Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 27, 2022, 08:52:44 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on January 27, 2022, 08:17:57 pm
They've agreed to meet with the Americans/NATO again in Berlin in 2 weeks. Unless there's a breakthrough that will probably be the final meeting, however they need time for the ground to freeze and harden in Ukraine as its been snowing. This is essential for tanks and heavy armour to roll through, so we could see an initial aerial bombardment with jets and MLRS/CMs to soften the frontlines during the Olympics.

I read a few articles about the weather impact.  Would be easier to wait until spring when there is neither snow or ice.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 27, 2022, 08:55:18 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on January 27, 2022, 08:17:57 pm
They've agreed to meet with the Americans/NATO again in Berlin in 2 weeks. Unless there's a breakthrough that will probably be the final meeting, however they need time for the ground to freeze and harden in Ukraine as its been snowing. This is essential for tanks and heavy armour to roll through, so we could see an initial aerial bombardment with jets and MLRS/CMs to soften the frontlines during the Olympics.
Putin was also invited by Xi Jinping to the opening of the Beijing Olympics and he cares too much about China to give up this visit. If he had started a war by then, many heads of state would have given up participation in the opening ceremony, which the Chinese would not like.

February 6 also marks the 100th anniversary of the OGPU/NKVD/KGB, so there will be a lot of special events in Russia on this occasion with the participation of the Russian authorities and Putin as a former KGB man.

Therefore, the beginning of the "maneuvers" in Belarus is scheduled for February 10. After the start of the Olympic games and meeting with NATO. Then the mud will not be an obstacle for the Russian army.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 27, 2022, 09:46:32 pm
Quote from: jambutty on January 27, 2022, 07:09:57 pm
There's no fucking way Russia wants to go to war.  "Was never on their mind" most recently stated today.

Russia's starving, has Covid, no economy and Putin needs a win.  His war games ala Kim has had the disastrous effect of allies providing instant (helmets from the Germans, hooray!) materiel.

Meanwhile, hard ass Blinken meets smiling Lavrov and doesn't flinch or give an inch.

I think things are looking very good.

I'm staying tuned.


I agree.

I think it's posturing, in order to get the US to back off.

They'll meet, Putin will agree to back the troops down, the US will soften its stance on Nordstream 2, and this will be scheduled for the taps opening by autumn. Ukraine will receive some additional aid, including from Europe (predominantly Germany). There'll be a backroom agreement not to allow Ukraine into NATO.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 28, 2022, 12:31:48 am
Last thing either side wants is to walk away with nowt.

These meetings don't usually take place unless some kind of compromise has already been agreed.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 28, 2022, 06:28:07 am
Quote from: cdav on January 26, 2022, 09:23:28 am
From a leading US thinktank with close ties to the Biden administration:

Establish a standing U.S.-U.K. joint counter-kleptocracy working group. The United States and the United Kingdom should work closely together to counter Russian kleptocrats. The United Kingdom, in particular, has become a major hub for Russian oligarchs and their wealth, with London gaining the moniker Londongrad. Uprooting Kremlin-linked oligarchs will be a challenge given the close ties between Russian money and the United Kingdoms ruling conservative party, the press, and its real estate and financial industry. The United States should propose creating the working group in part to prod stronger action from the U.K. government

https://www.americanprogress.org/article/how-the-united-states-should-respond-if-russia-invades-ukraine/

There is zero introspection in the UK on how we have got to this situation in any function of power- the government, the press and finance are all in the trough

Finally a UK broadsheet running a similar story on today's front page.

Quote


Ukraine crisis: US sounds alarm over Russian dirty money in London
Sanctions wont work because Putins money is in Knightsbridge, say diplomats

The fear is that Russian money is so entrenched in London now that the opportunity to use it as leverage against Putin could be lost, a source in Washington said. Biden is talking about sanctioning Putin himself but that can only be symbolic. Putin doesnt hold his money abroad, it is all in the kleptocrats names and a hell of a

Continue reading (behind paywall)
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 28, 2022, 07:05:49 am
It never ceases to amaze me how little there was in opposition towards Abramovich when he first arrived in this country. Totally shocking on so many levels.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 28, 2022, 07:18:57 am
I don't even blame Putin, he's a villain, a powerful one, and he's doing exactly what you'd expect him to do - starting wars, crushing the weak, manipulating etc. He's there on top of the hill challenging everyone and beating his chest. It's up to others to accept the challenge and restore the peace by defeating him.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 28, 2022, 07:30:07 am
Quote from: jambutty on January 27, 2022, 07:09:57 pm
There's no fucking way Russia wants to go to war.  "Was never on their mind" most recently stated today.

