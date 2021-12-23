« previous next »
Half Price Hooligans

SK8 Red

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 10:30:05 am
BarryCrocker

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 10:36:39 am
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

The North Bank

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 10:53:23 am
Speaking of hooligans. It got very nasty last night between Spurs and West ham fans outside the stadium. Police weighed in too.
FiSh77

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 11:41:44 am
Quote from: The North Bank on December 23, 2021, 10:53:23 am
Speaking of hooligans. It got very nasty last night between Spurs and West ham fans outside the stadium. Police weighed in too.

No place for violence in here, this thread is for pics of fellas who couldn't fight their way out of a wet paper bag, and if they did manage to get out they'd get a slap off their gran who has a forearm like a leg of lamb
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 03:39:07 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 23, 2021, 11:41:44 am
No place for violence in here, this thread is for pics of fellas who couldn't fight their way out of a wet paper bag, and if they did manage to get out they'd get a slap off their gran who has a forearm like a leg of lamb

Biffa Bacon's Ma?
DonkeyWan

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 03:56:27 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on May  7, 2020, 08:29:36 am
Imagine getting legged by them, all you'd have to do is run past a chippy to lose them


Looks like badly dressed sperm
Son of Ebenezer

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 05:38:02 pm
^
I bet none of them have a girlfriend.
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 05:40:03 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 23, 2021, 05:38:02 pm
^
I bet none of them have a girlfriend.

They've got 6

Mrs Palm and he five lovely daughters
Son of Ebenezer

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 05:47:58 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 23, 2021, 05:40:03 pm
They've got 6

Mrs Palm and he five lovely daughters
I bet even Mrs. Palm rations them to once a month too.
A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 05:59:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 23, 2021, 05:47:58 pm
I bet even Mrs. Palm rations them to once a month too.
And sleeps in the spare room
divanobbygrinch

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 06:00:38 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 23, 2021, 11:41:44 am
No place for violence in here, this thread is for pics of fellas who couldn't fight their way out of a wet paper bag, and if they did manage to get out they'd get a slap off their gran who has a forearm like a leg of lamb

Yeah, like actors playing hoolies...

Happy Craig'mas

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 06:02:08 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 23, 2021, 05:38:02 pm
^
I bet none of them have a girlfriend.

I imagine no one, and I include themselves in this, have set sight on their cocks in a very long time.
divanobbygrinch

Re: Half Price Hooligans
December 23, 2021, 06:09:45 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on December 23, 2021, 06:02:08 pm
I imagine no one, and I include themselves in this, have set sight on their cocks in a very long time.

As they say in Oz, 'gotta keep a roof over the toolshed, mate.' In their case it's a fucking tomb
a little break

Re: Half Price Hooligans
Yesterday at 04:51:07 am
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 23, 2021, 06:00:38 pm
Yeah, like actors playing hoolies...


Korrupt FM is shite these days.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Half Price Hooligans
Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on December 23, 2021, 07:09:22 am
The Leicester "Scum Bus"

"Youre unable to view this Tweet because this account owner limits who can view their Tweets."

So sad! I love this thread.
bradders1011

Re: Half Price Hooligans
Yesterday at 04:04:06 pm
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Half Price Hooligans
Yesterday at 05:03:12 pm
BarryCrocker

Re: Half Price Hooligans
Yesterday at 09:17:51 pm
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 05:03:12 pm


Currently working as a junior cash teller at the Grampian Credit Union in Aberdeen.
didi shamone

Re: Half Price Hooligans
Today at 03:28:34 am
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on December 23, 2021, 06:00:38 pm
Yeah, like actors playing hoolies...


 Is that Barry from eastenders on the left?
