How cool! It is a white-tailed deer?



Do you take responsibility for that? Does the buck stop here?



Looks like it has haemorrhoids.



I'm no expert, but I think it's a mule deer.Meh, there was an older buck a few yards above the little guy.My son was saying the picture has been censored. I didn't notice the geranium in the way when I took it...We get these visits quite often now after the neighbors' pampas grass was cut short. Before that, there was a resident coyote in the bushes with five little pups. A cottontail rabbit shows now and then at dusk, a racoon and a skunk family come at night. A few years ago, the skunk mom (before she became mom) tried to dig into the crawl space to make a den, but I kept blocking it. Some time later she disappeared and a while later she was leading three little skunks up on the ledge where the deer was. So cute!