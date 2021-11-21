« previous next »
Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm
Would like to know this too but they've been preparing for years and the Brits and Yanks have been at the forefront of all Ukranian preparations. Round the clock intell (satellites, RAF's RC-135 near Crimea), tactical training and battlefield positioning given they have received 1000s of AGTMs from them. There's nothing like war to test and advertise your weapons to the world ;)
And theres almost certainly a whole load of stuff we're unaware of. NATO will want to gain as much info about Russian tactics against what they've trained the Ukranians to employ.
So you think the Americans and NATO are gathering Russian troops around Ukraine to test tactics and weapons or response to humanitarian disaster? I saw better logic among the kids in kindergarten.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
I wouldnt dismiss the Russian threat to Ukraine, but also remember when the US invaded Iraq it done so with 200,000 troops and 50,000 British if I remember correctly and a much larger technological advantage over Iraqi forces compared to the Russian advantage over the Ukrainians, so Im not sure the current numbers would necessarily be enough for a full scale invasion or at least an easy one.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 12:43:23 pm
So you think the Americans and NATO are gathering Russian troops around Ukraine to test tactics and weapons or response to humanitarian disaster? I saw better logic among the kids in kindergarten.

No silly, they're advising Ukraine how to best employ the weaponary they're supplying them with. This invasion isn't about defeating the Russians but to make it as costly as possible. 

Try to read before spouting shit.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:48:06 pm
I wouldnt dismiss the Russian threat to Ukraine, but also remember when the US invaded Iraq it done so with 200,000 troops and 50,000 British if I remember correctly and a much larger technological advantage over Iraqi forces compared to the Russian advantage over the Ukrainians, so Im not sure the current numbers would necessarily be enough for a full scale invasion or at least an easy one.
How many of those were assault forces? Those Russian assault forces are backed by tens of thousands of additional personnel to provide logistics, air power and medical support. And 65,000 Belorussian army to provide additional back up to the aggression. The Russian experience is also that after the attacking military troops, the dozens of thousands troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs enter the operation to pacify the occupied territory.

Please note, I'm just sharing information I've found in public media. I try to comment as little as possible, unless someone is writing complete nonsense trying to make potential victims of aggression responsible for their misfortune. Or to blame victims' supporters for actions conducted by Putin and his regime.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 12:49:57 pm
No silly, they're advising Ukraine how to best employ the weaponary they're supplying them with. This invasion isn't about defeating the Russians but to make it as costly as possible. 

Try to read before spouting shit.
Strange are your slander against the victim of aggression and its allies, including silly smirks at what may be the worst crisis in Europe after 1945. You wrote about gun advertising in this emerging conflict by the Americans or the British. Javelins were used en masse in Iraq at the beginning of this century. Many armies in the world have bought and are buying them. Stingers were already used in the 1980s in Afghanistan. Who else needs advertising to buy this equipment from the Americans?

One thing is clear, the Americans will not send any new technologies to Ukraine for fear that they will fall into the hands of the Russians.

Interestingly, you haven't written anything about the other side. The Russians will not advertise their weapons, test their capabilities, including tactics? For the sake of clarity, let me add in the fight against the victim of their aggression.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:48:06 pm
I wouldnt dismiss the Russian threat to Ukraine, but also remember when the US invaded Iraq it done so with 200,000 troops and 50,000 British if I remember correctly and a much larger technological advantage over Iraqi forces compared to the Russian advantage over the Ukrainians, so Im not sure the current numbers would necessarily be enough for a full scale invasion or at least an easy one.

In Iraq we had air supremacy and I don't think it'd take the Russians long achieve the same. Given the flat terrain of Ukraine it would suit mobile Russian units.

Once civilians become targets if they fight over cities the casualties resulting from Russian aggression will be horrendous.

Anyone know when the Stop the War Coalition have planned the march?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 01:50:54 pm
Strange are your slander against the victim of aggression and its allies, including silly smirks at what may be the worst crisis in Europe after 1945. You wrote about gun advertising in this emerging conflict by the Americans or the British. Javelins were used en masse in Iraq at the beginning of this century. Many armies in the world have bought and are buying them. Stingers were already used in the 1980s in Afghanistan. Who else needs advertising to buy this equipment from the Americans?

One thing is clear, the Americans will not send any new technologies to Ukraine for fear that they will fall into the hands of the Russians.

Pull your self-righteous head out of your arse kid, no one is slandering anyone here, the industrial military complex is the biggest winner in any war.  It's a trillion dollar industry.

Interestingly, you haven't written anything about the other side. The Russians will not advertise their weapons, test their capabilities, including tactics?

Er, given that we don't have any independent sources reporting from that side, I'd imagine its difficult to comment on what they're deploying other than what we're seeing on the media here.

For the sake of clarity, let me add in the fight against the victim of their aggression.

