Invade Ukraine and that's the end for Putin. I can't see how the average Russian is going to take it when they're in bread and soup lines due to a completely destroyed economy.



They'll be sanctioned up the rear end. Thrown out of all banking systems, not allowed to travel anywhere, won't be selling their oil and natural gas and much, much worse.



It depends on which countries join the sanctions and to which extent. It is not even certain among NATO countries, see earlier statements of representatives of the German government.Edit: It seems that the EU countries have agreed on the sanctions. See today's communiquť from the meeting of EU foreign ministers.Russians are a militarized nation. Many of them are ready to make a huge sacrifice for the reconstruction of the Soviet Union, which they and Putin are idealizing. The opposition is small and its leaders are decimated by persecution.