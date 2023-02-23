« previous next »
Quote from: Chakan on February 23, 2023, 03:37:44 pm
Very odd. Postimage.org?

Ummm maybe try fill in the rest the way I posted it and see what happens.

I've done it!!!
Debs, you need to put it in the img tags

It's not a very good pic of the flies though and if you zoom in it's even worse 😂
This is maybe the best I can do to clean up the close up if that helps anyone.

Quote from: Chakan on February 23, 2023, 03:49:20 pm
This is maybe the best I can do to clean up the close up if that helps anyone.



Thanks mate that looks better just need someone to recognise them now 👍
We've sorted out the pond plants today and we've actually got newts and all sorts of other critters which is awesome!
Los Gigantes Tenerife. Hazy background due to the sand blown in on La Calima





Sun setting over La Gomera, during (view from our bedroom at Puerto Santiago) and after La Calima (view from the pub in Callao Salvaje while we were watching the Newcastle game)





Couldn't get the phone to focus, rainbow in the sea



What a thoroughly depressing stat 😟

BBC News - Non-native plants outnumber British flora, major report finds

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-64842402
Quote from: reddebs on March  8, 2023, 08:26:00 am
What a thoroughly depressing stat 😟

BBC News - Non-native plants outnumber British flora, major report finds

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-64842402

i think a lot of people look at our well-known wild places - lake district moors forests national parks etc - and think that we're doing great

no no no - it's all superficial and if we don't act soon then it'll become transient too

new housing and buildings should have green roofs - in other words a roof space full of grass plants trees etc

this, as well as being good insulation, will encourage all wild life and won't be 'intrusive' to those shallow people that can't have that sort of stuff in their own garden space - they'd have nowhere to park their giant suvs and put their trampolines!

people nowadays seem to want clean straight edges and lawns that they don't have to mow (the lazy fuckers) so those outdoor spaces like back and front gardens, are either decked over or paved over - and the worst one of all: plastic-grassed over
Quote from: liverbloke on March  8, 2023, 10:32:21 am
i think a lot of people look at our well-known wild places - lake district moors forests national parks etc - and think that we're doing great

no no no - it's all superficial and if we don't act soon then it'll become transient too

new housing and buildings should have green roofs - in other words a roof space full of grass plants trees etc

this, as well as being good insulation, will encourage all wild life and won't be 'intrusive' to those shallow people that can't have that sort of stuff in their own garden space - they'd have nowhere to park their giant suvs and put their trampolines!

people nowadays seem to want clean straight edges and lawns that they don't have to mow (the lazy fuckers) so those outdoor spaces like back and front gardens, are either decked over or paved over - and the worst one of all: plastic-grassed over

I'm a member of a few gardening groups and it's amazing the crap and stupidity some people say. 

Mention a bug, caterpillar, slugs or other creepy crawlies and it's a pile on of "squish it" "zap it" "spray it" etc.

These are gardeners FFS, all those critters are needed in the garden to pollinate, clean, areate the plants, soil and crops plus they bring other wildlife into the garden.

So fucking what if they nibble a cabbage leaf or two.

We also need to make sure we have native species of plants and wildflowers and like you say, stop needing everything to be perfectly neat and tidy.  Leave stuff to die down over winter to provide shelter and protection for birds, mammals and insects.

Does my head in with how controlled everything has to be for so many people.
Quote from: liverbloke on March  8, 2023, 10:32:21 am
i think a lot of people look at our well-known wild places - lake district moors forests national parks etc - and think that we're doing great

no no no - it's all superficial and if we don't act soon then it'll become transient too

new housing and buildings should have green roofs - in other words a roof space full of grass plants trees etc

this, as well as being good insulation, will encourage all wild life and won't be 'intrusive' to those shallow people that can't have that sort of stuff in their own garden space - they'd have nowhere to park their giant suvs and put their trampolines!

people nowadays seem to want clean straight edges and lawns that they don't have to mow (the lazy fuckers) so those outdoor spaces like back and front gardens, are either decked over or paved over - and the worst one of all: plastic-grassed over

Guilty of that. The lad was playing footy in the garden 365 days a year and it was getting wrecked and the carpets were getting ruined, so we ripped the lawn up and had it done with artificial.

