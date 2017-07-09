« previous next »
Author Topic: Half Price Hooligans  (Read 215677 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1400 on: July 24, 2022, 08:28:28 am »
Quote from: leroy on July 24, 2022, 07:13:48 am
Thought you lot might appreciate this one from the A-League.



Just a bunch of lads meeting new signing from a cross town rival with cup cakes and balaclavas.

Eastern European Ian Rush on the left, Oscar cupcakes and of course hand sanitiser.
Offline 12C

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1401 on: July 24, 2022, 08:43:25 am »
Fat lad on the left with a distinguishing facial mark - looks like a tattoo - around the eye, and ginger hair. Hides the bottom half of his face because he doesnt want to be identified.
:lmao
Offline 12C

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1402 on: July 24, 2022, 08:46:39 am »
Some sweaty kagouls and waterproof coats there, given the climate in Oz. You can almost smell the reek of Lynx Antipodea oozing (or Ozzing) out of the screen.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1403 on: July 24, 2022, 09:22:14 am »
They gonna fuck you up... right after they finished the cupcakes...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1404 on: July 24, 2022, 11:27:25 am »
Quote from: leroy on July 24, 2022, 07:13:48 am
Thought you lot might appreciate this one from the A-League.



Just a bunch of lads meeting new signing from a cross town rival with cup cakes and balaclavas.
And to think, they have actually left school and many will have responsible jobs.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's tragic.
Offline Huytonian

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1405 on: July 24, 2022, 04:22:30 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on July 24, 2022, 09:22:14 am
They gonna fuck you up... right after they finished the cupcakes...

😂
Offline Spezialo

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1406 on: July 24, 2022, 08:30:56 pm »
Quote from: 12C on July 24, 2022, 08:43:25 am
Fat lad on the left with a distinguishing facial mark - looks like a tattoo - around the eye, and ginger hair. Hides the bottom half of his face because he doesnt want to be identified.
:lmao

 ;D think it's the toggle off his jacket. Nevertheless...
Offline elsewhere

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1407 on: July 25, 2022, 04:21:33 pm »
Quote from: leroy on July 24, 2022, 07:13:48 am
Thought you lot might appreciate this one from the A-League.



Just a bunch of lads meeting new signing from a cross town rival with cup cakes and balaclavas.
They should try eating baclavas while wearing balaclavas.

Offline Dench57

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1408 on: August 9, 2022, 08:10:26 pm »
Offline frag

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1409 on: August 9, 2022, 11:28:59 pm »
Offline a little break

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1410 on: August 13, 2022, 01:10:11 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on August  9, 2022, 08:10:26 pm
https://twitter.com/Curlygaz1/status/1556600277750398976
Quote from: frag on August  9, 2022, 11:28:59 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/Curlygaz1/status/1556717525987123200

I actually laughed at these until I (foolishly) went down a rabbit hole and found out these dweebs have 100's of thousands of followers online. World is fucked man. Simple fucking Simon.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1411 on: August 20, 2022, 07:41:44 pm »
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1412 on: October 9, 2022, 02:20:05 pm »
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1413 on: October 10, 2022, 05:35:41 pm »
Dunno if this belongs here or the american college football thread or Frat boy fight thread!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1576276394442919936
Offline stoa

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1414 on: October 10, 2022, 05:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 10, 2022, 05:35:41 pm
Dunno if this belongs here or the american college football thread or Frat boy fight thread!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1576276394442919936

Does Eton have a football team? :D
Online RedSamba

Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 02:55:12 pm »
