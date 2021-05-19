I think one must be careful not to interpret this as racist exceptionalism towards the Jewish people. The difference is that when claims of racism are made on behalf of African Americans or the indigenous populations of America, Australia et al, we are talking about historically subjugated people who are still systemically disadvantaged today. With Israel, we are talking about people who suffered unspeakable atrocities throughout history who are now in a position of total domination over their neighbours. It's quite a unique situation, and unhelpful to label perceived double standards as anti-Semitism when it is more likely a consistent sympathy for the underdog.



I don't agree with this analysis. Anti-semitism has always differed from ordinary racism in that it has portrayed the Jews as 'strong' and dominant', even 'controlling'. The Jews were said to control the financial system - local at first, global afterwards. They were said to have a stranglehold on public opinion - through newspapers, TV and Hollywood. Jews were certainly not seen as 'underdogs'. The underdog has been, variously, the poor old Christian, the Russian peasant, the German worker etc. In this sense it is perfectly consistent to be an anti-Zionist and an anti-Semite at the same time, even when Israel is portrayed as the dominant power.But then there is the question, 'is it dominant?". Historically the claim that Jews were dominant was obviously nonsensical, even though it was fervently believed by anti-semites. They lacked numbers, they usually lacked civil and political rights, they lacked guns. Today, in so far as the Middle East is concerned they could still be said to lack numbers. Part of the case for Israeli self-defence is that they are surrounded by hostile Arab and Muslim powers. They have been since 1948. And of course they are woefully outnumbered in terms of regional population. In that sense they are not dominant. They have the support of the Western democracies, and particularly the United States, so that might be said to even things out on that score.In terms of civil and political rights, Jews obviously have those - in Israel where most of them are, though not in Iran or Egypt where a few remain from the multitudes who were forced out in 1948.But what has really changed since the birth of Israel is that Jews now have guns. For the first time in their history a large number of Jews are protected by an air force and a navy. It's what having ;self-determination' and a 'nation' usually entails.Does this make them 'dominant'? Well, clearly it does vis-a-vis the Palestinians. They may not have more guns than Hamas, they may not be as trigger-happy, but Israel obviously has far superior and far more destructive weapons as well as far superior methods of civilian defence. Does this mean it is impossible to be anti-semitic in a Middle-Eastern context? The answer is obviously not.I would refer you to the Hamas Charter, the founding document of this death cult, which portrays the Jews as "dominant" in the old-fashioned sense. It quotes directly from the old Tsarist forgery of 'The Protocols of the Elders of Zion' and promises that the liberation of Palestine must involve the annihilation of its Jewish population. Call Hamas 'the underdogs' if you must, but beware of extending your sympathy to a bunch of old-fashioned, classic Jew haters.