How very humble and nice of you. How many brownie points would you like?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
You might as well write that the biggest winner of the pandemic is the mask-making, graveyard and coffin-making industries, of course with that ridiculous smirk on your face. I think this would be your valuable contribution in terms of assessing results of a global pandemic and totally relevant to your mind abilities.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 02:39:52 pm
You might as well write that the biggest winner of the pandemic is the mask-making, graveyard and coffin-making industries, of course with that ridiculous smirk on your face. I think this would be your valuable contribution in terms of assessing results of a global pandemic and totally relevant to your mind abilities.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 02:52:54 pm
:lmao


Sorry, I didn't know I was talking to a kid.

Ukrainians do not pay for the offered weapons, and when you grow up, you will learn that weapons are also used to defend the lives of people, their families and compatriots. And also to discourage a potential aggressor from attacking their country.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 03:16:08 pm
Sorry, I didn't know I was talking to a kid.

Ukrainians do not pay for the offered weapons, and when you grow up, you will learn that weapons are also used to defend the lives of people, their families and compatriots. And also to discourage a potential aggressor from attacking their country.

Do not know when to quit?:lmao Save the self-righteous, sanctimonious quotes for your teachers.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 03:46:48 pm
Do not know when to quit?:lmao Save the self-righteous, sanctimonious quotes for your teachers.
I know kid, this is my last reply to you. At least I had some teachers.


Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 03:46:48 pm
Do not know when to quit?:lmao Save the self-righteous, sanctimonious quotes for your teachers.

...Or....i know it's a novel thought, take the rather alarming and serious topic - you know, a little more seriously....

We have plenty threads for piss taking on United and Everton available if you prefer the lighter hearted stuff...
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 04:02:47 pm
I know kid, this is my last reply to you. At least I have some teachers and I'm thoroughly looking forward to school tomorrow.

Corrected for you  :wave
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:00:51 pm


Anyone know when the Stop the War Coalition have planned the march?



Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 04:09:12 pm
...Or....i know it's a novel thought, take the rather alarming and serious topic - you know, a little more seriously....

We have plenty threads for piss taking on United and Everton available if you prefer the lighter hearted stuff...
It's my fault, I should remember what Mark Twain said, you shouldn't talk to certain people. I am still learning on this forum who this rule applies to.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
CIT (en)
@CITeam_en
·
7 g.
The shift of 41st army vehicles, which could be soon joined by personnel, in addition to other units (such as the 20th army based in the area) as well as follow-on NG troops, suggest that one scenario of a Russian attack is a deep thrust south towards Chernihiv and possibly Kyiv.

CIT (en)
@CITeam_en
·
7 g.
Importantly, the @FranceTVEurope report from Bryansk region also shows vehicles of Russia's National Guard (Rosgvardia), that could be used as occupation/counterinsurgency forces in the event of a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.


CIT (en)
@CITeam_en
·
8 g.
Russian military watchers have recently noted that a massive camp in Yelnya, Smolensk region, has nearly emptied.

We believe these vehicles have moved to Bryansk region to the south, to areas just dozens of kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Financial Times: EU draws up contingencies in case Ukraine crisis hits energy supplies

The EU is drawing up emergency contingency plans to protect Europe's borders, households and businesses in the event of a full blown Russia conflict. Under examination are how to hand a migrant crisis, cyber security threats and limiting soaring energy prices.

https://www.ft.com/content/907c85e0-7cbe-4eea-a725-db601895a84e
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
From Russian side:

A group of Russian military reserve and retired members of the informal All-Russian Assembly of Officers announced an appeal to President Vladimir Putin against the war with Ukraine. In their opinion, the war would threaten the continued existence of Russia.

An invasion of Ukraine would call into question the continued existence of Russia as a state. The inhabitants of Russia and Ukraine would become deadly enemies forever, the authors of the letter believe. They accused the Russian authorities, including Putin, of provoking a war.

The appeal was signed by the retired general Leonid Ivashov, known for his nationalist views, as the head of the All-Russian Assembly of Officers. In 1996-2001, Ivashov headed the Main Board of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. He systematically criticized the West and was against NATO enlargement to the east. Ivashov was then one of the ideologues of Russian nationalists.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:00:51 pm
In Iraq we had air supremacy and I don't think it'd take the Russians long achieve the same. Given the flat terrain of Ukraine it would suit mobile Russian units.

Once civilians become targets if they fight over cities the casualties resulting from Russian aggression will be horrendous.

Anyone know when the Stop the War Coalition have planned the march?

Stop the Wars statement was more critical of the west than Russia.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:00:51 pm
In Iraq we had air supremacy and I don't think it'd take the Russians long achieve the same. Given the flat terrain of Ukraine it would suit mobile Russian units.

Once civilians become targets if they fight over cities the casualties resulting from Russian aggression will be horrendous.

