Incidentally, this place (RAWK) has always been somewhere that the staff have encouraged as a place of learning, where people can and should discuss even the most sensitive things with tact and, well, sensitivity.
Casually slinging around terms like "anti-semite", "xenophobe" or "racist" DOES NOT HELP and will result in this thread being locked again.
We have warning templates for things like bullying, thread domination, abuse and handbagging.
We also have an amazing function called '"messages", where views can be exchanged freely between any member with more than 50 posts. Some people should remember this.
But also remember that the same rules there apply on the open board and messages are able to be reported and we can investigate further.
If anyone - ANYONE - on here displays overtly and explicit racist, Islampophocic or anti-semitic agendae, then the thread gets locked for a cleanup and offenders will be fuck off somewhere else to peddle their hatred and vitriol.
We're first and foremost a football forum, we're one game away from rescuing CL footie next year after a frankly abysmal season and we all possess the ability to behave.
So, pease, behave; stop goading, baiting, trolling and gaslighting. Discuss, reason, think more, learn.
This part of the forum is a luxury - and we moderate it in our spare time. So don't spoil it.
If anyone is concerned, report - we look at and discuss everything that gets reported. In fact, I'm now starring this thread - for newbies, a thread with (*) means it's being more closely moderated. I know myself that perception is reality, so if you perceive something is 'wrong', then in your reality it IS 'wrong' - and we take that into consideration. We do not tolerate extreme views here, we do not tolerate other members being abused either - so when we look at a report, we take a lot of things into account - you won't always see the action we take - but you should know that your view will be noted. We are free to disagree with each other regarding what we do about it - and you are all free to take a breath and let it go, or act on your own values and principles - we all have choice.
Peace......