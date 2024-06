Netflix are coming out with a film, Cillian is back for it.



I havenít watched the last season yet, as the series seemed to be going downhill, so have no idea how much scope there even is for a film.



I would imagine half of it is someone pouring a glass of alcohol and the other half is someone lighting a cigarette...I watched the first series, but gave up somewhere at the start of the second one, because I was getting sick of it...