Anyone know when the Stop the War Coalition have planned the march?

As in any conventional war air superiority is obviously key, but dont forget Iraqi anti air defences were destroyed during desert storm and then 10 years of sanctions meant the Americans faced no threat to their aircraft, the Ukrainians still have some pretty capable ex-Soviet systems like the S-300, and 8 years to prepare for this. Thats not to say the Russians wont ultimately win out because of their superior numbers but if the Ukrainians manage to put enough Russians in body bags, Russian public mood force a rethink?

It will also be interesting to see what happens if the Russians do occupy the country, will we see an Iraq style insurgency, IEDs etc against the Russians?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
I just dont get the end game for Russia here. Occupy the country and what? Its all Russia now, lets talk economics, nothing to see here. Or they try and grab the east of Ukraine and wait for things to cool off.

If they start this war I think its beginning of rapid end for Putin.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:49:41 pm
Stop the Wars statement was more critical of the west than Russia.

I was being heavily sarcastic. ;D

I'm sure the Stop the War coalition will no doubt support the right of the Ukrainians to defend their sovereign rights against military aggression taken without UN authorisation. More sarcasm. ;D
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:35:42 pm
I was being heavily sarcastic. ;D

I'm sure the Stop the War coalition will no doubt support the right of the Ukrainians to defend their sovereign rights against military aggression taken without UN authorisation. More sarcasm. ;D

Yeah I knew you were being sarcastic. Just wanted to make it apparent to everyone that they have made a statement actually and it reads like Putin wrote it.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:49:09 pm
I just dont get the end game for Russia here. Occupy the country and what? Its all Russia now, lets talk economics, nothing to see here. Or they try and grab the east of Ukraine and wait for things to cool off.

If they start this war I think its beginning of rapid end for Putin.
It is worth remembering that there are people in Ukraine who, for various reasons, may want to collaborate with Russia, and there are also those who miss the Soviet Union. Russia can create a puppet government of them, banish those who are reluctant to exile or lock them up in camps, for example in Siberia. In other words, to suppress society, as it was done in Belarus a year ago, but with a much greater number of victims.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:54:32 pm
Yeah I knew you were being sarcastic. Just wanted to make it apparent to everyone that they have made a statement actually and it reads like Putin wrote it.

I'm sure Putin delegated the job to a lackey knowing full well it would be swallowed hook, line and sinker without the Czar having to waste his time.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
It will also be interesting to see what happens if the Russians do occupy the country, will we see an Iraq style insurgency, IEDs etc against the Russians?
The pessimistic scenario is that the resistance would be bloody but Russians have mastered the brutal methods of fighting guerrillas. They fought against them effectively in the countries of Eastern Europe after 1945 (Poland, Ukraine, the Baltic states). Similarly 20 years ago in Chechnya.

To begin with, a puppet government and collaborative military/secret police forces are formed. Military troops block the country's borders and cut off the guerrillas from external support. At the same time, the forces of the Ministry of the Interior are fighting partisans and the resistance movement using the apparatus of terror, provocation and other methods of special services. The number of victims of violence would be counted in the hundreds of thousands. I wouldn't call it interesting.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 10:41:12 pm
. I wouldn't call it interesting.

The difference being whether you're inside or outside.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:27:41 am
The difference being whether you're inside or outside.
It more depends on whether you are a human or an ordinary pop corn ruminant.

I know, I'm too serious in this forum, but I've seen many victims of conflicts in my life. Too many. To be clear, I still hope Putin won't attack Ukraine.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
The Russian influence network in Germany. Interesting article in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Almost everyone knows about the former Bundeskanzler Gerhard Schroeder and his ties to Russia. I didn't know, however, that the center of Russian influence is in the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. In this federal state, the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines running across the Baltic are in contact with land, from where the gas is sent to consumers.

There are concrete names mentioned in the article, among them the prime minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Manuel Schwesig of the SPD who maintains close contacts with his predecessor Erwin Sellering and a former Stasi (communist secret police) officer Matthias Warnig, currently the executive director of Nord Stream 2. The latter belongs, like Schroeder, to Putin's personal friends.

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ausland/schroeder-putin-das-gas-russlands-deutsches-netzwerk-17780264.html

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:00:51 pm
In Iraq we had air supremacy and I don't think it'd take the Russians long achieve the same. Given the flat terrain of Ukraine it would suit mobile Russian units.

Once civilians become targets if they fight over cities the casualties resulting from Russian aggression will be horrendous.

Anyone know when the Stop the War Coalition have planned the march?

As usual Stop the War Coalition are supporting the war (so long as its waged by enemies of the West).
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
This is massive. General Ivashov (retired now, but one of the most important generals the Russian army has had since the USSR collapsed) has written an open letter to Putin asking him to resign because of his brinkmanship in Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/Lucian_Kim/status/1490313041447116806
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
