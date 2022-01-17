« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Gym  (Read 26181 times)

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
Re: The Gym
« Reply #240 on: January 17, 2022, 04:09:19 pm »
The bands question is quite timely, been having back and hip pain (too much sitting while WFH), and the physio mentioned today I should look into band stretching exercises. Can anyone recommend some good resistance bands and/or a decent training regime to build up back strength?
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,881
Re: The Gym
« Reply #241 on: January 17, 2022, 04:45:18 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 17, 2022, 01:02:21 pm
Depends on your goals really.

I don't think I'd really advise resistance band training only, unless you are just looking to do some simple exercises to tone up / improve mobility. Otherwise, I think they are more useful to supplement wider training programs. They are hard to master, difficult to overload with, difficult to progress with, and difficult to measure improvements with.

So my answer would be weights, but why not both!

Not looking to start something yet but just looking to build some muscle and core rather than build too much.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Gym
« Reply #242 on: January 17, 2022, 11:21:55 pm »
you cant beat deadlifts and low bar squats to build up strength in your core and hips. get coaching from a strength coach who knows what they are doing though.

Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,817
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Gym
« Reply #243 on: January 18, 2022, 02:52:26 pm »
Want to build my upper body a bit, I play football and really just lack a bit of strength there.

Was gonna get a pull up bar, like this one - https://www.decathlon.co.uk/p/lockable-pull-up-bar-100-cm/_/R-p-325843

Would something like that be good for a range of exercises?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Gym
« Reply #244 on: January 18, 2022, 08:04:57 pm »
Quote from: S on January 18, 2022, 02:52:26 pm
Want to build my upper body a bit, I play football and really just lack a bit of strength there.

Was gonna get a pull up bar, like this one - https://www.decathlon.co.uk/p/lockable-pull-up-bar-100-cm/_/R-p-325843

Would something like that be good for a range of exercises?

Pull up bars are great although they can test your joints. Not really useful for a "range of exercises" though as you're pretty much limited to pull up variations and leg raises. 

Most of the strength needed for football comes from your core (which is why smaller guys can be hella strong on the ball). Look to do plank variations as well as other ab exercises.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,033
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The Gym
« Reply #245 on: January 18, 2022, 10:02:44 pm »
Got myself back in the gym tonight. Wow it was still chocka block at 8pm. New yearsers
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Gym
« Reply #246 on: January 19, 2022, 07:35:39 am »
Quote from: S on January 18, 2022, 02:52:26 pm
Want to build my upper body a bit, I play football and really just lack a bit of strength there.

Was gonna get a pull up bar, like this one - https://www.decathlon.co.uk/p/lockable-pull-up-bar-100-cm/_/R-p-325843

Would something like that be good for a range of exercises?
I'd highly recommend gymnastic rings, you only need somewhere sturdy to hang them and you're ready to go. They're easier on the joints than pull up bars and more flexible in the types of exercises you can do.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/BeMaxx-Fitness-Olympic-Attachment-Training/dp/B01LX08N45/ref=sr_1_7?keywords=gymnastic%2Brings&qid=1642577517&sprefix=gymnast%2Caps%2C249&sr=8-7&th=1

Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Gym
« Reply #247 on: January 19, 2022, 07:41:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 17, 2022, 04:45:18 pm
Not looking to start something yet but just looking to build some muscle and core rather than build too much.
Assuming you're not an "enhanced" female, you don't really have to worry about building "too much muscle". Physiologically it's very rare to find a CIS woman who can build large amounts of muscle quickly. You can train heavy weights with no worries of turning into the Hulk.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,534
Re: The Gym
« Reply #248 on: January 20, 2022, 05:18:15 pm »
What are the best exercises for core

Also need to build up my grip strength (fore arms)
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Gym
« Reply #249 on: January 20, 2022, 05:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 20, 2022, 05:18:15 pm
What are the best exercises for core

Also need to build up my grip strength (fore arms)

Planks, leg raises, crunches (done properly).

What is your grip strength letting you down on?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,534
Re: The Gym
« Reply #250 on: January 20, 2022, 05:59:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 20, 2022, 05:49:53 pm


What is your grip strength letting you down on?

