Weird to see penguins in a place that isn't icy! Amazing shots, the first one looks like it's straight out of a movie



Patagonia looks spectacular. Thanks so much for these!Please share some more if you have time. As I said in the other thread, it's a really welcome distraction.



Cheers everyone.Yeah, saw penguins are few times on my travels but never near any snow. Saw some on the Galapagos whilst wearing a vest which felt really out of place.Yeah I might do some more once cabin fever starts kicking in, always enjoy going through the old photos