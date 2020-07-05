Look at how much the US cares about the people of HK:It's a lesson that's getting hammered home repeatedly, whether it's in this region, the Kurds, the transatlantic partnership: The best hands are still your own. Below that in the priority list, do the best to get by with the neighbours / powers closest to you. The economy should still be open globally, the likes of Trump, the current UK setup, and the strongmen copycats are an aberration that have demonstrated no quality, no plan, no problem-solving when the pressure is turned up and highlighted again the defects of a society lacking in self accountability and collective societal discipline overall in the UK / US in comparison to better run peers. Long term, you need to decouple significantly fron the US, but globally the doors should remain open for trade, the flow of talent, safety, security, health, standards cooperation.