Rock climbing
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Gym
« Reply #251 on: January 20, 2022, 07:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 20, 2022, 05:59:23 pm
Rock climbing

Ah right. Can't help you there as I have no experience of it, and I've never really directly worked my forearms! You can do wrist curls, or maybe overhand deadlifts with no straps.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Gym
« Reply #252 on: January 21, 2022, 06:56:34 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 20, 2022, 05:18:15 pm
What are the best exercises for core

Also need to build up my grip strength (fore arms)
Farmers carries. Go both hands at the same time for grip strength and then more core focused would be single hand carries. Your core strength for rock climbing needs to be dynamic, so crunches etc are not optimal. Hanging bar raises and L-sits are excellent.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,534
Re: The Gym
« Reply #253 on: January 21, 2022, 05:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on January 21, 2022, 06:56:34 am
Farmers carries. Go both hands at the same time for grip strength and then more core focused would be single hand carries. Your core strength for rock climbing needs to be dynamic, so crunches etc are not optimal. Hanging bar raises and L-sits are excellent.

Cheers
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Gym
« Reply #254 on: January 22, 2022, 05:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on January 19, 2022, 07:35:39 am
I'd highly recommend gymnastic rings, you only need somewhere sturdy to hang them and you're ready to go. They're easier on the joints than pull up bars and more flexible in the types of exercises you can do.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/BeMaxx-Fitness-Olympic-Attachment-Training/dp/B01LX08N45/ref=sr_1_7?keywords=gymnastic%2Brings&qid=1642577517&sprefix=gymnast%2Caps%2C249&sr=8-7&th=1
Hell yes. Got some rings over lockdown, I swear by them now. Weighted ring dips might just be my favourite exercise ever, and I think they've really helped sort a shoulder issue I've had for years (think it was caused by benching initially, though couldn't swear to it). Such a good bit of kit.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Gym
« Reply #255 on: January 22, 2022, 07:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on January 22, 2022, 05:12:38 pm
Hell yes. Got some rings over lockdown, I swear by them now. Weighted ring dips might just be my favourite exercise ever, and I think they've really helped sort a shoulder issue I've had for years (think it was caused by benching initially, though couldn't swear to it). Such a good bit of kit.
Yeah absolutely, one of the best pieces of equipment I bought. However it utterly humbled me initially, I could barely do a bodyweight dip on the rings.
Logged

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: The Gym
« Reply #256 on: May 27, 2022, 03:44:49 pm »
Been back doing Gym work for the past two weeks, to top up my cycling and running.

Did a Biological age analysis today  says I have an age of 43, well pleased with that seeing as I'm 61.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
Re: The Gym
« Reply #257 on: July 12, 2022, 10:57:00 am »
Better to lift heavy with low reps or lift light with high reps to lose weight? Stupid question I know but I've always went for the lift heavy option but a couple of articles I've came across mention the low weight/high rep style.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Gym
« Reply #258 on: July 12, 2022, 04:16:15 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 12, 2022, 10:57:00 am
Better to lift heavy with low reps or lift light with high reps to lose weight? Stupid question I know but I've always went for the lift heavy option but a couple of articles I've came across mention the low weight/high rep style.

You'll likely burn more calories with high reps, which I guess should be the ultimate goal if you're trying to lose weight. However, if you prefer doing low reps then carry on as it won't make a huge difference if your diet is in check.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,915
Re: The Gym
« Reply #259 on: August 25, 2022, 10:53:16 am »
Anyone had much experience of the SkiErg Nordic Sking machine?  I had a steady 6 minutes on it as a warm up before I did some weights down the gym yesterday.

I've been reading its the new favourite piece of torture equipment PT's like to use.

Good article on it here and I think its gonna be a game changer for me going forward.

https://www.coachmag.co.uk/cardio-workouts/7626/six-skierg-workouts-to-make-you-lovehate-this-effective-cardio-machine

I'm gonna give it a serious blast on my next gym visit tomorrow. Starting with this particular exercise to round off my weights session.

5. Go all out for 100m

Its the gold standard in sprinting. Youll go faster if youre heavier  Worlds Strongest Man Eddie Hall did it in 13.1 seconds  but good technique will take you a long way. Think big pulls, bent knees, full body.

Why? All-out bursts of anaerobic effort will improve recruitment of your fast-twitch fibres as well as burning fat  ideal if youre aiming to carve yourself into shape. Do six 100s, with 90-second rests, trying to keep your speed consistent.



Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,468
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The Gym
« Reply #260 on: August 25, 2022, 01:04:42 pm »
Yeah I use the above sometimes!