Still got loads of bushes and flowers and a front lawn though, we're the only house on our street that actually does have a front lawn.
Quote from: liverbloke on March  8, 2023, 10:32:21 am
i think a lot of people look at our well-known wild places - lake district moors forests national parks etc - and think that we're doing great

no no no - it's all superficial and if we don't act soon then it'll become transient too



Same goes for the Scottish Highlands..... people love the barren landscapes and we get thousands of tourists come to see them etc, but it's not in it's natural state, it's kept like that artificially for the grouse and the deer hunting. Most of it should be covered in trees.
Quote from: rob1966 on March  8, 2023, 12:27:29 pm
Guilty of that. The lad was playing footy in the garden 365 days a year and it was getting wrecked and the carpets were getting ruined, so we ripped the lawn up and had it done with artificial.

Still got loads of bushes and flowers and a front lawn though, we're the only house on our street that actually does have a front lawn.

there are grasses you can buy and plant that can take a good beating - same as what the footy grounds and parks use - but i understand that it's not always easy when you've got kids

we've got to live alongside nature so as long as we give it some space too - as you have - then that's doing something positive

when i decided not to mow all of the front lawn some of the neighbours made comments about how untidy it looked (behind my back) - so i just put a little fence around it and now it doesn't offend the neighbours and it helps the wildlife and some of the local little kids love it because suddenly there's a 'jungle' (it's not that bad) amongst the similarly flat perfectly mown lawns

you might think 'fuck what the neighbours think' but we've all got to live together  :wave
Quote from: liverbloke on March  8, 2023, 02:17:40 pm
there are grasses you can buy and plant that can take a good beating - same as what the footy grounds and parks use - but i understand that it's not always easy when you've got kids

we've got to live alongside nature so as long as we give it some space too - as you have - then that's doing something positive

when i decided not to mow all of the front lawn some of the neighbours made comments about how untidy it looked (behind my back) - so i just put a little fence around it and now it doesn't offend the neighbours and it helps the wildlife and some of the local little kids love it because suddenly there's a 'jungle' (it's not that bad) amongst the similarly flat perfectly mown lawns

you might think 'fuck what the neighbours think' but we've all got to live together  :wave

We have big drainage problems too, the lawn floods so it turns into a swamp, so we were stuffed. Its really green where we live though, huge trees everywhere and a massive park behind the houses in front that has loads of wildlife in it, even got foxes nipping down our street of a night.
Quote from: liverbloke on March  8, 2023, 02:17:40 pm
there are grasses you can buy and plant that can take a good beating - same as what the footy grounds and parks use - but i understand that it's not always easy when you've got kids

we've got to live alongside nature so as long as we give it some space too - as you have - then that's doing something positive

when i decided not to mow all of the front lawn some of the neighbours made comments about how untidy it looked (behind my back) - so i just put a little fence around it and now it doesn't offend the neighbours and it helps the wildlife and some of the local little kids love it because suddenly there's a 'jungle' (it's not that bad) amongst the similarly flat perfectly mown lawns

you might think 'fuck what the neighbours think' but we've all got to live together  :wave

At the back of where we used to live there was an rspb reserve with a lot of surrounding land also owned and managed by them. 

At certain times of the year the roadside verges and roundabouts had signs explaining they weren't being mowed to protect the rare, native orchids that grow there.

We also keep a large area of lawn unmown till at least August, where we've also created a wetland bog and pond area and planted lots of native plant species plus several tree saplings.  There'll be no pumps, filters or fish as it's as natural as it can be

I know not everyone has the size of garden we have and can't do that but a water feature no bigger than a large pan is enough to bring in wildlife.
Wow Sir David has surpassed himself with Wild Isles tonight.

The starlings coming in to roost with a barn owl hunting was spectacular 😯
Quote from: reddebs on February 23, 2023, 03:58:07 pm
Thanks mate that looks better just need someone to recognise them now 👍

Horse flies?
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 06:12:08 pm
Horse flies?

No I don't think so, not viscous enough looking 😟

I have another one now. 

I've found spawn in the bird bath today but it's not frogs as it's singular eggs rather than all joined up.

Anyone any ideas?
