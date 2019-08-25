« previous next »
Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
May 17, 2020, 08:07:54 pm
So I finished Peaky Blinders season 5...

Thought it was OK. The actor who played Mosley was superb. The last episode was very tense.

Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
June 9, 2020, 08:03:56 pm
I began watching this from the start on netflix and was amazed by how much I had forgotten, especially the plot about Freddy Thorne.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 16, 2021, 05:01:05 pm
RIP Helen McCrory.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 16, 2021, 05:01:58 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 16, 2021, 05:01:05 pm
RIP Helen McCrory.

Awful news and only 52  :(
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 16, 2021, 05:15:15 pm
RIP. What an incredible actress she was.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 16, 2021, 05:18:22 pm
Terrible news that. RIP.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 16, 2021, 05:19:51 pm
Thats a terrible shame. Sad for her husband, the also brilliant Damian Lewis.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 16, 2021, 05:23:29 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on April 16, 2021, 05:19:51 pm
Thats a terrible shame. Sad for her husband, the also brilliant Damian Lewis.

Sad news and I never new Brodie was her husband.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 16, 2021, 05:40:54 pm
Oh my what sad news and someone who was still relatively young. RIP Helen, very sad for the family.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 16, 2021, 05:43:08 pm
RIP
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 16, 2021, 07:28:25 pm
Christ that's awful, brilliant actress. RIP
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 16, 2021, 08:13:48 pm
That's no age, terrible news. Thoughts are with her family. Very talented Lady :(
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 16, 2021, 08:17:56 pm
RIP. Terrible news
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 17, 2021, 12:28:37 am
Another shocking loss to this God awful disease.

RIP.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 17, 2021, 12:46:52 am
She was a very good actress. For some reason i always thought she was a scouser.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 17, 2021, 02:46:24 am
Terrible loss to the arts and of course her family. She really was the glue in Peaky Blinders.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 17, 2021, 05:09:03 am
Really saddened to hear about her passing, fantastic actress.

RIP.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 18, 2021, 11:49:10 am
I'm genuinely saddened by the death of Helen McCrory. Maybe it's because she was so young and vibrant that you understandably pause to think of your own mortality

What a wonderful luminous talent she was. Only small - not much over 5 foot tall - but she filled the screen and stage with her undeniable presence and acting ability.

A very sad loss. RIP Helen.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 26, 2021, 08:03:31 pm
Filming new series down at Liverpool docks today.

My lad is a runner on set all week.  He was working on BBC drama Gentleman Jack last week so must have done ok and got the Peaky gig.

Graduated from Manchester film school last year so absolutely made up hes got his foot on the ladder post-COVID with such a major production :)
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 26, 2021, 08:04:37 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 26, 2021, 08:03:31 pm
Filming new series down at Liverpool docks today.

My lad is a runner on set all week.  He was working on BBC drama Gentleman Jack last week so must have done ok and got the Peaky gig.

Graduated from Manchester film school last year so absolutely made up hes got his foot on the ladder post-COVID with such a major production :)

Aww, that is brilliant news. Tell him to get some photos of Cillian.  ;D
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 26, 2021, 08:17:15 pm
Quote from: jillc on April 26, 2021, 08:04:37 pm
Aww, that is brilliant news. Tell him to get some photos of Cillian.  ;D

My mum said the same Jill. Shes 82 but adores him :lmao

Hes seen a certain famous scouse actor on set today,
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 26, 2021, 08:21:40 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 26, 2021, 08:17:15 pm
My mum said the same Jill. Shes 82 but adores him :lmao

Hes seen a certain famous scouse actor on set today,

Sinbad?
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 26, 2021, 08:23:27 pm
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 27, 2021, 05:13:04 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 26, 2021, 08:17:15 pm
My mum said the same Jill. Shes 82 but adores him :lmao

Hes seen a certain famous scouse actor on set today,

Tell your mum she has competition.  ;D

A famous scouse actor, was it Stephen Graham?
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 27, 2021, 05:51:55 pm
Quote from: jillc on April 27, 2021, 05:13:04 pm
A famous scouse actor, was it Stephen Graham?

Yep :)
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 27, 2021, 05:57:15 pm
Quote from: jillc on April 27, 2021, 05:13:04 pm
Tell your mum she has competition.  ;D

A famous scouse actor, was it Stephen Graham?

