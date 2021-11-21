« previous next »
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Would like to know this too but they've been preparing for years and the Brits and Yanks have been at the forefront of all Ukranian preparations. Round the clock intell (satellites, RAF's RC-135 near Crimea), tactical training and battlefield positioning given they have received 1000s of AGTMs from them. There's nothing like war to test and advertise your weapons to the world ;)
And theres almost certainly a whole load of stuff we're unaware of. NATO will want to gain as much info about Russian tactics against what they've trained the Ukranians to employ.
So you think the Americans and NATO are gathering Russian troops around Ukraine to test tactics and weapons or response to humanitarian disaster? I saw better logic among the kids in kindergarten.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
I wouldnt dismiss the Russian threat to Ukraine, but also remember when the US invaded Iraq it done so with 200,000 troops and 50,000 British if I remember correctly and a much larger technological advantage over Iraqi forces compared to the Russian advantage over the Ukrainians, so Im not sure the current numbers would necessarily be enough for a full scale invasion or at least an easy one.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
So you think the Americans and NATO are gathering Russian troops around Ukraine to test tactics and weapons or response to humanitarian disaster? I saw better logic among the kids in kindergarten.

No silly, they're advising Ukraine how to best employ the weaponary they're supplying them with. This invasion isn't about defeating the Russians but to make it as costly as possible. 

Try to read before spouting shit.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
I wouldnt dismiss the Russian threat to Ukraine, but also remember when the US invaded Iraq it done so with 200,000 troops and 50,000 British if I remember correctly and a much larger technological advantage over Iraqi forces compared to the Russian advantage over the Ukrainians, so Im not sure the current numbers would necessarily be enough for a full scale invasion or at least an easy one.
How many of those were assault forces? Those Russian assault forces are backed by tens of thousands of additional personnel to provide logistics, air power and medical support. And 65,000 Belorussian army to provide additional back up to the aggression. The Russian experience is also that after the attacking military troops, the dozens of thousands troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs enter the operation to pacify the occupied territory.

Please note, I'm just sharing information I've found in public media. I try to comment as little as possible, unless someone is writing complete nonsense trying to make potential victims of aggression responsible for their misfortune. Or to blame victims' supporters for actions conducted by Putin and his regime.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
No silly, they're advising Ukraine how to best employ the weaponary they're supplying them with. This invasion isn't about defeating the Russians but to make it as costly as possible. 

Try to read before spouting shit.
Strange are your slander against the victim of aggression and its allies, including silly smirks at what may be the worst crisis in Europe after 1945. You wrote about gun advertising in this emerging conflict by the Americans or the British. Javelins were used en masse in Iraq at the beginning of this century. Many armies in the world have bought and are buying them. Stingers were already used in the 1980s in Afghanistan. Who else needs advertising to buy this equipment from the Americans?

One thing is clear, the Americans will not send any new technologies to Ukraine for fear that they will fall into the hands of the Russians.

Interestingly, you haven't written anything about the other side. The Russians will not advertise their weapons, test their capabilities, including tactics? For the sake of clarity, let me add in the fight against the victim of their aggression.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
I wouldnt dismiss the Russian threat to Ukraine, but also remember when the US invaded Iraq it done so with 200,000 troops and 50,000 British if I remember correctly and a much larger technological advantage over Iraqi forces compared to the Russian advantage over the Ukrainians, so Im not sure the current numbers would necessarily be enough for a full scale invasion or at least an easy one.

In Iraq we had air supremacy and I don't think it'd take the Russians long achieve the same. Given the flat terrain of Ukraine it would suit mobile Russian units.

Once civilians become targets if they fight over cities the casualties resulting from Russian aggression will be horrendous.

Anyone know when the Stop the War Coalition have planned the march?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Strange are your slander against the victim of aggression and its allies, including silly smirks at what may be the worst crisis in Europe after 1945. You wrote about gun advertising in this emerging conflict by the Americans or the British. Javelins were used en masse in Iraq at the beginning of this century. Many armies in the world have bought and are buying them. Stingers were already used in the 1980s in Afghanistan. Who else needs advertising to buy this equipment from the Americans?

One thing is clear, the Americans will not send any new technologies to Ukraine for fear that they will fall into the hands of the Russians.

Pull your self-righteous head out of your arse kid, no one is slandering anyone here, the industrial military complex is the biggest winner in any war.  It's a trillion dollar industry.

Interestingly, you haven't written anything about the other side. The Russians will not advertise their weapons, test their capabilities, including tactics?

Er, given that we don't have any independent sources reporting from that side, I'd imagine its difficult to comment on what they're deploying other than what we're seeing on the media here.

For the sake of clarity, let me add in the fight against the victim of their aggression.

How very humble and nice of you. How many brownie points would you like?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
You might as well write that the biggest winner of the pandemic is the mask-making, graveyard and coffin-making industries, of course with that ridiculous smirk on your face. I think this would be your valuable contribution in terms of assessing results of a global pandemic and totally relevant to your mind abilities.
