Talking to a girl on the south coast of France

She was on an 18-30 but I still took a chance

But on the last night 'neath the stars of Marseilles

She said that Robin Askwith was funny





Driving down to visit an old mate near Stratford later, and managed to persuade him that our best bet for tonight’s entertainment is a gig in Leamington Spa. He last saw them at Liverpool Poly in 91 and didn’t realise they were still going strong..