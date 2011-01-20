« previous next »
Quote from: Zeb
Just the usual anti-semitic tropes being on display. What I mean by boundaries being policed. If we can do it with flags and banners on the Kop, should shit like this be part of a 'Pro-Palestine' movement? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E1_-ji4XMAYFjDD.jpg

Absolutely not acceptable and, yes, it should be policed.

But the EDL has a racist philosophy at its core, the BNP has a racist aim at its core, this is not, in my opinion, the core of the 'Pro-Palestine' movement.

Police it and get it out, I don't want to see those images ever, ever, ever. Hodges, though, is being a bad faith actor, and he knows it.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy
He's being a shitstirrer as normal, aye, but calls for pickets against companies founded by British Jews because "they're Israeli embassies on the High Street" from the man with the loudhailer isn't a problem just on the fringes either. It does shape the perception when the 'we'd like two democratic states living peacefully next to each other' becomes something quite different. Big blindspot on parts of the left. Don't think Hodges will be much use with helping with it though. D: This is the Kahn Harris piece I mentioned: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/20/pro-palestine-movement-antisemitism-london
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy
The pro-Palestinian movements are rife with that kind of thing in some sections though, especially among Muslims (read some forums based on Muslim countries and you'll see). That's why while I see hypocrisy in what Israel does, I find pro-Palestinian movements repugnant.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:13:53 pm
These types of comments negate the rest of anything posted.


This isnt a playground
Agreed. Pack it in people or it's getting locked again. Last game of the season tomorrow, focus.

There are plenty of other sites on which people can throw around lazy insults or wind up.
