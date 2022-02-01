« previous next »
Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 73899 times)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:55:24 pm
I know, I was thinking that when I wrote it to be honest but couldnt think of the right way to phrase it.

Apologies if that offended anyone.
No problem, mate. I was also wondering how to express it differently.

If anyone is interested in the recent history of the region (Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, Russia, Baltic states), I recommend Timothy Snyder's "Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin". From a historical perspective, he explains background of many of the current relations there.

It is also available in the audiobook.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mZDf0yd9ZI
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm
How long until hes standing at Charles De Gaulle waving a piece of paper in his hand?
"Peace for our time"
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm
How long until hes standing at Charles De Gaulle waving a piece of paper in his hand?


Macron or Putin?  ::)
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:18:29 pm


Macron or Putin?  ::)

Aye, could be Putin waving the French surrender agreement I guess!
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
"Western Ukraine Is Preparing For An Influx Of Refugees If War With Russia Breaks Out"

LVIV, Ukraine  As Russian soldiers and heavy weapons nearly surround Ukraine, raising the specter of a potentially devastating invasion, some Ukrainians are beginning to seek out a safe haven in the countrys western regions. Here, there are shared borders with NATO members, US troops nearby, and roads leading to the European Union in the event of an evacuation  not to mention a long history of locals resisting Russias rule.

And its not only residents  several companies are, as well. And the US Embassy in Kyiv is also looking to western Ukraine as it considers contingency plans for a possible Russian attack (...)

Andriy Sadoviy, the longtime mayor of Lviv, told BuzzFeed News that his city was ready to welcome those seeking safety and shelter. He conceded, however, that the city didnt have the capacity to house the hundreds of thousands of people who would be displaced in the event of a full-scale Russian attack.

We dont have free space and residences available for everyone, he said. But my family would be ready to accept another family. If every family in Lviv receives another family, it will be a great help.

Sadoviy said the Russian threat is at a red level. He has ordered Lvivs hospitals to be ready to receive an influx of wounded people if an invasion comes, and he encouraged residents to join the areas territorial defense force, one of many that have sprung up across Ukraine.

Youd have to be stupid not to understand the danger we face, the mayor said. If you have 120,000 Russian troops standing at your door, what does it mean? Are they engaged in charity work? No. They want to take Ukraine. (...)

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/christopherm51/russia-ukraine-us-troops-refugees
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
6 Russian Warships And Submarine Now Entering Black Sea Towards Ukraine

Russia's military build-up around Ukraine is moving into a new phase. Emerging from under a veil of 'drills', 6 landing ships and a submarine are now sailing into the Black Sea. This brings them ever closer to potential operations in Ukraine.

The first part of a Russian Navy amphibious landing ship force, which can carry troops, tanks and supplies, has entered the Dardanelles, connecting the Mediterranean to the Black Sea. This is significant, representing a point of no return in their controversial voyage towards the Black Sea and Ukraine.

The narrow waterways running through Istanbul connects the Black Sea and Mediterranean. The first is the Dardanelles, followed by the famous Bosporus. Due to traffic regulation ships do not turn around. 6 amphibious warfare ships and a submarine are expected to pass north into the Black Sea over the next few days. (...)

https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2022/02/6-russian-warships-and-submarine-now-entering-black-sea-towards-ukraine/
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Ukraine announces parallel military exercises Feb. 10-20 to prepare for a possible offensive by the Russian army.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/news/2022/02/8/7323199/
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
https://www.stopwar.org.uk/

As the clouds of war continue to gather over Ukraine, the British government, alongside the US, is ramping up the threat of war. To find out what is really going on join us this Thursday evening (10 February).



 :o  ;D
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:52:12 pm
https://www.stopwar.org.uk/

As the clouds of war continue to gather over Ukraine, the British government, alongside the US, is ramping up the threat of war. To find out what is really going on join us this Thursday evening (10 February).



 :o  ;D

They are beyond parody.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:53:23 pm
They are beyond parody.
I think they need to read about the holodomor.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:52:12 pm
https://www.stopwar.org.uk/

As the clouds of war continue to gather over Ukraine, the British government, alongside the US, is ramping up the threat of war. To find out what is really going on join us this Thursday evening (10 February).

 :o  ;D

Nice to see they recognised the invasion/annexation of Crimea too.

Useful idiots for life.....
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:19:35 pm
Nice to see they recognised the invasion/annexation of Crimea too.

Useful idiots for life.....

