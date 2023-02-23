i think a lot of people look at our well-known wild places - lake district moors forests national parks etc - and think that we're doing great
no no no - it's all superficial and if we don't act soon then it'll become transient too
new housing and buildings should have green roofs - in other words a roof space full of grass plants trees etc
this, as well as being good insulation, will encourage all wild life and won't be 'intrusive' to those shallow people that can't have that sort of stuff in their own garden space - they'd have nowhere to park their giant suvs and put their trampolines!
people nowadays seem to want clean straight edges and lawns that they don't have to mow (the lazy fuckers) so those outdoor spaces like back and front gardens, are either decked over or paved over - and the worst one of all: plastic-grassed over
I'm a member of a few gardening groups and it's amazing the crap and stupidity some people say.
Mention a bug, caterpillar, slugs or other creepy crawlies and it's a pile on of "squish it" "zap it" "spray it" etc.
These are gardeners FFS, all those critters are needed in the garden to pollinate, clean, areate the plants, soil and crops plus they bring other wildlife into the garden.
So fucking what if they nibble a cabbage leaf or two.
We also need to make sure we have native species of plants and wildflowers and like you say, stop needing everything to be perfectly neat and tidy. Leave stuff to die down over winter to provide shelter and protection for birds, mammals and insects.
Does my head in with how controlled everything has to be for so many people.