Spoiler

The big question for me is: Who did Billy "the Football fixer" call after Finn had opened his trap and revealed what was going down at the fascist rally? Surely its safe to say that Billy called up someone who then came and killed Barney the Sniper and Abarama Gold. Which means its someone who doesn't want Oswald Mosely dead. I think it was political reasons that kept Mosely alive and not necessarily someone or a group of people who agrees with Mosely's ideas. Perhaps he was kept alive for political gain. I'm thinking on orders that perhaps come down from Churchill himself.



Someone on here pointed out the sly little glance exchanged between Gina Gray and Mosely at the Ballet. Is she a fascist sympathizer or just shagging Mosely? Probably the former if anything.



At the end of S4, Tommy had done a deal with the Chicago Mob. We know Stephen Graham is appearing in S6. Will he be Al Capone? Internet rumours suggest otherwise. Either way, I wonder if Big Al will play a part in S6. If so, I suspect it will be drugs and using Mr & Mrs Gray as his British connection. Pol will be torn between her family of course, but she will side with Tommy in the end I reckon.



Out of all the villains across all 5 series I REALLY wanted Jimmy McCavern to get what was coming to him more than anyone else (Just for what he did to Bonnie Gold). Season 6 it happens hopefully (at the hands of a demented Arthur.)



