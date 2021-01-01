They've agreed to meet with the Americans/NATO again in Berlin in 2 weeks. Unless there's a breakthrough that will probably be the final meeting, however they need time for the ground to freeze and harden in Ukraine as its been snowing. This is essential for tanks and heavy armour to roll through, so we could see an initial aerial bombardment with jets and MLRS/CMs to soften the frontlines during the Olympics.



Putin was also invited by Xi Jinping to the opening of the Beijing Olympics and he cares too much about China to give up this visit. If he had started a war by then, many heads of state would have given up participation in the opening ceremony, which the Chinese would not like.February 6 also marks the 100th anniversary of the OGPU/NKVD/KGB, so there will be a lot of special events in Russia on this occasion with the participation of the Russian authorities and Putin as a former KGB man.Therefore, the beginning of the "maneuvers" in Belarus is scheduled for February 10. After the start of the Olympic games and meeting with NATO. Then the mud will not be an obstacle for the Russian army.