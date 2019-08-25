Spoiler So, a bit of batman (the farting about in the fog and the dark), nod to the godfather (bullet in the eye ball, unless it's Brendan Filone) and then what this season has become defined by, Harry Potter aots. Every bleeder in it is conversing with angels, and then fairies and then talking with shadows. Then it turns out hes been spying on absolutely everyone, even stealing mail and is up in everyones business and somehow, Somehow, hes missed that his Doctor is on the payroll of Mosley

Spoiler Was Alfie a phantom? he doesnt seem to speak with anyone else.

How will/can a film work? if it's a stand alone piece it's got some characters to introduce and have an independent story to convey, if its all tied in with the tv series it'll be hours long to wrap up whatever they think is worthy, unless its a two parter. So much introduced seemed to go in the gutter, not least Ada and her kids. Really odd way of half wrapping it up, I wonder if the show got its cult status then exploded in popularity then the original story got shafted and they had to stretch it out cos theyve a transatlantic hit on their hands.Annoyed.