The 'ubiquitous' Stephen Graham, as the Red Tops would say.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 27, 2021, 06:34:03 pm
I had heard hed got a part in it. 😉
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 27, 2021, 06:36:46 pm
Quote from: jillc on April 27, 2021, 06:34:03 pm
I had heard hed got a part in it. 😉

Possibly in some manner involving "ze Germans?"
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 28, 2021, 12:10:51 am
Hope they've not sent him to buy a caravan.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 28, 2021, 12:24:58 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 26, 2021, 08:03:31 pm
Filming new series down at Liverpool docks today.

My lad is a runner on set all week.  He was working on BBC drama Gentleman Jack last week so must have done ok and got the Peaky gig.

Graduated from Manchester film school last year so absolutely made up hes got his foot on the ladder post-COVID with such a major production :)

Ah wondered what they were filming. Was having a pint down there earlier.

Was it Gentleman Jack on the docks last week?
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
April 28, 2021, 12:44:20 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 28, 2021, 12:24:58 am
Ah wondered what they were filming. Was having a pint down there earlier.

Was it Gentleman Jack on the docks last week?

No mate he was up in Halifax on Gentlemen Jack.

The pic he sent me looked like he was on the Yorkshire moors or similar.  Looked very scenic.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
September 5, 2021, 03:34:33 pm
8 years behind I know but finally got around to starting Peaky Blinders last night.

Watched the first 2 episodes of S1.  Brilliant! loved it and more importantly (for uninterrupted future viewing) so did the missus.

We are planning on a couple more eps tonight.  Tommy Shelby and the gang are off to Cheltenham with Billy Kimber :)
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
December 7, 2021, 06:13:07 pm
3 months after starting my Peaky's journey, we have just finished series 5 and are now bang up to date ready for S6.

Mixed reactions for S5 on here but I personally loved it.  The tone got considerably darker and this I liked lots.  Yeah Michael and his wife are immensely annoying and Arthur is a still a bit of a cartoon character, but he has been since S1E1 to be fair :)

Oswald Mosely was portrayed brilliantly I thought.  Forgetting about the crazy political stance he eventually adopted for a moment. Mosely was once highly regarded as one of the most eloquent and gifted speakers in the House of Commons back in the day.  He was extremely menacing in this and shows that not all the best TV villains are whiskey (see what did there?) slugging, gun toting, knife wielding gangsters.

Just some thoughts about the end of S5 and possible S6 happenings.  What you reckon?

Spoiler
The big question for me is: Who did Billy "the Football fixer" call after Finn had opened his trap and revealed what was going down at the fascist rally?  Surely its safe to say that Billy called up someone who then came and killed Barney the Sniper and Abarama Gold.  Which means its someone who doesn't want Oswald Mosely dead.  I think it was political reasons that kept Mosely alive and not necessarily someone or a group of people who agrees with Mosely's ideas. Perhaps he was kept alive for political gain.  I'm thinking on orders that perhaps come down from Churchill himself.

Someone on here pointed out the sly little glance exchanged between Gina Gray and Mosely at the Ballet.  Is she a fascist sympathizer or just shagging Mosely?  Probably the former if anything.

At the end of S4, Tommy had done a deal with the Chicago Mob.  We know Stephen Graham is appearing in S6. Will he be Al Capone?  Internet rumours suggest otherwise.  Either way, I wonder if Big Al will play a part in S6.  If so, I suspect it will be drugs and using Mr & Mrs Gray as his British connection.   Pol will be torn between her family of course, but she will side with Tommy in the end I reckon.

Out of all the villains across all 5 series I REALLY wanted Jimmy McCavern to get what was coming to him more than anyone else (Just for what he did to Bonnie Gold). Season 6 it happens hopefully (at the hands of a demented Arthur.)

[close]



Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
December 9, 2021, 07:57:25 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on December  7, 2021, 06:13:07 pm
.   Pol will be...

The actress who played Pol died earlier this year so I'm guessing that character will be written out.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
January 1, 2022, 08:11:14 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2nsT9uQPIrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2nsT9uQPIrk</a>
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
Yesterday at 08:57:20 am
whens the new season actually out?
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
Today at 12:03:05 am
Glad it's ending, it's a pretty crap show these days but I can't abandon it this late in the game. A shot o' Nazi is just the boost I need to get me to the end. That, and endless tommyguns.
Re: Peaky Blinders - Season 5 - 25th Aug 2019 9pm - BBC1
Today at 09:25:16 am
Looks like it will be better than the previously boring series.
