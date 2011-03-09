The problem with this programme is that just as an episode is starting its over. It's too short. Then when your partner is out on a Saturday and the kids are in bed you have a few van rouges and a whisky or 2 and you watch, and keep watching because it's that addictive. It's incredibly clever in such a simple way.

Then, when you finish season 2, you yearn for a season 3 which was apparently made before I watched season 1 but never knew it existed until tonight just like this thread which, I wanted to start, but thought, best check because, you know, its RAWK, they have a thread for everything, and they did. Much to my annoyance and happiness.

What a cracking little show.

Love it.