Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:56:07 am
Interesting read that....The UK is up to it's neck in dirty money!  I notice they mention our friend Roman Abramovich  ;)

Yes very much part of their soft power and connections with the ruling class. His name being specifically mentioned and his holding company for CFC shows they are also part of a sportwashing aim- just not as directly as City or Newcastle
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:23:28 am
From a leading US thinktank with close ties to the Biden administration:

Establish a standing U.S.-U.K. joint counter-kleptocracy working group. The United States and the United Kingdom should work closely together to counter Russian kleptocrats. The United Kingdom, in particular, has become a major hub for Russian oligarchs and their wealth, with London gaining the moniker Londongrad. Uprooting Kremlin-linked oligarchs will be a challenge given the close ties between Russian money and the United Kingdoms ruling conservative party, the press, and its real estate and financial industry. The United States should propose creating the working group in part to prod stronger action from the U.K. government

https://www.americanprogress.org/article/how-the-united-states-should-respond-if-russia-invades-ukraine/

There is zero introspection in the UK on how we have got to this situation in any function of power- the government, the press and finance are all in the trough


Great find. The para following the one you quote states:

Quote
Target the enablers of kleptocracy. The United States and its allies should take significant steps to crack down on the Western enablers of Russian kleptocracy. This includes the law firms, accountants, real estate firms, and investment firms that all profit from integrating Russian oligarch wealth into the West. The United States and its allies should adopt strict regulations and laws that require transparency and limit the anonymity that allows dirty money to penetrate Western democracies.

It's a forlorn hope with the UK. One faction of the Leave campaign was those motivated to keep the UK financial 'Spiders Web' (which incorporates the 'secrecy jurisdictions' of the Crown Dependencies - Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, etc - and British Overseas Territories - British Virgin Islands, Cayman Isles, Belize, etc) intact and out of the regulatory reach of the EU, whose anti-tax avoidance and anti-money laundering directives were announced in 2014, and have been constantly strengthened in revisions ever since (I think we're on the 5th generation already). If you look at funding for UKIP, there was a sudden leap in 2014 (when ATAD/AMLD were announced), and the majority of the funding for the Leave campaigns was from dubious or unknown ultimate origin - that half-pint turd Arron Banks was by far the biggest donor, but nobody knows where his money comes from - but he does have close links to dirty Russian kleptocrats.

How many Tory MP's are part of the 'secret' about protecting the Uk Spiders Web? How many financially benefit, either directly or indirectly?

If a cabal of rich and powerful people and politicians are prepared to fuck the entire country over and destroy established trading systems, just to protect the £multi-billion flow of dirty money through London and into 'secrecy jurisdictions' (with a big chunk - after having been laundered - returning via investments in real estate and financial assets like shares and company ownership - then they're not going to cooperate with America in blocking and exposing this.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Apparently the Germans have donated 5,000 helmets to the Ukrainians.

The response from one of the Klitchko brothers was whats next, pillows?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
Apparently the Germans have donated 5,000 helmets to the Ukrainians.

The response from one of the Klitchko brothers was whats next, pillows?
like this one?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 09:18:52 pm
like this one?

No these. It only took one to oversee the end of the cold war and the fall of the Berlin Wall. Think what 5000 could do.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: darragh85 on January 25, 2022, 10:54:51 pm
Russian navy plans to carry out training off the south west of ireland in February.

seems more like a strategic move to intimidate the US who id imagine would transport troops to Ukraine along that route if they got involved. they have used Shannon airport on the west of ireland as a stopover when transporting troops also.

They are carrying the war games out directly over some pretty sensitive transatlantic cables apparently, a coincidence me thinks not.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:24:08 pm
No these. It only took one to oversee the end of the cold war and the fall of the Berlin Wall. Think what 5000 could do.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:24:08 pm
No these. It only took one to oversee the end of the cold war and the fall of the Berlin Wall. Think what 5000 could do.



He was massive as well
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:24:08 pm
No these. It only took one to oversee the end of the cold war and the fall of the Berlin Wall. Think what 5000 could do.



Bravo! :D
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
Apparently the Germans have donated 5,000 helmets to the Ukrainians.

The response from one of the Klitchko brothers was whats next, pillows?
AFP News Agency
@AFP
·
6 g.
#BREAKING Czechs to donate 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine: defence ministry
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm
They are carrying the war games out directly over some pretty sensitive transatlantic cables apparently, a coincidence me thinks not.

Rachel Maddow: Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval wargames https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBUKJ2V3W0E

Interesting they're suspected of already cutting the same cable twice.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany will not move forward if Russia invades Ukraine, the US state department has said, in a significant strengthening of the wests previous position on the strategically vital gas supply.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/27/nord-stream-2-gas-pipeline-wont-open-if-russia-invades-ukraine-says-us

That would punch a nice 5b hole in Gazprom's bank balance.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:34:44 am
That would punch a nice 5b hole in Gazprom's bank balance.


