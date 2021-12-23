https://twitter.com/jackwh1t/status/1473658559154036740?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1473658559154036740%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxestalk.co.uk%2Findex.php%3Fapp%3Dcoremodule%3Dsystemcontroller%3Dembedurl%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fjackwh1t%2Fstatus%2F1473658559154036740%3Ft%3DcQj8h6B29qGuTgUXlb11rg26s%3D19The Leicester "Scum Bus"Yes that is a copy of The Sun.
Speaking of hooligans. It got very nasty last night between Spurs and West ham fans outside the stadium. Police weighed in too.
No place for violence in here, this thread is for pics of fellas who couldn't fight their way out of a wet paper bag, and if they did manage to get out they'd get a slap off their gran who has a forearm like a leg of lamb
Imagine getting legged by them, all you'd have to do is run past a chippy to lose them
^I bet none of them have a girlfriend.
They've got 6Mrs Palm and he five lovely daughters
I bet even Mrs. Palm rations them to once a month too.
I imagine no one, and I include themselves in this, have set sight on their cocks in a very long time.
Yeah, like actors playing hoolies...
Biffa Bacon's Ma?
Is that Barry from eastenders on the left?
