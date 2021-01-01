« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 67128 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #640 on: Today at 08:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 08:17:57 pm
They've agreed to meet with the Americans/NATO again in Berlin in 2 weeks. Unless there's a breakthrough that will probably be the final meeting, however they need time for the ground to freeze and harden in Ukraine as its been snowing. This is essential for tanks and heavy armour to roll through, so we could see an initial aerial bombardment with jets and MLRS/CMs to soften the frontlines during the Olympics.

I read a few articles about the weather impact.  Would be easier to wait until spring when there is neither snow or ice.
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #641 on: Today at 08:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 08:17:57 pm
They've agreed to meet with the Americans/NATO again in Berlin in 2 weeks. Unless there's a breakthrough that will probably be the final meeting, however they need time for the ground to freeze and harden in Ukraine as its been snowing. This is essential for tanks and heavy armour to roll through, so we could see an initial aerial bombardment with jets and MLRS/CMs to soften the frontlines during the Olympics.
Putin was also invited by Xi Jinping to the opening of the Beijing Olympics and he cares too much about China to give up this visit. If he had started a war by then, many heads of state would have given up participation in the opening ceremony, which the Chinese would not like.

February 6 also marks the 100th anniversary of the OGPU/NKVD/KGB, so there will be a lot of special events in Russia on this occasion with the participation of the Russian authorities and Putin as a former KGB man.

Therefore, the beginning of the "maneuvers" in Belarus is scheduled for February 10. After the start of the Olympic games and meeting with NATO. Then the mud will not be an obstacle for the Russian army.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:47 pm by Perkinsonian »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,996
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #642 on: Today at 09:46:32 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:09:57 pm
There's no fucking way Russia wants to go to war.  "Was never on their mind" most recently stated today.

Russia's starving, has Covid, no economy and Putin needs a win.  His war games ala Kim has had the disastrous effect of allies providing instant (helmets from the Germans, hooray!) materiel.

Meanwhile, hard ass Blinken meets smiling Lavrov and doesn't flinch or give an inch.

I think things are looking very good.

I'm staying tuned.


I agree.

I think it's posturing, in order to get the US to back off.

They'll meet, Putin will agree to back the troops down, the US will soften its stance on Nordstream 2, and this will be scheduled for the taps opening by autumn. Ukraine will receive some additional aid, including from Europe (predominantly Germany). There'll be a backroom agreement not to allow Ukraine into NATO.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 