Russia's starving, has Covid, no economy and Putin needs a win.  His war games ala Kim has had the disastrous effect of allies providing instant (helmets from the Germans, hooray!) materiel.

Meanwhile, hard ass Blinken meets smiling Lavrov and doesn't flinch or give an inch.

I think things are looking very good.

I'm staying tuned.

Yeah I am starting to agree as well.

I realised I was getting swept up in the war frenzy. But when you look at it, Ukraine itself is playing down the prospects, France and Germany are playing down the prospects and Russia itself has stated war is not on the cards (obviously take that with a pinch of salt).

It was after reading the Ukrainian minister reinforce the fact that there isn´t many more troops on the border now then there was 8 months ago (100,000 back-then, some saying 125,000 now after recent troops movements) that I started to question the panic mode that may well be playing into Kremlin hands in regards to gaining concessions.

Just to compare, the US-UK invasion of Iraq involved some 466,985 U.S. personnel  alone, deployed by April (Over 330,000 of them ground forces). 195,000 coalition forces were sent to Kuwait in February, the month before the invasion. And that was after a 10-year No-Fly Zone in which air superiority was already established.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 28, 2022, 08:42:26 am
Panic is the last thing that Ukrainian authorities and society need at present. And not only them.

The facts are as follows: thousands of Russian soldiers with their military equipment arrive in Belarus every day, mainly from the Russian Far East. It is estimated that by February 10 there may be between 60,000 and 80,000 of them. They weren't there before. Lukashenko with his 60,000 army also joined Putin. Above 100,000 Russian soldiers are standing directly on the eastern border of Ukraine. Tens of thousands in the Crimea and the Moldavian Transnistria. These are the forces of the first throw. Behind them are hundreds of thousands of soldiers grouped in the Western and Southern military districts of Russia.

May nothing come of this Russian preparation, but if you want peace, get ready for war.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 28, 2022, 09:32:04 am
That GB News tubby lardarse on Question Time last night proving how awash they are with Russian money.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 28, 2022, 11:51:43 am
Trump tongues would've been down Lavrov's trousers giving up all sanctions for a Black Sea resort.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 28, 2022, 01:13:43 pm
Quote from: jambutty on January 28, 2022, 11:51:43 am
Trump tongues would've been down Lavrov's trousers giving up all sanctions for a Black Sea resort.
... and golden shower tape from Moscow.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/infamous-donald-trump-golden-shower-video-probably-does-exist-says-christopher-steele/ZMKPDC2Y3JLIAOWSTI2C6R4R5E/
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 29, 2022, 08:54:11 am
Quote from: jillc on January 28, 2022, 07:05:49 am
It never ceases to amaze me how little there was in opposition towards Abramovich when he first arrived in this country. Totally shocking on so many levels.

If you have influence over the right people potential problems go away.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 29, 2022, 10:35:31 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on January 28, 2022, 01:13:43 pm
... and golden shower tape from Moscow.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/infamous-donald-trump-golden-shower-video-probably-does-exist-says-christopher-steele/ZMKPDC2Y3JLIAOWSTI2C6R4R5E/

Not sure it does. Everyone hunting for the pee-pee tape but really they hooked him with dodgy loans and money.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 30, 2022, 07:49:32 am
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 30, 2022, 03:11:04 pm
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 30, 2022, 04:59:27 pm
^^

Saw this in another thread & turning off data while the page is loading works

``If you are on a mobile device you can hack the pay wall by turning off data as the page loads

Or if you're on any other device, press the "Escape" button to stop the page from loading further, before the pop up is displayed. If you miss it, reload (F5) and go again.

Congrats, you're now a "hacker" (specifically, a "pirate")! Easy-peesy!
(Keep in mind, there's a special place reserved for you in hell... but don't worry- I'll also be there! ``
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 30, 2022, 09:10:38 pm
Quote from: jambutty on January 30, 2022, 03:11:04 pm
I can't read it without signing up.
Strange, no need in my location. Unfortunately the article is too long to paste it here.
------------------------------------

It appears some decent people left in Russia: 91 Russian lawyers, scientists, journalists, actors, writers, and musicians have signed an open letter protesting against Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Hope they are not gonna end up in gulag.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 30, 2022, 09:31:13 pm
My friend just asked me, "what's the point in creating vaccines to save the world from a pandemic, only to throw lives onto a bonfire in a war? It doesn't make sense."

