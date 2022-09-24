« previous next »
Author Topic: Wildlife and Natural Places  (Read 28968 times)

Offline liverbloke

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #280 on: September 24, 2022, 10:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Komic on September 24, 2022, 05:04:13 pm
Back from safari in South Africa a few weeks ago, got very fortunate with this sighting of a leopard:



well spotted
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Elmo!

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #281 on: September 25, 2022, 09:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Komic on September 24, 2022, 05:04:13 pm
Back from safari in South Africa a few weeks ago, got very fortunate with this sighting of a leopard:



Nice! I was gutted we never got to see a leopard when I was there.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #282 on: September 25, 2022, 09:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 25, 2022, 09:33:34 pm
Nice! I was gutted we never got to see a leopard when I was there.

We had one climb down a true and walk under our truck and out the other side. Very cool. Had a video of it on an old digital camera that has long since been lost sadly.

Brilliant photo by the way. My favourite of the big cats I think. So beautiful.
Offline Chakan

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 02:27:03 pm »
Just a couple of pics of South Africa and my trip. Definitely not all of them, but the highlights really.

Hilton Heads -  Kynsna





Cape of Good Hope



Boulders Beach





Kruger Park

Animals


Baboons and Monkeys








Buffalo






Boabab Tree



Bushbuck





Crocodile



Elephants




Fever Tree



Giraffe



Ground Squirrel



Hippo



Honey Badger (best picture I could get, we saw 2, and they are fast little buggers)



Hyenas






Impala




Klipspringer



Kudu



Lions










Rainbow Skinks



Rhinos





Western Yellow-bellied Sand Snake



Steenbok



Tortoise



Warthog



Waterbuck



Gnu/Wildebeest



Zebra

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 03:07:22 pm »
Is that a dead giraffe the Lions have got there?

Edit: see you answered in the other thread, do you know if they killed it?
Offline Chakan

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 03:18:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 03:07:22 pm
Is that a dead giraffe the Lions have got there?

Edit: see you answered in the other thread, do you know if they killed it?

Yeah dead Giraffe, I don't think they killed it per say, there were only 2 juvenile male lions there, I have a feeling they might have attacked it and it stumbled and broke it's neck. If you zoom in on the pic you can see right below it's head the bone is sticking out it's neck. So I assume it was self inflected. I don't know the whole story though as we got there about 2 days after the giraffe had died.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm »
Awesome pics mate. I went there in 2006 so have barely any decent pictures, a few half decent ones made an album but nothing saved digitally now sadly. We saw most things you got, plus a couple of leopards. Didnt see any hyenas though. An amazing place to visit, once in a lifetime stuff for me (probably!).
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 03:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:27:03 pm
Just a couple of pics of South Africa and my trip. Definitely not all of them, but the highlights really.

Hilton Heads -  Kynsna



Superb pics mate!  Thanks for sharing  :)
Offline Chakan

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 03:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm
Awesome pics mate. I went there in 2006 so have barely any decent pictures, a few half decent ones made an album but nothing saved digitally now sadly. We saw most things you got, plus a couple of leopards. Didnt see any hyenas though. An amazing place to visit, once in a lifetime stuff for me (probably!).

We missed the Leopard and cheetah by minutes apparently, but then again you only going off what other people say. I really wanted to see wild dogs again though, but sadly not on this trip.

I'll definitely go back sometime in the future. We stayed at Skukuza only this time, next time i'd love to spend 2/3 days in a couple of different camps.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:41:56 pm
Superb pics mate!  Thanks for sharing  :)

Thanks mate, had an absolute blast going back. SA has changed quite a bit in the 10 years since i've lived there.
Offline duvva

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 06:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:18:08 pm
Yeah dead Giraffe, I don't think they killed it per say, there were only 2 juvenile male lions there, I have a feeling they might have attacked it and it stumbled and broke it's neck. If you zoom in on the pic you can see right below it's head the bone is sticking out it's neck. So I assume it was self inflected. I don't know the whole story though as we got there about 2 days after the giraffe had died.
So was the Safari element of your trip an organised guided tour type thing, how did you go about organising it all. Definitely something me and the missus would love to do at some point
Offline jillc

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 06:30:31 pm »
Some beautiful phots Chakan I hope you had a good time there.
Offline Chakan

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 06:32:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 06:28:05 pm
So was the Safari element of your trip an organised guided tour type thing, how did you go about organising it all. Definitely something me and the missus would love to do at some point

The Kruger park element was self organized. I've been there a few times before with my dad and my grandfather so we knew the territory mostly and where we wanted to stay and what we wanted to visit. So basically called SanParks did a preliminary booking for Skukuza Safari Lodge, and then we just paid when we got there.

We also hired a car and drove ourselves around the park.

I will say though there was a ton of Safari vehicles from different companies there that tour around the park everyday. I'm not a huge fan of the guided tour vehicles to be honest, you're with like 10-15 different people, the guides usually have places they want to get to so they just go, they are open air (with a roof) so if it's cold sorry for you plus if it rains you're getting wet. Just not my cup of tea.

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:30:31 pm
Some beautiful phots Chakan I hope you had a good time there.

Thanks! Had a great time!

I'll go back again one day, maybe not to Joburg as there is nothing for me there now, but definitely back to the Kruger.
Offline Komic

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 07:06:41 pm »
They're awesome photos Chakan. How many days did you have in Kruger?

Also cheers for the kind words for the leopard photos folks. Feel inspired to put a few more up:

Cheetahs:





Rhinos





Hippos





Hyena pup




Wild dog


Lion


Dwarf mongoose


Honeybadger


From Cape point




Unsure on the type of whale but think its a Minke whale from the white belly


Orange breasted sunbird

Red tipped starling



Offline Chakan

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 07:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Komic on Yesterday at 07:06:41 pm
They're awesome photos Chakan. How many days did you have in Kruger?

Thanks mate. We had 5 days running around Skukuza and surrounding areas.

Your pics are amazing mate! Very nice.

Where did you guys go?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 08:05:49 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on July 18, 2022, 09:49:59 am


Thanks for posting these.

Nobody replied to them, so just want to say they are appreciated  :)
Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #295 on: Today at 07:12:29 am »

Quote from: Komic on Yesterday at 07:06:41 pm




What is the name of that bird?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
« Reply #296 on: Today at 07:20:18 am »
Oxpecker I think.