My gym classes involve us all wearing our HR monitors (myZone) and see our efforts on the big screens at all times. I notice when I use the ski machines it gets my heart rate increasing at a faster rate than the rowing machine or bike or cross trainer. When I want to get my HR going through the zones I head to this or the treadmill.

I notice a lot of people will run on the spot/jog on spot as they pull down on the handles.

EDIT: You do feel it physically on the arms too. So if I am doing an arm/upper body exercise in the class I do tend to avoid it and focus on another instead. Our classes involve half of the class on the floor and the other half on the machines and then switching back and forth.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,915
Re: The Gym
« Reply #261 on: August 25, 2022, 03:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August 25, 2022, 01:04:42 pm
EDIT: You do feel it physically on the arms too. So if I am doing an arm/upper body exercise in the class I do tend to avoid it and focus on another instead. Our classes involve half of the class on the floor and the other half on the machines and then switching back and forth.

Yeah you do, so I'm doing chest and back tomorrow before hitting SkiErg at the end.

What resistance level you have it set to Ciara?

I think it only goes between 1-10.  I had it on 10 and while it wasn't exactly immovable it obviously takes its toll much quicker.

Just been reading that if you're planning on doing sprints have the resistance level between 5-8.

I like the idea of using it for a 4-minute Tabata HIIT session.  20 seconds sprint then 10 seconds rest x 8 rounds
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,468
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The Gym
« Reply #262 on: August 25, 2022, 03:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 25, 2022, 03:21:04 pm
Yeah you do, so I'm doing chest and back tomorrow before hitting SkiErg at the end.

What resistance level you have it set to Ciara?

I think it only goes between 1-10.  I had it on 10 and while it wasn't exactly immovable it obviously takes its toll much quicker.

Just been reading that if you're planning on doing sprints have the resistance level between 5-8.

I like the idea of using it for a 4-minute Tabata HIIT session.  20 seconds sprint then 10 seconds rest x 8 rounds

It's normally set at 10 as default and I don't change that.

We do 45 seconds on, 15 seconds rest I believe. 4 rounds of that before changing to the next exercise on the floor. Or we do 90 seconds on, 45 second rest and repeat once before switching to resistance/power exercises on the mat.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,817
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Gym
« Reply #263 on: August 30, 2022, 09:31:28 pm »
Does anyone know of a good routine for press ups and pull ups? I want something I can stick to as a routine daily (or every other day). I might be naive but if I tested what my max reps for both are couldnt there be a way to then structure a routine based on that?
Logged

Online Caffeine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
Re: The Gym
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 02:20:32 pm »
Quote from: S on August 30, 2022, 09:31:28 pm
Does anyone know of a good routine for press ups and pull ups? I want something I can stick to as a routine daily (or every other day). I might be naive but if I tested what my max reps for both are couldnt there be a way to then structure a routine based on that?

You could do something like this - but a word of caution on daily pull-ups, I'd vary the grip at least once or twice in the week to avoid the risk of elbow tendonitis flaring up from overuse.

Monday - Friday:
- Every morning, 3 sets of max rep push-ups to 1-2 reps short of failure (2 min rest between sets)
- At some point in the day, chinups/pullups:

Mon - 5 sets of max reps
Tues - Half your maximum reps in one set and do sets of that to failure with short rest periods (e.g. 30-60 seconds)
Weds - 5x5 of weighted pull-ups
Thurs - Ascending ladder - 30 seconds rest - x1, 2, 3, 4, 5, etc until you can't get the reps
Fri - Same as Mon

Sat and Sun off.


I'd defo recommend prioritising a neutral grip instead of overhand or underhand to save your elbows.
And if you've got something you can use for a neutral grip on push-ups too it will save your wrists.

Also would just caution that I wouldn't do a really intense or high volume weights routine on top of this!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:27:29 pm by Caffeine »
Logged

Online Caffeine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
Re: The Gym
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 02:23:48 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 12, 2022, 10:57:00 am
Better to lift heavy with low reps or lift light with high reps to lose weight? Stupid question I know but I've always went for the lift heavy option but a couple of articles I've came across mention the low weight/high rep style.

Why either extreme? If you're unsure, do most of your big compound lifts in the 6-8 rep range (heavy enough) and do isolation moves in a slightly higher rep range (10-15).

