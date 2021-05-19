« previous next »
Asam

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm
Not watching the game Asam ?

 multi tasking
Asam

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:29:23 am
I feel like politics in America is propped up by a lot of Evangelical Christians. Correct me if I'm wrong, but many of them also believe that the Rapture/Second Coming will happen if Jewish people fully 'own' Israel? Or something like that?

I don't think Biden would want to upset that section of the country which seems to be pretty sizeable.

In truth I've never really understood why Israel gets so much aid from various countries, the numbers are staggering.

The evangelicals dont vote Democrat because of abortion so shouldnt be an issue
Caligula?

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 11:22:31 pm
Apparently a ceasefire is imminent.
Asam

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 11:10:32 pm
Its painful watching the videos of Gaza. But the hatred runs so deep on both sides I don't see a solution here. No one (Israel, Palestine, West, Iran, Arabs) wants a 2 state solution, its just a ruse. The end result will be a slow occupation of all of West Bank and possibly Gaza by Israel and the ousting of Palestinians into neighboring countries (both are already happening).

As horrible as that sounds, it might be the only way this conflict gets resolved. Probably takes a few more decades and lots of suffering though.

This is what will end up happening, the Israelis will keep stealing land with their usual bullshit i.e the Palestinian must evacuate as King David is buried under your village only for the homes to be given to the thieving settlers a few months later, rinse and repeat until theres nothing more to take, meanwhile the media will focus on rockets and terrorism whilst ignoring systematic ethnic cleansing, displacement, bullying and murder right in front of their eyes
Caligula?

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1564 on: Today at 12:08:43 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:22:31 pm
Apparently a ceasefire is imminent.

To follow up on what I said...

Quote
Hamas official predicts ceasefire soon but Israel-Gaza fight goes on

A senior Hamas official predicted a ceasefire within days even as Israel and Gaza militants pursued their cross-border attacks into an 11th day on Thursday with Israeli warplanes carrying out new air strikes and Palestinians firing more rockets.

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday on the path to a ceasefire. An Egyptian security source said the sides had agreed in principle to a ceasefire after help from mediators but that details were still being negotiated in secret.

"I think that the ongoing efforts regarding the ceasefire will succeed," the Hamas political official, Moussa Abu Marzouk, told Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV. "I expect a ceasefire to be reached within a day or two, and the ceasefire will be on the basis of mutual agreement."

Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland was meeting Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar.

But the fighting continued with both Israel and the Islamist militants voicing defiance.

Israel carried out over a dozen air strikes on Gaza after midnight, including two that destroyed two houses in the enclave's south. Medics said four people were wounded in an air strike on the town of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israel's military said late on Wednesday that it had targeted what it said were "multi-barrel rocket launching sites and aerial defence compounds" belonging to Hamas.

Early on Thursday, rocket sirens blared in the southern Israeli town of Beersheba and in areas bordering Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Since the fighting began on May 10, Palestinian health officials say 228 people have been killed in aerial bombardments that have worsened Gaza's already dire humanitarian situation.

Israeli authorities put the death toll to date at 12 in Israel, where repeated rocket attacks have caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.

Netanyahu has repeatedly hailed what he has described as support from the United States, Israel's main ally, for a right to self-defence in battling attacks from Gaza, home to 2 million Palestinians.

But Biden put the Israeli leader on notice in a telephone call that it was time to lower the intensity of the conflict.

"The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Washington and several Middle East capitals have sought an end to the violence through diplomacy. The 193-member United Nations General Assembly was due to meet on the conflict on Thursday with the participation of several foreign ministers but was not expected to take action.

The U.S. mission said it would not support a French push for a resolution in the 15-member U.N. Security Council, saying it believed such actions would undermine efforts to de-escalate violence.

Hamas began firing rockets on May 10 in retaliation for what it called Israeli rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The rocket attacks followed Israeli police clashes with worshippers at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and a court case by Israeli settlers to evict Palestinians from a neighbourhood in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem.

The hostilities are the most serious between Hamas and Israel in years, and, in a departure from previous Gaza conflicts, have helped fuel street violence in Israeli cities between Jews and Arabs.

The conflict has also spilled over to the Israel-Lebanon frontier and stoked violence in the occupied West Bank.

Four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday, the third such incident since the Gaza conflict began, the military said. There was no claim of responsibility.

In the West Bank, Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian woman who the military said had fired a rifle at troops and civilians. At least 21 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops or other incidents in the West Bank since May 10, Palestinian officials said.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/hamas-official-predicts-ceasefire-soon-israel-gaza-fight-goes-2021-05-19/
ShakaHislop

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1565 on: Today at 12:32:45 am
The US response to this has been shameful.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1566 on: Today at 12:39:24 am
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:32:45 am
The US response to this has been shameful.

