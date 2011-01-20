The US military industrial complex isn't some puzzle to be solved, or a conspiracy involving black market supply of other countries - it's just huge defense contractors like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman etc. These companies prefer it when the US is on a constant war footing and engaged in military or paramilitary activities across the world, as all that sort of stuff tends to involve billions more dollars of taxpayer money being shoveled their way.



And when politicians push back on that, the lobbyists will point to how much they boost the economy and employment figures. According to Wikipedia, 21 of the 50 biggest defense contractors are in the US, including 5 of the top 6. The top 3 alone (all US based) generate more revenue than numbers 11-50 combined.



War. It's big business.