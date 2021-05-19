Just to be clear. I, like practically every other RAWKite who makes a defence for the existence of Israel, would like to see the Israelis unilaterally withdraw from the West Bank and to destroy the illegal settlements they have there. Just as they did in Gaza over a decade ago. Israel should re-conform to its 1948 borders. It's a tiny strip of land but it's more than enough to make a viable nation.
But if they did that I have no illusions that they would still come under attack from Palestinian rockets.
I don't think there was any justification in the creation of the nation of Israel, given the displacement of indigenous people it would lead to.
However, we're over 70 years on, the population of Israel is +6m, and trying to reverse the original wrong would lead to an even bigger humanitarian disaster. Israel must stay.
My own preferred 'solution' would be a withdrawal of Israel not to 1948 boundaries, but the larger 1967 footprint. The UN would then take control of the West Bank and Gaza for an extended period (likely at least 10 years), as a functioning state develops. In return the new Palestinian state would need to recognise in its constitution the right to Israel to exist in peace. There are already such agreements with neighbouring Arab countries.
The problem with that is the opportunity to enact that sort of solution passed in the 90's. The PLO was a secular-nationalist organisation and (certainly by the 90's) was amenable to such a settlement and able to carry along most of the Palestinian people with it. Following the demise of the Oslo Accords following the murder of Rabin (by a Jewish fundamentalist), both sides entrenched. Israel lurched to the hawkish right under the evil scumbag Netanyahu, and the PLO/Fatah was shunted aside by the Islamist nutjobs of Hamas. In Israel, the faction of secular and [broadly] leftish people and politicians, a faction that dated back to the very early days of Israel, was still very prevalent.
For various reasons - principally their religious dickheadism, and the geo-political aims of their backers in Iran - I doubt Hamas would sanction such a solution and so, even though I'd bet that the vast majority of ordinary Palestinians would jump at the chance of the sort of solution I mentioned, Hamas would not accept it.
What a workable solution is, I've no idea. I think it'd need the Palestinian people to 'give up' the Hamas operatives. But the murderous actions of Israel like what we're seeing now, simply creates newly-radicalised Hamas devotees.
On the Israeli side, the extremists seem to have hugely grown in number and influence. Even in the 90's there was a substantial opposition to Rabin and the Oslo Accords from a section of Israelis whose goal is to build Israel into the whole of greater Palestine. They seem far more prevalent now, whilst that secular-left faction has been diminished and fractured.
I would imagine we'll still be having these discussions in 10, 20, 30 years - but the areas controlled by the Palestinians will have grown progressively smaller as Israeli settlements continue to expand to fit in more European and American immigrants.