Practically that will continue to increase the cost of Gas in Europe and UK which are already at record highs.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:50:39 am
Practically that will continue to increase the cost of Gas in Europe and UK which are already at record highs.
First: gas purchases should be coordinated in Europe so as not to raise each other's prices. Second: Russian gas can be compensated by development of renewable energy sources and LNG supplies from the United States and the Middle East and by increasing gas production on the Norwegian shelf and the Mediterranean region. Third: gas storage facilities should be built so as not to buy it at the last minute in winter, but throughout the year.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
They were talking on Pod Save the World yesterday about how Europe has already been in talks with Qatar to increase imports of gas from there. It won't be enough to completely make up for it though.

They also raised an important point which I brought up in the climate thread - that if we are going to introduce sanctions against Russia affecting oil and gas imports from there, the west is going to want the likes of Saudi Arabia to increase production to make up the shortfall. A country currently involved in a brutal war in Yemen. No easy choices and as said above the only long term solution is to reduce demand by investing in renewables.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: looneysbin on Today at 02:48:27 am
Rachel Maddow: Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval wargames https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBUKJ2V3W0E

Interesting they're suspected of already cutting the same cable twice.

I've a felling they'll be doing more than cutting it this time.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:50:39 am
Practically that will continue to increase the cost of Gas in Europe and UK which are already at record highs.


Yep. Us plebs paying the price for geopolitical cock-waving.

Notice how Uncle Sam always likes to pick his fights well away from the homeland?

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
Apparently the Germans have donated 5,000 helmets to the Ukrainians.

The response from one of the Klitchko brothers was whats next, pillows?


5,000 German helmets?

 :o
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:30:53 am

5,000 German helmets?

 :o

They have thousands of idiots protesting against the Covid-measures in towns all over the country, so I think they'll be fine giving 5000 away.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:43:05 am
They have thousands of idiots protesting against the Covid-measures in towns all over the country, so I think they'll be fine giving 5000 away.


Better than sending them to a penile colony

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:30:16 am
Notice how Uncle Sam always likes to pick his fights well away from the homeland?
Should Ukrainians give up fighting for their country because they are far from Uncle Sam?
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Germany working on "strong package of sanctions" for Russia if it invades Ukraine, covering aspects "including Nord Stream 2" pipeline: foreign minister.

.@SecBlinken spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi about Russia, per @StateDeptSpox. Blinken "underscored the global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine and conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward"

Russian Foreign Ministry: It is unacceptable to think of the possibility of a war between Russia and Ukraine

Edit: Military tensions in Europe will decrease if NATO withdraws its forces from Eastern European countries - Russian Foreign Ministry  :lmao

This last entry requires some comment. Only 4,000 NATO troops from outside the region are stationed in these countries. They were transferred to the region in response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine in 2014. Their absence did not stop the Russian aggression at that time, would not stop it now.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Truss is going to send some cheese.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok confirmed that NATO is considering the possible deployment of reinforcements in Slovakia. No decision has been made yet. Sky News reported on Thursday that 1,000 troops could be sent to Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia. (Source: TASR)
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Putin - winning friends and influencing people....


Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 01:42:16 pm
Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok confirmed that NATO is considering the possible deployment of reinforcements in Slovakia. No decision has been made yet. Sky News reported on Thursday that 1,000 troops could be sent to Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Dont forget the 4 fighter planes Denmark is sending to Eastern Europe and the 2 the Netherlands are sending
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:25:29 am
First: gas purchases should be coordinated in Europe so as not to raise each other's prices. Second: Russian gas can be compensated by development of renewable energy sources and LNG supplies from the United States and the Middle East and by increasing gas production on the Norwegian shelf and the Mediterranean region. Third: gas storage facilities should be built so as not to buy it at the last minute in winter, but throughout the year.

Gas commodity prices are informed by the NBP for the UK

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Balancing_Point_(UK)

However there are non commodity elements on top of that within the UK including transport and supply costs, then government apply tax.

Agree on the renewable development but a lot of that relies on strategy driven by government.

With regards to storage, the capacity shrank with the closure of facilities in 2017.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:09:06 pm
Dont forget the 4 fighter planes Denmark is sending to Eastern Europe and the 2 the Netherlands are sending
US Air Force has also strengthened its presence in Europe by sending 6 F-15E Strike Eagle planes to Estonia.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 06:13:44 pm
US Air Force has also strengthened its presence in Europe by sending 6 F-15E Strike Eagle planes to Estonia.

Thing is I dont see those kinds of numbers keeping Putin up at night.
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:39:25 pm
Gas commodity prices are informed by the NBP for the UK

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Balancing_Point_(UK)

However there are non commodity elements on top of that within the UK including transport and supply costs, then government apply tax.

Agree on the renewable development but a lot of that relies on strategy driven by government.

With regards to storage, the capacity shrank with the closure of facilities in 2017.
Gas storage facilities in Germany have the largest capacity in Europe. Surprise, surprise, more than 25% of the capacity is managed directly by Russians (5.5 billion cubic meters out of 20).
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 06:46:23 pm
Gas storage facilities in Germany have the largest capacity in Europe. Surprise, surprise, more than 25% of the capacity is managed directly by Russians (5.5 billion cubic meters out of 20).

At least they have capacity

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/how-the-tories-have-fuelled-britains-energy-crisis

