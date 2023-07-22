« previous next »
Author Topic: The Gym  (Read 33425 times)

Re: The Gym
« Reply #320 on: July 22, 2023, 07:58:28 am »
Some great points there.

I cant think of a single time the gym hasnt boosted my mental state. Even if its just for the rest of a day, all those days add up over time. Ive found it works for cardio and weights.

Its an investment of an hour into myself, so Im able to have the mental capacity and clarity to thrive the rest of the day.
Re: The Gym
« Reply #321 on: July 22, 2023, 08:07:12 am »
Sometimes it can be tough to find the motivation to train, but once you break that mental barrier, the hard work is done.

There is never a time that you regret training (as long as you have fuelled correctly and don't get injured of course)

The benefits, mental and physical, are just fundamental to my wellbeing now, I could not live without them.
Re: The Gym
« Reply #322 on: July 22, 2023, 08:39:24 am »
Yeah, the hardest thing about the gym is dragging my ass there. 
Once that is done, its all downhill.
Re: The Gym
« Reply #323 on: July 22, 2023, 08:51:16 am »
Those days Im not feeling it, its lighter weights and higher reps all the way. Weight machines are good on days like this. And my favorite tunes on the headphones. The hardest part of these workouts is normally from the front door of the house to the front door of the gym.
Re: The Gym
« Reply #324 on: January 4, 2024, 04:14:50 pm »
Just joined back up with JD gyms in town. Been done up with a lot more machines.
Re: The Gym
« Reply #325 on: January 23, 2024, 12:10:03 pm »
How is everyone coping with their new years resolutions to go to the gym more often/start going?
Re: The Gym
« Reply #326 on: January 23, 2024, 12:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Salger on January 23, 2024, 12:10:03 pm
How is everyone coping with their new years resolutions to go to the gym more often/start going?

I managed 170 sessions in 2023. My goal for 2024 is 250 sessions. Currently more/less on track, banging out 5 sessions a week. I'm constantly tweaking my program because my shoulders can't keep up with the pace and I'm having major issues maintaining full range of motion in my left shoulder especially. Will see a physio about that, but I'm not stoping anyway. Even if I have to do 5 leg days a week.
Re: The Gym
« Reply #327 on: February 6, 2024, 08:32:00 am »
Quote from: Zlen on January 23, 2024, 12:55:58 pm
I managed 170 sessions in 2023. My goal for 2024 is 250 sessions. Currently more/less on track, banging out 5 sessions a week. I'm constantly tweaking my program because my shoulders can't keep up with the pace and I'm having major issues maintaining full range of motion in my left shoulder especially. Will see a physio about that, but I'm not stoping anyway. Even if I have to do 5 leg days a week.
I have a similar problem with my shoulder since about April

Go to a physio or massuese

I only managed 50 gym visits in the year but to be fair I played about 30 games of football and I mainly do outside running, sometimes three times a week so probably 150 work outs

Anyway today I am starting with a PT, am 41 years old. Weighed 19 stone after xmas, target to lose 42 pounds.
Re: The Gym
« Reply #328 on: Today at 04:26:28 pm »
I'm predominantly into running and playing football, but I wanted to make my upper body a bit stronger so last year I did pull ups and press ups most days. The results were great to be honest. I managed to build a lot more muscle than I thought I would on my arms and shoulders, and my stomach became more toned too. I'm fortunate in that I've always seemed to put muscle on quite easily (I also gain and lose weight quickly).

I slackened off over winter and now I want to get back into doing the pull ups and press ups, and maybe incorporate some more bodyweight exercises. However, the only thing putting me off is the fatigue I suffered last time. I don't have a special kind of diet, in any sense. When I'm just running I feel fine, never overly tired. I remember getting really knackered when I was doing both though. The bodyweight exercises themselves didn't feel too strenuous, but there would just be a lingering sense of tiredness.

One thing I can do is get more sleep, I'll work on that. The other though is making some dietary changes. Is what I describe a common problem, and if so what sort of foods should I be looking to introduce to reduce the fatigue? Sorry if all that is a bit vague.
Re: The Gym
« Reply #329 on: Today at 04:55:52 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 04:26:28 pm
I'm predominantly into running and playing football, but I wanted to make my upper body a bit stronger so last year I did pull ups and press ups most days. The results were great to be honest. I managed to build a lot more muscle than I thought I would on my arms and shoulders, and my stomach became more toned too. I'm fortunate in that I've always seemed to put muscle on quite easily (I also gain and lose weight quickly).

I slackened off over winter and now I want to get back into doing the pull ups and press ups, and maybe incorporate some more bodyweight exercises. However, the only thing putting me off is the fatigue I suffered last time. I don't have a special kind of diet, in any sense. When I'm just running I feel fine, never overly tired. I remember getting really knackered when I was doing both though. The bodyweight exercises themselves didn't feel too strenuous, but there would just be a lingering sense of tiredness.

One thing I can do is get more sleep, I'll work on that. The other though is making some dietary changes. Is what I describe a common problem, and if so what sort of foods should I be looking to introduce to reduce the fatigue? Sorry if all that is a bit vague.

Drink lots of water throughout the day and eat before and after your workouts. Carb-heavy beforehand and protein-heavy afterwards.
