"Western Ukraine Is Preparing For An Influx Of Refugees If War With Russia Breaks Out
"
LVIV, Ukraine As Russian soldiers and heavy weapons nearly surround Ukraine, raising the specter of a potentially devastating invasion, some Ukrainians are beginning to seek out a safe haven in the countrys western regions. Here, there are shared borders with NATO members, US troops nearby, and roads leading to the European Union in the event of an evacuation not to mention a long history of locals resisting Russias rule.
And its not only residents several companies are, as well. And the US Embassy in Kyiv is also looking to western Ukraine as it considers contingency plans for a possible Russian attack (...)
Andriy Sadoviy, the longtime mayor of Lviv, told BuzzFeed News that his city was ready to welcome those seeking safety and shelter. He conceded, however, that the city didnt have the capacity to house the hundreds of thousands of people who would be displaced in the event of a full-scale Russian attack.
We dont have free space and residences available for everyone, he said. But my family would be ready to accept another family. If every family in Lviv receives another family, it will be a great help.
Sadoviy said the Russian threat is at a red level. He has ordered Lvivs hospitals to be ready to receive an influx of wounded people if an invasion comes, and he encouraged residents to join the areas territorial defense force, one of many that have sprung up across Ukraine.
Youd have to be stupid not to understand the danger we face, the mayor said. If you have 120,000 Russian troops standing at your door, what does it mean? Are they engaged in charity work? No. They want to take Ukraine. (...)https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/christopherm51/russia-ukraine-us-troops-refugees