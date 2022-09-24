So was the Safari element of your trip an organised guided tour type thing, how did you go about organising it all. Definitely something me and the missus would love to do at some point



Some beautiful phots Chakan I hope you had a good time there.



The Kruger park element was self organized. I've been there a few times before with my dad and my grandfather so we knew the territory mostly and where we wanted to stay and what we wanted to visit. So basically called SanParks did a preliminary booking for Skukuza Safari Lodge, and then we just paid when we got there.We also hired a car and drove ourselves around the park.I will say though there was a ton of Safari vehicles from different companies there that tour around the park everyday. I'm not a huge fan of the guided tour vehicles to be honest, you're with like 10-15 different people, the guides usually have places they want to get to so they just go, they are open air (with a roof) so if it's cold sorry for you plus if it rains you're getting wet. Just not my cup of tea.Thanks! Had a great time!I'll go back again one day, maybe not to Joburg as there is nothing for me there now, but definitely back to the Kruger.