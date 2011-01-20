Welt: Deutsche Unternehmen lieferten militärisch nutzbare Güter für Russland (transl. German companies delivered militarily usable goods for Russia)(Translation) After the annexation of Crimea, local companies continued to supply dual-use goods to Russia on a large scale with the approval of the federal authorities. Despite EU sanctions. This is shown by a previously unknown internal list.In 2020, the Ministry or the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (Bafa), which reports to it, issued 673 licenses for the export of so-called dual-use goods to the destination country Russia. Total value: almost 366 million euros.Dual-use goods are goods that can be used for both civil and military purposes. These include machines that can be used in weapon production, technology for aircraft construction or certain chemicals. The large volume of these deliveries from Germany is surprising, because since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, according to an EU regulation, stricter criteria have been applied to such exports to Russia than to other countries. The question therefore arises as to whether the German approval authorities are examining this thoroughly enough. (...)The German government defended the approval of such exports in March 2021 with the argument that before an export license to Russia could be refused, concrete indications that there is a risk of military end use are needed.Law professor Bernhard Wegener, an expert in public law at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, on the other hand, doubts whether this approval practice is consistent with the applicable EU sanctions regulation. This already prohibits dual-use exports if the export goods "could be intended" for military purposes. (...)