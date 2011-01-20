« previous next »
Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 02:55:24 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:29:31 pm
I sincerely hope you are right but i fear you are not. The military industrial system in the US looks like it has Biden by the balls and is calling the shots.

What does this refer to?  Ie what is the military industrial system and who or what is calling the shots?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 02:57:52 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:46:45 am
The opening moves of this chess game have been made.

Knights and bishops have been developed, pawn structure established and each side begins looking for a weak spot.

There's a phone call today. 

After all this bluster, bullshit and barricade building, Putin and Biden will show the world that they've come to an agreement to continue discussions. Both sides will be standing down gradually, everyone gets to relax and look forward to Covid relief. and both administrations look successful to their constituents.

I really, really hope you're right.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 04:00:39 pm
Biden is a consensus bloke.

Unlike the Clown, he doesn't think he's the smartest lad in the room.  He'll listen to the experts, reflect on his experience, then make a decision.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 04:01:43 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:57:52 pm
I really, really hope you're right.

Trust me.

Didn't I tell yiz Trump had no chance of becoming President?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 04:07:33 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:01:43 pm
Trust me.

Didn't I tell yiz Trump had no chance of becoming President?

Oh.

Just worried that we're all going to turn into plastic bottle by the end of all of this. Perhaps I shouldn't be watching the news, anxiety is through the roof because of old men.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 04:10:54 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:00:39 pm
Biden is a consensus bloke.

Unlike the Clown, he doesn't think he's the smartest lad in the room.  He'll listen to the experts, reflect on his experience, then make a decision.

Although on Afghanistan he didn't listen to the supposed experts, and the experts came round to his position after the fact. It turned out the experts were looking in the wrong direction, and Biden listened to another set of experts who were the right ones.

Ie. on Afghanistan Biden got pelters for not listening to the military experts, but it turned out the diplomatic experts he listened to were the relevant ones.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 04:28:24 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:55:24 pm
What does this refer to?  Ie what is the military industrial system and who or what is calling the shots?

Obviously the American military industrial complex have supplied the 100,000 Russian troops with all of their armament requirements.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 05:22:07 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:28:24 pm
Obviously the American military industrial complex have supplied the 100,000 Russian troops with all of their armament requirements.



Whoosh.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 05:24:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:22:07 pm


Whoosh.

My comment was linked to this post;

"I sincerely hope you are right but i fear you are not. The military industrial system in the US looks like it has Biden by the balls and is calling the shots."
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 07:23:28 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 04:07:33 pm
anxiety is through the roof because of old men.

I don't think Biden has done anything wrong here.  He's simply reacting to threats.  (Dopey comment about a minor incursion excepted).

Winken Blinken has gone there hardfaced with strict guidelines, NATO members (even Bulgaria) have all responded in united fashion, and if Lavrov's petulance is any clue, the Russians are stymied.

Vlad's waved his dick. It's impressive but he's not gonna fuck Europe with it.  Put it away now, it's time to stop playing and get back to living.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 07:32:02 pm
They seem to chat about the same things during each call.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 07:32:24 pm
US official says no fundamental change after Biden-Putin call
By AFP
Today, 8:40 pm 
WASHINGTON  A call today between US President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin brought no major change in the standoff over Russian troops massing near Ukraine, a senior US official says.

The call was professional and substantive and lasted a bit over an hour. There was no fundamental change in the dynamics unfolding now for several weeks, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells reporters.



Kicked the can down the road.

To be continued.

Breathe easy, Bobbie, mate.  You've probably got another week to enjoy yourself.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 08:40:24 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:28:24 pm
Obviously the American military industrial complex have supplied the 100,000 Russian troops with all of their armament requirements.

Thats a bit vague but I assume youre referring to US companies supplying Russia with weapons?  That may well be true.  Same as most private sec companies globally in that field.  Bit of a sellers market that one.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:02:06 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:40:24 pm
Thats a bit vague but I assume youre referring to US companies supplying Russia with weapons?  That may well be true.  Same as most private sec companies globally in that field.  Bit of a sellers market that one.

I'm pretty sure the US doesn't sell any weapons to Russia. Firstly, they wouldn't want to strengthen an 'adversary' and secondly, Russia wouldn't want to be using anything where supply could be instantly turned off.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:48:26 pm
The US military industrial complex isn't some puzzle to be solved, or a conspiracy involving black market supply of other countries - it's just huge defense contractors like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman etc. These companies prefer it when the US is on a constant war footing and engaged in military or paramilitary activities across the world, as all that sort of stuff tends to involve billions more dollars of taxpayer money being shoveled their way.

And when politicians push back on that, the lobbyists will point to how much they boost the economy and employment figures. According to Wikipedia, 21 of the 50 biggest defense contractors are in the US, including 5 of the top 6. The top 3 alone (all US based) generate more revenue than numbers 11-50 combined.

War. It's big business.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:08:48 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:40:24 pm
Thats a bit vague but I assume youre referring to US companies supplying Russia with weapons?  That may well be true.  Same as most private sec companies globally in that field.  Bit of a sellers market that one.

We really need an irony emoji. ;D

The conversation seemed to be heading in the direction of saying it was America's fault and I tried to be cute by a bit of mild sarcasm.

Anyway the Russians have a more than capable military manufacturing capability.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:15:02 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:55:24 pm
What does this refer to?  Ie what is the military industrial system and who or what is calling the shots?


It's all a bit Complex mate.
