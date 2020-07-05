« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thousands at Hong Kong protest as Occupy Central is launched  (Read 10969 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,718
Re: Thousands at Hong Kong protest as Occupy Central is launched
« Reply #160 on: July 5, 2020, 11:02:59 AM »
Quote from: JovaJova on July  4, 2020, 09:38:01 PM
China is not devil west thinks it is. Visit any Chinese city these days and you will visiting a vibrant, futuristic city. Hong Kongs freedom is a model for the rest of China to aspire to and the 50 year handover was set to give the rest of the China the chance to slowly open up to match what HK has.


The reason I despise the western reporting of this whole situation is because it is so one sided and narrow  minded. Im not sure even a single western journalist has talked to a single Chinese person about what their opinion is on this situation.

I'm sure they've spoken to many, just not the ones who hold your views. That may be because a] they haven't tried hard enough, b] they are fewer or don't feel as strongly and are therefore not as vocal as the people who are worried about HK's freedoms.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • Stay Safe
Re: Thousands at Hong Kong protest as Occupy Central is launched
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:22:08 AM »
Quote from: JovaJova on July  4, 2020, 09:38:01 PM
China is not devil west thinks it is. Visit any Chinese city these days and you will visiting a vibrant, futuristic city. Hong Kongs freedom is a model for the rest of China to aspire to and the 50 year handover was set to give the rest of the China the chance to slowly open up to match what HK has.


The reason I despise the western reporting of this whole situation is because it is so one sided and narrow  minded. Im not sure even a single western journalist has talked to a single Chinese person about what their opinion is on this situation.


Man, you really need to rethink your opinions on this.

We judge China by its rulers and not by its people - its regime is horrendous and has an equally horrendous human rights record.

Every single Russian person I've met has been friendly and 'sound' - mostly through football I admit - but that doesn't mean Putin and his regime is friendly and 'sound' too.

It's not the Western media you should 'despise' its the human rights of your beloved China (the regime and not the people).



Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,769
Re: Thousands at Hong Kong protest as Occupy Central is launched
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 01:20:13 PM »
Quote from: JovaJova on July  4, 2020, 09:38:01 PM
China is not devil west thinks it is. Visit any Chinese city these days and you will visiting a vibrant, futuristic city. Hong Kongs freedom is a model for the rest of China to aspire to and the 50 year handover was set to give the rest of the China the chance to slowly open up to match what HK has.


The reason I despise the western reporting of this whole situation is because it is so one sided and narrow  minded. Im not sure even a single western journalist has talked to a single Chinese person about what their opinion is on this situation.
Yeah the western media is so useless, and my friends who live in Hong Kong clearly have no clue, because they haven't consulted with a ...(checks notes)... British man who lives there, and knows best

By the way, for someone professing to speak for what Hong Kongers care about you seem to have your fingers remarkably off the pulse in referring to Hong Kongers as "Chinese":

https://hongkongfp.com/2019/06/28/hongkongers-identifying-chinese-record-low-10-youth-proud-citizens-poll/

You might also be surprised to notice that some locals have been spoken to in this western media article (pro-Beijing politicians earned about 13% of the vote)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-50531408
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,868
Re: Thousands at Hong Kong protest as Occupy Central is launched
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:54:11 AM »
Look at how much the US cares about the people of HK:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2020-07-07/trump-aides-weigh-proposals-to-undermine-hong-kong-s-dollar-peg

It's a lesson that's getting hammered home repeatedly,  whether it's in this region,  the Kurds,  the transatlantic partnership: The best hands are still your own.  Below that in the priority list,  do the best to get by with the neighbours / powers closest to you.  The economy should still be open globally,  the likes of Trump,  the current UK setup,  and the strongmen copycats are an aberration that have demonstrated no quality,  no plan,  no problem-solving when the pressure is turned up and highlighted again the defects of a society lacking in self accountability and collective societal discipline overall in the UK / US in comparison to better run peers.  Long term,  you need to decouple significantly fron the US,  but globally the doors should remain open for trade,  the flow of talent,  safety,  security,  health,  standards cooperation.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:58:22 AM by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 