I didn't have an answer for her.  :-\
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
January 30, 2022, 10:15:27 pm
Quote from: jillc on January 28, 2022, 07:05:49 am
It never ceases to amaze me how little there was in opposition towards Abramovich when he first arrived in this country. Totally shocking on so many levels.

Football in general is a filthy business these days. Morals are thin on the ground.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Yesterday at 07:45:17 am
Quote from: Red Berry on January 30, 2022, 09:31:13 pm
My friend just asked me, "what's the point in creating vaccines to save the world from a pandemic, only to throw lives onto a bonfire in a war? It doesn't make sense."

I didn't have an answer for her.  :-\

Who's she asking? Putin?

The answer given by those who oppose him is that at some point you have to stop a meglomanical dictator who's hellbent on conquering, at the very least, the region around him.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Yesterday at 03:34:45 pm
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on January 21, 2022, 12:58:22 pm

What would the Russians say to a swap deal. Krasnodar and Rostov for unlimited access to the Sea of Azov?


Can any engineers giz a quote to add a hydraulic section to the new bridge?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Yesterday at 03:46:52 pm
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on January 21, 2022, 12:58:22 pm

What would the Russians say to a swap deal. Krasnodar and Rostov for unlimited access to the Sea of Azov?

Not much time if they want to complete by the end of the transfer window.   Probably agent's fees holding this up.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:04:47 am
Quote from: Lucas DuoFlush on Yesterday at 07:45:17 am


The answer given by those who oppose him is that at some point you have to stop a meglomanical dictator who's hellbent on conquering, at the very least, the region around him.

Lol, hyperbole much?

He is simply flexing his muscles and trying to project Russia's power at a global level. He doesn't want war, it would be catastrophic even if Russia ends up 'winning'. This is all about reasserting Russia's influence in the region and making a point to the west.

In any case, Russia has the power to disrupt energy access for many European countries, which it is going to use as a trump card.

And despite all American bravado and bluster, they can ill afford a full fledged war with Russia and most probably will not 'win' even if they do. It is just posturing and rhetoric from USA and the NATO.

In the extremely unlikely event of war happening, China is definitely going to provide direct or indirect military support to Russia. Between the two of them, they have the biggest military, airforce and navy in terms of sheer numbers.  Not to mention thousands of nuclear warheads and effective means to deploy them.  The west is not going to risk a major global catastrophe to "teach a lesson" to Russia.

More sanctions is the worst the west can do to Russia and I am not sure the threat is going to be enough to make Russia bow down from their current position.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:47:01 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:04:47 am
Lol, hyperbole much?

He is simply flexing his muscles and trying to project Russia's power at a global level. He doesn't want war, it would be catastrophic even if Russia ends up 'winning'. This is all about reasserting Russia's influence in the region and making a point to the west.

In any case, Russia has the power to disrupt energy access for many European countries, which it is going to use as a trump card.

And despite all American bravado and bluster, they can ill afford a full fledged war with Russia and most probably will not 'win' even if they do. It is just posturing and rhetoric from USA and the NATO.

In the extremely unlikely event of war happening, China is definitely going to provide direct or indirect military support to Russia. Between the two of them, they have the biggest military, airforce and navy in terms of sheer numbers.  Not to mention thousands of nuclear warheads and effective means to deploy them.  The west is not going to risk a major global catastrophe to "teach a lesson" to Russia.

More sanctions is the worst the west can do to Russia and I am not sure the threat is going to be enough to make Russia bow down from their current position.



Nobody wins a full fledged war between the west and russia/china. Mutually assured destruction.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 09:59:19 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:47:01 am
Nobody wins a full fledged war between the west and russia/china. Mutually assured destruction.

Precisely.

Which is why it will never happen.  Every party in the 'conflict' has the power to destroy other parties within the span of days.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:09:54 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:59:19 am
Precisely.

Which is why it will never happen.  Every party in the 'conflict' has the power to destroy other parties within the span of days.



So it's a good job all the superpowers are tooled up to the max with nukes then. The perfect guarantor of peace.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:21:17 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:09:54 am
So it's a good job all the superpowers are tooled up to the max with nukes then. The perfect guarantor of peace.

I know you were being sarcastic, but that is exactly the case.

Mutual fear of complete destruction keeps all the involved parties honest.  Nobody is going to do anything stupid when the potential cost of an escalation is prohibitively high.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Today at 10:47:24 am
Are nuclear weapons a deterrent? Yes of course. Ukraine has formally given up its nuclear status, surrendered its weapons, and has obvious problems with Russia, which had promised Ukraine to respect its territory and be safe from Russian threats if it would have given up that status.