If you'[re targeting fat loss then definitely consider full-body circuits or supersets/grouped exercises as these will rip through fat by keeping your heartrate high :)
Logged

Online Caffeine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
Re: The Gym
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 02:26:22 pm »
Sorry for the following shameless plug - but given some of the questions in here, I think it might be relevant to some...

I'm in the process of setting up an online coaching venture and am looking for people who may need some help in understanding the few things they should be focusing on to deliver amazing, sustainable results to how they look and feel.
 
So many people seem to be lost when it comes to focusing on the few things that matter.
 
You can see this in my commercial gym, and presumably in any of them - the cardio area and weights machines are always busy, while the bars and dumbbells lie relatively undisturbed. When people do venture into the free weights area, its typically to do loads of bicep curl variations and a few sets of bench press. Either that or 20 weird exercise variations with light dumbbells, many of which dont actually stimulate the muscles people think they do.
 
This sucks for the collective efforts of all those people giving up their valuable time and money hoping to use exercise to improve their physical and mental well-being. Im not saying this to judge or deride anyone - mainstream advice is woefully lacking in effective guidance on how to do things properly. Ive been there myself and made all the mistakes  it took me years to build an effective system of training and eating that delivered the results I wanted. I want to help people avoid having to spend all that time going from treadmill to uppy-downy inny-outy machines to 20 sets of curls to eventually doing something effective.
 
My goal is to try to help as many of those people find the right path to the results theyre after. I want to show people how to structure their diet and training to achieve their goals, and prove to them that its within their control to do so. I want to show people that they can look and feel awesome without living like a professional bodybuilder or sacrificing their other interests in life.
 
However I cant expect people to invest in my coaching and programming until Ive proven that what I have to offer is legit and will help them. Thats why my first priority is to offer a load of free content that will empower people with the information they need to know theyre focusing on the right things, and prove that what I have to say is worth listening to. Im doing this through a free 14-day challenge, which Ill be launching in the next couple of months. But I need people to get involved, so that I can offer the best experience I possibly can.
 
Does any of this resonate with you? I know from talking to mates in the process of setting this up that its a widespread problem. If it does, then please consider signing up for the first run of the challenge using this link: https://subscribepage.io/wwQWXm
 
Equally, if you know anyone else that would benefit from this- please share the link with them.
 
Its free and there is no catch. If nothing else, youll get a ton of valuable free information about diet, training and mindset that you can use in future, for a minimal time commitment of 5-10 minutes each day over two weeks.
 
Happy to answer any questions people might have, or to remove this if personal promotion is not allowed :)
 
Thanks for reading.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,817
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Gym
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 05:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Caffeine on Yesterday at 02:20:32 pm
You could do something like this - but a word of caution on daily pull-ups, I'd vary the grip at least once or twice in the week to avoid the risk of elbow tendonitis flaring up from overuse.

Monday - Friday:
- Every morning, 3 sets of max rep push-ups to 1-2 reps short of failure (2 min rest between sets)
- At some point in the day, chinups/pullups:

Mon - 5 sets of max reps
Tues - Half your maximum reps in one set and do sets of that to failure with short rest periods (e.g. 30-60 seconds)
Weds - 5x5 of weighted pull-ups
Thurs - Ascending ladder - 30 seconds rest - x1, 2, 3, 4, 5, etc until you can't get the reps
Fri - Same as Mon

Sat and Sun off.


I'd defo recommend prioritising a neutral grip instead of overhand or underhand to save your elbows.
And if you've got something you can use for a neutral grip on push-ups too it will save your wrists.

Also would just caution that I wouldn't do a really intense or high volume weights routine on top of this!
Very helpful stuff, thanks.

I'm using a pull up bar that fits in my door frame, so I can't really use a neutral grip. I'm wondering if I should be taking extra care in terms of warming up etc?

I don't plan on doing any other weight work though.
Logged

Online Caffeine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
Re: The Gym
« Reply #268 on: Today at 12:14:58 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 05:20:06 pm
Very helpful stuff, thanks.

I'm using a pull up bar that fits in my door frame, so I can't really use a neutral grip. I'm wondering if I should be taking extra care in terms of warming up etc?

I don't plan on doing any other weight work though.

I suggest doing some days overhand and some days underhand in that case. Be careful adding weight if you're doing it at home - I don't want to be responsible for your busted doorframe :D

Warming up your wrists by stretching them in different directions will help :)
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 