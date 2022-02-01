What I will say is that I hope that a compromise solution can be found where Crimea gets recognized as part of Russia in exchange for Ukrainian sovereignity being guaranteed elsewhere and the border getting demilitarised. Possibly with a border fence and with a lot stronger autonomy for Donbas and Luhansk. Both Ukrainians and Crimeans are suffering from the current limbo. I think it was an unfortunate process eight years ago but at some points you have to recognize facts - that it's Russian land and that the people who live there are happy about that. They deserve the chance to get tourism back and a chance to interact with the rest of the world's economy.



Russia are not a nation I consider hostile to us, they're more like rivals in a different power structure more than actively confrontational. I can understand why Ukrainians feel that way, but in general the paranoia in the west about Russia this or Russia that doesn't help. At some point we will need them as China flexes more and more and will be needed to be kept in check. For all the niceties exchanged between the two, the Chinese government would stab them in the back in three seconds if they would perceive benefits from it.



So, for me it's about pragmatic reasons and also geographical. It's a lot better for us Swedes if the cross-Baltic relations are like in the 90s and 00s and that's why I proritize calming tensions over anything else. I hope it works out and that Ukraine remains an independent and neutral country for the sake of stability everywhere. They need to reform their political system and somehow root out the corruption. It's one of the very worst countries to live in Europe in spite of its enormous supply of arable land as a natural resource, which is a tragedy in its own right. I do believe from a tactical standpoint, letting Crimea go and focusing on the internal reforms will benefit them in the long run.