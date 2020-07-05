China is not devil west thinks it is. Visit any Chinese city these days and you will visiting a vibrant, futuristic city. Hong Kongs freedom is a model for the rest of China to aspire to and the 50 year handover was set to give the rest of the China the chance to slowly open up to match what HK has.
The reason I despise the western reporting of this whole situation is because it is so one sided and narrow minded. Im not sure even a single western journalist has talked to a single Chinese person about what their opinion is on this situation.
Man, you really need to rethink your opinions on this.
We judge China by its rulers and not by its people - its regime is horrendous and has an equally horrendous human rights record.
Every single Russian person I've met has been friendly and 'sound' - mostly through football I admit - but that doesn't mean Putin and his regime is friendly and 'sound' too.
It's not the Western media you should 'despise' its the human rights of your beloved China (the regime and not the people).