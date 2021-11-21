« previous next »
Interesting read that....The UK is up to it's neck in dirty money!  I notice they mention our friend Roman Abramovich  ;)

Yes very much part of their soft power and connections with the ruling class. His name being specifically mentioned and his holding company for CFC shows they are also part of a sportwashing aim- just not as directly as City or Newcastle
From a leading US thinktank with close ties to the Biden administration:

Establish a standing U.S.-U.K. joint counter-kleptocracy working group. The United States and the United Kingdom should work closely together to counter Russian kleptocrats. The United Kingdom, in particular, has become a major hub for Russian oligarchs and their wealth, with London gaining the moniker Londongrad. Uprooting Kremlin-linked oligarchs will be a challenge given the close ties between Russian money and the United Kingdoms ruling conservative party, the press, and its real estate and financial industry. The United States should propose creating the working group in part to prod stronger action from the U.K. government

https://www.americanprogress.org/article/how-the-united-states-should-respond-if-russia-invades-ukraine/

There is zero introspection in the UK on how we have got to this situation in any function of power- the government, the press and finance are all in the trough


Great find. The para following the one you quote states:

Quote
Target the enablers of kleptocracy. The United States and its allies should take significant steps to crack down on the Western enablers of Russian kleptocracy. This includes the law firms, accountants, real estate firms, and investment firms that all profit from integrating Russian oligarch wealth into the West. The United States and its allies should adopt strict regulations and laws that require transparency and limit the anonymity that allows dirty money to penetrate Western democracies.

It's a forlorn hope with the UK. One faction of the Leave campaign was those motivated to keep the UK financial 'Spiders Web' (which incorporates the 'secrecy jurisdictions' of the Crown Dependencies - Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, etc - and British Overseas Territories - British Virgin Islands, Cayman Isles, Belize, etc) intact and out of the regulatory reach of the EU, whose anti-tax avoidance and anti-money laundering directives were announced in 2014, and have been constantly strengthened in revisions ever since (I think we're on the 5th generation already). If you look at funding for UKIP, there was a sudden leap in 2014 (when ATAD/AMLD were announced), and the majority of the funding for the Leave campaigns was from dubious or unknown ultimate origin - that half-pint turd Arron Banks was by far the biggest donor, but nobody knows where his money comes from - but he does have close links to dirty Russian kleptocrats.

How many Tory MP's are part of the 'secret' about protecting the Uk Spiders Web? How many financially benefit, either directly or indirectly?

If a cabal of rich and powerful people and politicians are prepared to fuck the entire country over and destroy established trading systems, just to protect the £multi-billion flow of dirty money through London and into 'secrecy jurisdictions' (with a big chunk - after having been laundered - returning via investments in real estate and financial assets like shares and company ownership - then they're not going to cooperate with America in blocking and exposing this.
Apparently the Germans have donated 5,000 helmets to the Ukrainians.

The response from one of the Klitchko brothers was whats next, pillows?
Apparently the Germans have donated 5,000 helmets to the Ukrainians.

The response from one of the Klitchko brothers was whats next, pillows?
like this one?
like this one?

No these. It only took one to oversee the end of the cold war and the fall of the Berlin Wall. Think what 5000 could do.

Russian navy plans to carry out training off the south west of ireland in February.

seems more like a strategic move to intimidate the US who id imagine would transport troops to Ukraine along that route if they got involved. they have used Shannon airport on the west of ireland as a stopover when transporting troops also.

They are carrying the war games out directly over some pretty sensitive transatlantic cables apparently, a coincidence me thinks not.
No these. It only took one to oversee the end of the cold war and the fall of the Berlin Wall. Think what 5000 could do.
No these. It only took one to oversee the end of the cold war and the fall of the Berlin Wall. Think what 5000 could do.



He was massive as well
No these. It only took one to oversee the end of the cold war and the fall of the Berlin Wall. Think what 5000 could do.



Bravo! :D
Apparently the Germans have donated 5,000 helmets to the Ukrainians.

The response from one of the Klitchko brothers was whats next, pillows?
AFP News Agency
@AFP
·
6 g.
#BREAKING Czechs to donate 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine: defence ministry
They are carrying the war games out directly over some pretty sensitive transatlantic cables apparently, a coincidence me thinks not.

Rachel Maddow: Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval wargames https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBUKJ2V3W0E

Interesting they're suspected of already cutting the same cable twice.
