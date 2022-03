Never watched this. Put the first episode on there and have no idea what accent anyone is trying to use.



I wasn´t a big fan when I first watched it. Think I got 3-4 episodes in and then just kind of trailed off. Felt more style over substance, and I also didn´t like the use of modern music for the 20s period (because I´m a fussy fucker!!). And yeah I also found the poor accents a turn off. Tried again a year later and same thing.Then for whatever reason I thought I´d give it another go last year and got really into it. Watched them all. It´s not my favourite ever show, but it has lots of good moments and I find the time period fascinating.