Far be it for me to defend Stop the War or Putin, but there is a subtle but important difference with the current situation compared to the invasion of the Crimea in that by all accounts most of the people in the Crimea are Russian and were pro-Russia.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:30:11 pm
Far be it for me to defend Stop the War or Putin, but there is a subtle but important difference with the current situation compared to the invasion of the Crimea in that by all accounts most of the people in the Crimea are Russian and were pro-Russia.

Well with Belarus only recently recognising Russian rule in Crimea I feel the tide of international legitimacy has swayed in favour of it. They do after all have North Korea, Sudan, Venezuela, Cuba, Afghanistan and Syria on side as well  ::)
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:08:30 pm
Well with Belarus only recently recognising Russian rule in Crimea I feel the tide of international legitimacy has swayed in favour of it. They do after all have North Korea, Sudan, Venezuela, Cuba, Afghanistan and Syria on side as well  ::)

How about the actual people living in Crimea? Id be more minded to listen to them as to which country they want to belong to then anyone else.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:52:12 pm
https://www.stopwar.org.uk/

As the clouds of war continue to gather over Ukraine, the British government, alongside the US, is ramping up the threat of war. To find out what is really going on join us this Thursday evening (10 February).



 :o  ;D

I wondered when we would get their input.

Who,pays for their campaigns?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:15:45 pm
How about the actual people living in Crimea? Id be more minded to listen to them as to which country they want to belong to then anyone else.

You also have a historical precidence on your side with Western nations led by the British accepting the annexation of part of a country in Europe due to the ethnic make up of that particular area, look it up, it was called The Sudetenland.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:20:18 pm
You also have a historical precidence on your side with Western nations led by the British accepting the annexation of part of a country in Europe due to the ethnic make up of that particular area, look it up, it was called The Sudetenland.

Im completely aware of the history of the Sudetenland and what happened in 1938, but if were going to go down that route then you also have to look at the failures of Versailles, specifically in this case the decision to remove German speaking areas from Germany in 1918 and 1919 as a major source of resentment in Weimar Germany which was always going to lead to another war eventually.

I cant see an argument against self determination, if the people of Crimea want to be part of Russia then that wish should be respected, and to refuse to do so seems undemocratic to me.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
What I will say is that I hope that a compromise solution can be found where Crimea gets recognized as part of Russia in exchange for Ukrainian sovereignity being guaranteed elsewhere and the border getting demilitarised. Possibly with a border fence and with a lot stronger autonomy for Donbas and Luhansk. Both Ukrainians and Crimeans are suffering from the current limbo. I think it was an unfortunate process eight years ago but at some points you have to recognize facts - that it's Russian land and that the people who live there are happy about that. They deserve the chance to get tourism back and a chance to interact with the rest of the world's economy.

Russia are not a nation I consider hostile to us, they're more like rivals in a different power structure more than actively confrontational. I can understand why Ukrainians feel that way, but in general the paranoia in the west about Russia this or Russia that doesn't help. At some point we will need them as China flexes more and more and will be needed to be kept in check. For all the niceties exchanged between the two, the Chinese government would stab them in the back in three seconds if they would perceive benefits from it.

So, for me it's about pragmatic reasons and also geographical. It's a lot better for us Swedes if the cross-Baltic relations are like in the 90s and 00s and that's why I proritize calming tensions over anything else. I hope it works out and that Ukraine remains an independent and neutral country for the sake of stability everywhere. They need to reform their political system and somehow root out the corruption. It's one of the very worst countries to live in Europe in spite of its enormous supply of arable land as a natural resource, which is a tragedy in its own right. I do believe from a tactical standpoint, letting Crimea go and focusing on the internal reforms will benefit them in the long run.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:30:11 pm
Far be it for me to defend Stop the War or Putin, but there is a subtle but important difference with the current situation compared to the invasion of the Crimea in that by all accounts most of the people in the Crimea are Russian and were pro-Russia.
The only non-immigrant population in Crimea are the Crimean Tatars who want to live in Ukraine.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:36:43 pm
Im completely aware of the history of the Sudetenland and what happened in 1938, but if were going to go down that route then you also have to look at the failures of Versailles, specifically in this case the decision to remove German speaking areas from Germany in 1918 and 1919 as a major source of resentment in Weimar Germany which was always going to lead to another war eventually.

I cant see an argument against self determination, if the people of Crimea want to be part of Russia then that wish should be respected, and to refuse to do so seems undemocratic to me.

The Treaty of Versailles was imposed upon Germany by force, as a condition of settlement of the war whilst Crimea was transferred from Russia to Ukraine whilst they were both part of the Soviet Union so the comparison doesn't hold water.