They always stay quiet until the IDF has managed to use up most of its soon expiring ordnance.
GreatEx

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1567 on: Today at 01:11:54 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:22:46 pm
Whether one agrees with a call of racism or not, it should be handled with sensitivity, and I cant imagine a claim of racism by other racial group being treated the same. (Assuming I havent misunderstood the original comment)

I think one must be careful not to interpret this as racist exceptionalism towards the Jewish people. The difference is that when claims of racism are made on behalf of African Americans or the indigenous populations of America, Australia et al, we are talking about historically subjugated people who are still systemically disadvantaged today. With Israel, we are talking about people who suffered unspeakable atrocities throughout history who are now in a position of total domination over their neighbours. It's quite a unique situation, and unhelpful to label perceived double standards as anti-Semitism when it is more likely a consistent sympathy for the underdog.
Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1568 on: Today at 05:49:00 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:11:54 am
I think one must be careful not to interpret this as racist exceptionalism towards the Jewish people. The difference is that when claims of racism are made on behalf of African Americans or the indigenous populations of America, Australia et al, we are talking about historically subjugated people who are still systemically disadvantaged today. With Israel, we are talking about people who suffered unspeakable atrocities throughout history who are now in a position of total domination over their neighbours. It's quite a unique situation, and unhelpful to label perceived double standards as anti-Semitism when it is more likely a consistent sympathy for the underdog.

So because Jews are strong, anti-Semitism can't exist?
TepidT2O

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1569 on: Today at 06:42:59 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:11:54 am
I think one must be careful not to interpret this as racist exceptionalism towards the Jewish people. The difference is that when claims of racism are made on behalf of African Americans or the indigenous populations of America, Australia et al, we are talking about historically subjugated people who are still systemically disadvantaged today. With Israel, we are talking about people who suffered unspeakable atrocities throughout history who are now in a position of total domination over their neighbours. It's quite a unique situation, and unhelpful to label perceived double standards as anti-Semitism when it is more likely a consistent sympathy for the underdog.
Jewish does not equal Israeli.

And what it seems to me like  youre implying is that its ok to hold different races to different standards (apologies if I have misunderstood your opinion here).
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1570 on: Today at 07:13:29 am
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:24:24 pm
True, but what's the accepted international standard for reclaiming historical homelands and supplanting the rights of the people who live there now? Can any group apply, or is the 2 millennia considered a minimum waiting period?

Still no credible response to this?

Asam

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1571 on: Today at 08:43:49 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:42:59 am
Jewish does not equal Israeli.

And what it seems to me like  youre implying is that its ok to hold different races to different standards (apologies if I have misunderstood your opinion here).

I think he is saying not calling out Israel for its racist policies due to fear of being called an anti semite is a double standard
GreatEx

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1572 on: Today at 08:44:57 am
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 05:49:00 am
So because Jews are strong, anti-Semitism can't exist?

What a strange interpretation of my post.
24∗7

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1573 on: Today at 08:52:21 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:43:49 am
I think he is saying not calling out Israel for its racist policies due to fear of being called an anti semite is a double standard
Not calling out one group of people for their behaviour due to fear of being unfairly labelled wouldn't necessarily be a double standard in this case. Criticising 'group of people A' for attacking and killing members of 'group of people B' yet not condemning 'group of people B' for attacking and killing members of 'group of people A' - technically that could be called a double standard - or, if you want a stronger word, a "hypocrite" could technically apply (disclaimer - I am not calling anyone a hypocrite!)

Condemning people who criticise the actions of the Israeli government does not automatically make one an anti-semite - although, suggesting that doing so equates to a double standard being applied on the part of others lacks a benchmark.

In a similar way, attacking the actions of the South African government would not automatically make one a racist!

In any case, I was asked the question the other day which 'side' I am on - my response was, "I am on the side of peace and want the killing to stop - "less war, war and more jaw, jaw" applies here."

I wonder if that makes me both Islamophobic and an anti-semite at the same time.....? 🤔
GreatEx

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1574 on: Today at 09:01:44 am
I think he is saying not calling out Israel for its racist policies due to fear of being called an anti semite is a double standard

Not really, I was just offering a reason why higher levels of sympathy for one group compared to another may be due to their relative power and privilege rather than racial discrimination. Surely no one here believes that RAWKites who have criticised Israel in this thread would be okay with it if the Israeli and Palestinian roles were reversed?
24∗7

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1575 on: Today at 09:03:25 am
Incidentally, this place (RAWK) has always been somewhere that the staff have encouraged as a place of learning, where people can and should discuss even the most sensitive things with tact and, well, sensitivity.

