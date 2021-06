While I don’t agree with most of Bennett’s policies, nor do I have expectations that this delicate government can stay together for 4 years, today we took the first step.

We have a unity government made up of parties from the left, right, and center.

We have an Arab party in the government and Arab ministers from multiple parties.

We have the most female ministers of any government.

We have an openly gay minister.

All of this makes me hope for a better future for all of our residents.