Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
June 28, 2022, 08:46:49 pm
I've got a few deer in my back yard, one resting under a tangerine tree. They come quite often. My wife doesn't like them much because they eat the lilies... 
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
June 28, 2022, 09:02:08 pm
Quote from: farawayred on June 28, 2022, 08:46:49 pm
I've got a few deer in my back yard, one resting under a tangerine tree. They come quite often. My wife doesn't like them much because they eat the lilies...

That's great,I'd be encouraging them & my answer to her would be "Move the lilies"
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
June 28, 2022, 09:21:37 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 28, 2022, 09:02:08 pm
That's great,I'd be encouraging them & my answer to her would be "Move the lilies"

Or you could band them together for protection, you know, sort of guild the lillies...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
June 28, 2022, 09:42:25 pm
Quote from: farawayred on June 28, 2022, 08:46:49 pm
I've got a few deer in my back yard, one resting under a tangerine tree. They come quite often. My wife doesn't like them much because they eat the lilies... 
How cool! It is a white-tailed deer?
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
June 28, 2022, 10:01:08 pm
Quote from: farawayred on June 28, 2022, 08:46:49 pm
I've got a few deer in my back yard, one resting under a tangerine tree. They come quite often. My wife doesn't like them much because they eat the lilies... 

Do you take responsibility for that? Does the buck stop here?
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
June 28, 2022, 10:15:33 pm
Quote from: zero zero on June 28, 2022, 09:42:25 pm
How cool! It is a white-tailed deer?

Looks like it has haemorrhoids.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
June 28, 2022, 11:55:49 pm
Quote from: zero zero on June 28, 2022, 09:42:25 pm
How cool! It is a white-tailed deer?
I'm no expert, but I think it's a mule deer.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 28, 2022, 10:01:08 pm
Do you take responsibility for that? Does the buck stop here?
Meh, there was an older buck a few yards above the little guy.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 28, 2022, 10:15:33 pm
Looks like it has haemorrhoids.
;D My son was saying the picture has been censored. I didn't notice the geranium in the way when I took it...

We get these visits quite often now after the neighbors' pampas grass was cut short. Before that, there was a resident coyote in the bushes with five little pups. A cottontail rabbit shows now and then at dusk, a racoon and a skunk family come at night. A few years ago, the skunk mom (before she became mom) tried to dig into the crawl space to make a den, but I kept blocking it. Some time later she disappeared and a while later she was leading three little skunks up on the ledge where the deer was. So cute!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
Yesterday at 09:07:34 pm
We've had a hedgehog visiting the garden every evening for a few weeks now but I've not seen it the last couple of nights.

Could it be a pregnant female that's had hoglets and is nursing or would she still leave them to feed or has it just moved on to a better restaurant?

I've put the camera out to see if it comes after dark but I've missed spending an hour or so watching it feeding 😔
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
Today at 10:31:08 pm
We had a very brief sighting on the camera last night so put it out again tonight and I've just got a fabulous 5 minute video of it eating and drinking.

I'd put a few dry dog food biscuits out for it which it found and ate and I always have a dish of water for it anyway and it had a really long drink.
Re: Wildlife and Natural Places
Today at 11:39:52 pm
We have hedgehogs in our garden from time to time. Two nights in a row last week I saw one scurry across the patio and rummage around in the flower beds before heading off again. I did try to offer some water and cat biscuits but they didnt seem interested. Not noticed them come in this week so far.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
