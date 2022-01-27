



The answer given by those who oppose him is that at some point you have to stop a meglomanical dictator who's hellbent on conquering, at the very least, the region around him.



Lol, hyperbole much?He is simply flexing his muscles and trying to project Russia's power at a global level. He doesn't want war, it would be catastrophic even if Russia ends up 'winning'. This is all about reasserting Russia's influence in the region and making a point to the west.In any case, Russia has the power to disrupt energy access for many European countries, which it is going to use as a trump card.And despite all American bravado and bluster, they can ill afford a full fledged war with Russia and most probably will not 'win' even if they do. It is just posturing and rhetoric from USA and the NATO.In the extremely unlikely event of war happening, China is definitely going to provide direct or indirect military support to Russia. Between the two of them, they have the biggest military, airforce and navy in terms of sheer numbers. Not to mention thousands of nuclear warheads and effective means to deploy them. The west is not going to risk a major global catastrophe to "teach a lesson" to Russia.More sanctions is the worst the west can do to Russia and I am not sure the threat is going to be enough to make Russia bow down from their current position.