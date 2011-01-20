« previous next »
Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
I really really hope so,

I don't understand people who use the term 'sabre-rattling' as if it precludes any chance of conflict developing. What happens when the other side rattles back, and neither side are willing (or sometimes even able) to back down? Nations have accidentally rushed into disaster before, with hugely tragic consequences for millions.

Russia has spent a decade or more fracturing Western alliances, sowing discord amongst rival's populaces and undermining trust in their governments. The most-watched pundit in the US goes on TV and questions why they've picked Ukraine's side over Russia. MAGA voters wear "I'd rather be Russian than a Democrat" t shirts to rallies. And the most lunatic groups of all, the Qanon crowd, believe Biden to be part of a shadowy paedophile cabal and that Putin is part of Trump's righteous war against them. And amongst all of this, Russian money keeps flowing into Western cities, specifically directly to the already-monied class who move in political circles.

Of course, it's entirely possible that all of this effort wasn't aimed at weakening potential opposition to a military campaign to reclaim 'lost' Russian territory.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Is there a military-industrial complex in Russia or is it the western military-industrial complex that is to blame for Putin's aggression?
It's Putin's 'Billy Big Bollocks' complex.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Welt: Deutsche Unternehmen lieferten militärisch nutzbare Güter für Russland (transl. German companies delivered militarily usable goods for Russia)

(Translation) After the annexation of Crimea, local companies continued to supply dual-use goods to Russia on a large scale with the approval of the federal authorities. Despite EU sanctions. This is shown by a previously unknown internal list.

In 2020, the Ministry or the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (Bafa), which reports to it, issued 673 licenses for the export of so-called dual-use goods to the destination country Russia. Total value: almost 366 million euros.

Dual-use goods are goods that can be used for both civil and military purposes. These include machines that can be used in weapon production, technology for aircraft construction or certain chemicals. The large volume of these deliveries from Germany is surprising, because since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, according to an EU regulation, stricter criteria have been applied to such exports to Russia than to other countries. The question therefore arises as to whether the German approval authorities are examining this thoroughly enough. (...)

The German government defended the approval of such exports in March 2021 with the argument that before an export license to Russia could be refused, concrete indications that there is a risk of military end use are needed.

Law professor Bernhard Wegener, an expert in public law at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, on the other hand, doubts whether this approval practice is consistent with the applicable EU sanctions regulation. This already prohibits dual-use exports if the export goods "could be intended" for military purposes. (...)

https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/article236869121/Umstrittene-Exporte-Deutsche-Unternehmen-lieferten-militaerisch-nutzbare-Gueter-fuer-Russland.html
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
It's Putin's 'Billy Big Bollocks' complex.

Hopefully a 'Grand Old Duke of York' complex.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Enlightening read from an expert on Ukraine/Russia and the many intricacies.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/02/putin-ukraine-democracy/621465/
This is a great and must-read article.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Hopefully a 'Grand Old Duke of York' complex.

Maybe I've read too much history to get a folk reference, but what's a Grand Old Duke of York complex? From what I can gather, he improved conditions in the British army and increased professionalisation in both the officers and ranks during the Napoleonic wars.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Maybe I've read too much history to get a folk reference, but what's a Grand Old Duke of York complex? From what I can gather, he improved conditions in the British army and increased professionalisation in both the officers and ranks during the Napoleonic wars.
He had ten thousand men......
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Maybe I've read too much history to get a folk reference, but what's a Grand Old Duke of York complex? From what I can gather, he improved conditions in the British army and increased professionalisation in both the officers and ranks during the Napoleonic wars.

I've read too much and therefore can't remember the nursery rhyme? Does that happen?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
I've read too much and therefore can't remember the nursery rhyme? Does that happen?

Firstly, I'm not too familiar with nursery rhymes. Secondly, most of what I've read about the Duke of York talks about the reforms he made to the British Army, transitioning commissions from purchased to given, introducing modern drill for enlisted men, improving logistics for the army in the field, etc.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Firstly, I'm not too familiar with nursery rhymes. Secondly, most of what I've read about the Duke of York talks about the reforms he made to the British Army, transitioning commissions from purchased to given, introducing modern drill for enlisted men, improving logistics for the army in the field, etc.

The nursery rhyme predates the Napoleonic Duke of York, apparently back to the War of the Roses. And shows you how quickly even the best intended reforms can be ineffctive as by the time of the Crimean War logistics were dreadful and the likes of Cardigan and Lucan had purchased their commissions.

"Oh, the grand old Duke of York
He had ten thousand men
He marched them up to the top of the hill
And he marched them down again"

And, hopefully, Putin will march his men down again.
