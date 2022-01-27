There's no fucking way Russia wants to go to war. "Was never on their mind" most recently stated today.
Russia's starving, has Covid, no economy and Putin needs a win. His war games ala Kim has had the disastrous effect of allies providing instant (helmets from the Germans, hooray!) materiel.
Meanwhile, hard ass Blinken meets smiling Lavrov and doesn't flinch or give an inch.
I think things are looking very good.
I'm staying tuned.
Yeah I am starting to agree as well.
I realised I was getting swept up in the war frenzy. But when you look at it, Ukraine itself is playing down the prospects, France and Germany are playing down the prospects and Russia itself has stated war is not on the cards (obviously take that with a pinch of salt).
It was after reading the Ukrainian minister reinforce the fact that there isn´t many more troops on the border now then there was 8 months ago (100,000 back-then, some saying 125,000 now after recent troops movements) that I started to question the panic mode that may well be playing into Kremlin hands in regards to gaining concessions.
Just to compare, the US-UK invasion of Iraq involved some 466,985 U.S. personnel alone, deployed by April (Over 330,000 of them ground forces). 195,000 coalition forces were sent to Kuwait in February, the month before the invasion. And that was after a 10-year No-Fly Zone in which air superiority was already established.