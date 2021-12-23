« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Half Price Hooligans  (Read 193972 times)

Offline SK8 Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1280 on: December 23, 2021, 10:30:05 am »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1281 on: December 23, 2021, 10:36:39 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1282 on: December 23, 2021, 10:53:23 am »
Speaking of hooligans. It got very nasty last night between Spurs and West ham fans outside the stadium. Police weighed in too.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,773
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1283 on: December 23, 2021, 11:41:44 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 23, 2021, 10:53:23 am
Speaking of hooligans. It got very nasty last night between Spurs and West ham fans outside the stadium. Police weighed in too.

No place for violence in here, this thread is for pics of fellas who couldn't fight their way out of a wet paper bag, and if they did manage to get out they'd get a slap off their gran who has a forearm like a leg of lamb
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,533
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1284 on: December 23, 2021, 03:39:07 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 23, 2021, 11:41:44 am
No place for violence in here, this thread is for pics of fellas who couldn't fight their way out of a wet paper bag, and if they did manage to get out they'd get a slap off their gran who has a forearm like a leg of lamb

Biffa Bacon's Ma?
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,040
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1285 on: December 23, 2021, 03:56:27 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on May  7, 2020, 08:29:36 am
Imagine getting legged by them, all you'd have to do is run past a chippy to lose them


Looks like badly dressed sperm
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 27 Years...
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1286 on: December 23, 2021, 05:38:02 pm »
^
I bet none of them have a girlfriend.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,148
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1287 on: December 23, 2021, 05:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 23, 2021, 05:38:02 pm
^
I bet none of them have a girlfriend.

They've got 6

Mrs Palm and he five lovely daughters
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 27 Years...
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1288 on: December 23, 2021, 05:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 23, 2021, 05:40:03 pm
They've got 6

Mrs Palm and he five lovely daughters
I bet even Mrs. Palm rations them to once a month too.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,446
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1289 on: December 23, 2021, 05:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 23, 2021, 05:47:58 pm
I bet even Mrs. Palm rations them to once a month too.
And sleeps in the spare room
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,839
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1290 on: December 23, 2021, 06:00:38 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 23, 2021, 11:41:44 am
No place for violence in here, this thread is for pics of fellas who couldn't fight their way out of a wet paper bag, and if they did manage to get out they'd get a slap off their gran who has a forearm like a leg of lamb

Yeah, like actors playing hoolies...

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,340
  • YNWA
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1291 on: December 23, 2021, 06:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 23, 2021, 05:38:02 pm
^
I bet none of them have a girlfriend.

I imagine no one, and I include themselves in this, have set sight on their cocks in a very long time.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,839
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1292 on: December 23, 2021, 06:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on December 23, 2021, 06:02:08 pm
I imagine no one, and I include themselves in this, have set sight on their cocks in a very long time.

As they say in Oz, 'gotta keep a roof over the toolshed, mate.' In their case it's a fucking tomb
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • YNWA
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1293 on: December 24, 2021, 04:51:07 am »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 23, 2021, 06:00:38 pm
Yeah, like actors playing hoolies...


Korrupt FM is shite these days.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1294 on: December 24, 2021, 01:22:00 pm »

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on December 23, 2021, 07:09:22 am
The Leicester "Scum Bus"

"Youre unable to view this Tweet because this account owner limits who can view their Tweets."

So sad! I love this thread.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,319
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1295 on: December 24, 2021, 04:04:06 pm »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,927
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1296 on: December 24, 2021, 05:03:12 pm »
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1297 on: December 24, 2021, 09:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on December 24, 2021, 05:03:12 pm


Currently working as a junior cash teller at the Grampian Credit Union in Aberdeen.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1298 on: December 25, 2021, 03:28:34 am »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 23, 2021, 06:00:38 pm
Yeah, like actors playing hoolies...


 Is that Barry from eastenders on the left?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1299 on: December 25, 2021, 08:59:31 am »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 23, 2021, 06:00:38 pm
Yeah, like actors playing hoolies...


Looks like an ad for constipation.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,773
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1300 on: December 25, 2021, 12:31:28 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on December 25, 2021, 03:28:34 am
Is that Barry from eastenders on the left?

It's Spudgun from Bottom
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,533
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1301 on: December 25, 2021, 05:21:10 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 23, 2021, 06:00:38 pm
Yeah, like actors playing hoolies...


The Back Door of the Iron Hoof.

Ooer! :o
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,040
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1302 on: December 25, 2021, 05:47:22 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 23, 2021, 06:00:38 pm
Yeah, like actors playing hoolies...

It looks like a Freddie Mercury tribute band.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,979
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1303 on: February 1, 2022, 10:03:07 pm »
As per the request from the Everton thread.   ;D

Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,147
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1304 on: February 1, 2022, 10:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February  1, 2022, 10:03:07 pm
As per the request from the Everton thread.   ;D



:lmao thank you!
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 09:58:22 am »


Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,712
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Half Price Hooligans
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 12:05:41 pm »
Oh dear.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 