I'm predominantly into running and playing football, but I wanted to make my upper body a bit stronger so last year I did pull ups and press ups most days. The results were great to be honest. I managed to build a lot more muscle than I thought I would on my arms and shoulders, and my stomach became more toned too. I'm fortunate in that I've always seemed to put muscle on quite easily (I also gain and lose weight quickly).



I slackened off over winter and now I want to get back into doing the pull ups and press ups, and maybe incorporate some more bodyweight exercises. However, the only thing putting me off is the fatigue I suffered last time. I don't have a special kind of diet, in any sense. When I'm just running I feel fine, never overly tired. I remember getting really knackered when I was doing both though. The bodyweight exercises themselves didn't feel too strenuous, but there would just be a lingering sense of tiredness.



One thing I can do is get more sleep, I'll work on that. The other though is making some dietary changes. Is what I describe a common problem, and if so what sort of foods should I be looking to introduce to reduce the fatigue? Sorry if all that is a bit vague.