Also if you can't see an argument against self determination then presumably you have no objections to Ukraine joining NATO as well?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:36:43 pm


I cant see an argument against self determination, if the people of Crimea want to be part of Russia then that wish should be respected, and to refuse to do so seems undemocratic to me.

But the people of Crimea weren't asked by means of the usual democratic practices, a vote.

Instead Russia used force.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:51:43 pm
The Treaty of Versailles was imposed upon Germany by force, as a condition of settlement of the war whilst Crimea was transferred from Russia to Ukraine whilst they were both part of the Soviet Union so the comparison doesn't hold water.

Also if you can't see an argument against self determination then presumably you have no objections to Ukraine joining NATO as well?

Not sure Im understanding your first point, the simple comparison is its never a good idea to impose a nationality on people who dont want it, be that the Sudaten Germans, Crimeans, Kosovans, South Sudanese or many others that escape me. Everyone has a right to self determination, the alternative is imperialism and in the end that usually fails.

As for NATO membership for Ukraine, absolutely. Why should Ukraine be any different to Poland or the Baltics.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:36:43 pm
Im completely aware of the history of the Sudetenland and what happened in 1938, but if were going to go down that route then you also have to look at the failures of Versailles, specifically in this case the decision to remove German speaking areas from Germany in 1918 and 1919 as a major source of resentment in Weimar Germany which was always going to lead to another war eventually.

I cant see an argument against self determination, if the people of Crimea want to be part of Russia then that wish should be respected, and to refuse to do so seems undemocratic to me.

This opens up a big can of worm though for many post-soviet nations. As many have areas that are majority Russian. In many cases, the Russian population being fed years of Russian propaganda are very pro-Russia. This often leads to tensions in their internal politics. In countries like Latvia, many major cities including Riga are majority Russian.

In this case, there is no Versaille. The reason why many of these states ended up like this was because of soviets often forcibly deported ethnic minorities (who were deemed problematic) and imported Russian bureaucrats/workers into these areas during Soviet times. Even before the Soviets, this was going on during various Russian empires.

I am pro-people having self-determination but what happened in Crimea isn't really a way to do it. It was a foreign invasion without just cause. You also have to consider the view of minorities, because it's their home too.

 
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:01:27 pm
But the people of Crimea weren't asked by means of the usual democratic practices, a vote.

Instead Russia used force.


And thats why I said it was reported they were pro-Russian and if thats what the people of Crimea wanted. If they didnt, then thats a very different situation and I certainly wouldnt support that. As much as this country gets things wrong, other parts of the world could probably learn something from us when it came to the Scottish referendum, have a vote and let people chose but too many countries seem to be scared to do so - why would you want to force someone to be part of your country when they dont want to be, makes no sense to me.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:53:23 pm
They are beyond parody.

At least they're no longer in charge of a major political party.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:15:45 pm
How about the actual people living in Crimea? Id be more minded to listen to them as to which country they want to belong to then anyone else.

The Tatars? Weren't they all forcibly removed.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 11:09:01 pm
This opens up a big can of worm though for many post-soviet nations. As many have areas that are majority Russian. In many cases, the Russian population being fed years of Russian propaganda are very pro-Russia. This often leads to tensions in their internal politics. In countries like Latvia, many major cities including Riga are majority Russian.

In this case, there is no Versaille. The reason why many of these states ended up like this was because of soviets often forcibly deported ethnic minorities (who were deemed problematic) and imported Russian bureaucrats/workers into these areas during Soviet times. Even before the Soviets, this was going on during various Russian empires.

I am pro-people having self-determination but what happened in Crimea isn't really a way to do it. It was a foreign invasion without just cause. You also have to consider the view of minorities, because it's their home too.

 

Im not pretending its not messy and doesnt open up an awful lot of cans of worms, a lot of these countries are patchworks of nationalities and ethnicities and in some cases deliberate ethnic clensing like the Crimean Tatars has taken place so its definitely not easy. But Im not sure forcing people to remain a part of a country they dont want to be part of is any better.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:05:06 pm
Not sure Im understanding your first point, the simple comparison is its never a good idea to impose a nationality on people who dont want it, be that the Sudaten Germans, Crimeans, Kosovans, South Sudanese or many others that escape me. Everyone has a right to self determination, the alternative is imperialism and in the end that usually fails.

As for NATO membership for Ukraine, absolutely. Why should Ukraine be any different to Poland or the Baltics.

I think most people and most countries see a big difference between an area being taken by force by an outside party whether it's via war or even the imposition of onerous terms after conflict and a peaceful negotiation leading to the transfer of land between countries.
