as anything remotely approaching a reliable source for matters of global importance.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1138 on: February 16, 2022, 08:12:35 am »
To be fair there has been a cyber attack today as that account has stated.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 07:20:06 am »
Russians have moved 7k troops closer to the border according to the States.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 01:47:52 pm »
False flag attack on a Kindergarten. ::)

Is that Putin's attempt  at a Gulf of Tonkin.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 02:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on February 15, 2022, 12:33:03 pm
Agree with all of this. If Europe can slowly wean itself off Russian Gas and the Oligarchs find it more difficult to launder their money this could prove to be a costly gambit by Putin. Even if these things don't happen it's only the status quo so hard to see any real gains for Putin.
Particularly true of Germany. It was a monumentally stupid move, economically, strategically, and environmentally, for the Germans to decommission their nuclear power plants.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 02:29:13 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:47:52 pm
False flag attack on a Kindergarten. ::)

Is that Putin's attempt  at a Gulf of Tonkin.

Whatever it is, it's a cuntish move.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 03:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 15, 2022, 06:07:20 pm


Putin plotted a route from a fairly inconsequential KGB operative to megalomaniac dictator-in-chief within just over a decade. This despite some blunders. He relied a lot of the patronage of the corrupt pisshead Yeltsin (and repaid this by signing a decree forbidding prosecution of Yeltsin & family for blatant and massive corruption).

He's not some genius, but neither is he dim. He's a very canny and - most importantly - psychotically ruthless leader. He managed to get the Oligarchs, who were developing into feudal overlords with private armies and the like, under control (and skimmed off billions). When he took office, Russia was crumbling, with public employees and the military not being paid for weeks and months on end; he got the country back on an even keel.

For clarification, in case anyone thinks I'm a fanboy, I despise him. He's a tyrannical, murderous, human rights-oppressing, anti-liberal shitbag.

I just don't think it's sensible to caricature him as someone without a clue.


I'd also say that in this Ukraine case, and going against the RAWK zeitgeist, if he was intent on invading Ukraine, I'm not sure he would have taken several weeks to slowly and very visibly build up forces on the border.

I would expect there to have been some backroom dealing between Russia and the US here, and we will likely never find out the details of this.

But I do anticipate that Nord Stream 2 will be up and running by the end of summer.



I dont disagree with a word of that. Hes exceptionally cunning, and if my post gave the impression I dont consider him a formidable adversary, Im correcting it now.

But hes had it relatively easy given who hes had to deal with. I saw the documentary series about his spectacular rise, and his KGB background was a huge benefit to him; Yeltsin being an old soak helped enormously too.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 05:41:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:47:52 pm
False flag attack on a Kindergarten. ::)

Is that Putin's attempt  at a Gulf of Tonkin.

The first casualty of any war is the truth. I would trust US/UK "intelligence" about as much as i would Prince Andrew at a teenage girls disco.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1145 on: Yesterday at 05:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 05:41:34 pm
The first casualty of any war is the truth. I would trust US/UK "intelligence" about as much as i would Prince Andrew at a teenage girls disco.

True. But you can't fake it if Russian tanks cross the border and Kyiv is bombed.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1146 on: Yesterday at 08:09:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:49:20 pm
True. But you can't fake it if Russian tanks cross the border and Kyiv is bombed.

Of course not, the Russians may falsify a claim to invade a sovereign nation something the US and the UK has plenty of experience in.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1147 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 08:09:16 pm
Of course not, the Russians may falsify a claim to invade a sovereign nation something the US and the UK has plenty of experience in.

Tell us something we don't know.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1148 on: Yesterday at 10:01:15 pm »
Do Russia manufacturers their own war assets?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1149 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:01:15 pm
Do Russia manufacturers their own war assets?

Major exporters.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 06:42:46 am »
Got to say, it's quite something to see the West play Putin at his own game and in public.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 01:58:22 pm »
Russia will probably announce that the shelling was done by independent separatists acting in defense to a cowardly Ukranian attack launched from a kindergarten.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 02:08:47 pm »
I imagine being at a party with this lot?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEVz8fB3Ivo&t=3s

Tho' the lass at 18.00 looks to have a sense of humour.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm »
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 02:27:26 pm »
Just imagine how an Orange (mis)administration would've reacted to Vlad's machinations.

"Russia is our friend!"
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 02:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:08:47 pm
I imagine being at a party with this lot?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEVz8fB3Ivo&t=3s

Tho' the lass at 18.00 looks to have a sense of humour.
FFS. Diane Abbott is a fucking disgrace. And to think that she held all those senior Shadow Cabinet positions.