Casually slinging around terms like "anti-semite", "xenophobe" or "racist" DOES NOT HELP and will result in this thread being locked again.

We have warning templates for things like bullying, thread domination, abuse and handbagging.

We also have an amazing function called '"messages", where views can be exchanged freely between any member with more than 50 posts. Some people should remember this.

But also remember that the same rules there apply on the open board and messages are able to be reported and we can investigate further.

If anyone - ANYONE - on here displays overtly and explicit racist, Islampophocic or anti-semitic agendae, then the thread gets locked for a cleanup and offenders will be fuck off somewhere else to peddle their hatred and vitriol.

We're first and foremost a football forum, we're one game away from rescuing CL footie next year after a frankly abysmal season and we all possess the ability to behave.

So, pease, behave; stop goading, baiting, trolling and gaslighting. Discuss, reason, think more, learn.

This part of the forum is a luxury - and we moderate it in our spare time. So don't spoil it.

If anyone is concerned, report - we look at and discuss everything that gets reported. In fact, I'm now starring this thread - for newbies, a thread with (*) means it's being more closely moderated. I know myself that perception is reality, so if you perceive something is 'wrong', then in your reality it IS 'wrong' - and we take that into consideration. We do not tolerate extreme views here, we do not tolerate other members being abused either - so when we look at a report, we take a lot of things into account - you won't always see the action we take - but you should know that your view will be noted. We are free to disagree with each other regarding what we do about it - and you are all free to take a breath and let it go, or act on your own values and principles - we all have choice.

Peace......
The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1576 on: Today at 09:09:26 am

Without warning, an Israeli air strike destroyed the four-storey building in the Gaza Strip where Dr Ayman Abu al-Ouf lived early on Sunday.

The doctor, who was head of internal medicine at the Palestinian territory's main hospital, was killed along with 12 members of his extended family.

They included his mother and father, his wife Reem, and their 17-year-old son Tawfik and 12-year-old-daughter Tala.

"This is a really big loss not just for us personally because we knew Ayman - this is also a loss for his patients and students," Dr Ghaith al-Zaanin, a close friend and former colleague who lives in Canada, told the BBC.

227 dead, 64 children, 38 women.

Go on, spin that into another discussion about anti Semitism. All those deflection tactics don't work, highlighting the plight of Palestinian people is not anti Semitic, and such a discussion when people are getting massacred is very insulting to those whose lives many seem to not value, which is in itself the height of racism.
TepidT2O

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion (*)
Reply #1577 on: Today at 09:23:52 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:43:49 am
I think he is saying not calling out Israel for its racist policies due to fear of being called an anti semite is a double standard
But its perfectly possible.

The Israeli government  should not be building on land that isnt theirs.  They should pay reparation to people who have been displaced (back to the 40s).

They should treat Palestinian people far better.

Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
Reply #1578 on: Today at 09:28:57 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:11:54 am
I think one must be careful not to interpret this as racist exceptionalism towards the Jewish people. The difference is that when claims of racism are made on behalf of African Americans or the indigenous populations of America, Australia et al, we are talking about historically subjugated people who are still systemically disadvantaged today. With Israel, we are talking about people who suffered unspeakable atrocities throughout history who are now in a position of total domination over their neighbours. It's quite a unique situation, and unhelpful to label perceived double standards as anti-Semitism when it is more likely a consistent sympathy for the underdog.

I don't agree with this analysis. Anti-semitism has always differed from ordinary racism in that it has portrayed the Jews as 'strong' and dominant', even 'controlling'. The Jews were said to control the financial system - local at first, global afterwards. They were said to have a stranglehold on public opinion - through newspapers, TV and Hollywood. Jews were certainly not seen as 'underdogs'. The underdog has been, variously, the poor old Christian, the Russian peasant, the German worker etc. In this sense it is perfectly consistent to be an anti-Zionist and an anti-Semite at the same time, even when Israel is portrayed as the dominant power.

But then there is the question, 'is it dominant?". Historically the claim that Jews were dominant was obviously nonsensical, even though it was fervently believed by anti-semites. They lacked numbers, they usually lacked civil and political rights, they lacked guns. Today, in so far as the Middle East is concerned they could still be said to lack numbers. Part of the case for Israeli self-defence is that they are surrounded by hostile Arab and Muslim powers. They have been since 1948. And of course they are woefully outnumbered in terms of regional population. In that sense they are not dominant. They have the support of the Western democracies, and particularly the United States, so that might be said to even things out on that score.

In terms of civil and political rights, Jews obviously have those - in Israel where most of them are, though not in Iran or Egypt where a few remain from the multitudes who were forced out in 1948. 

But what has really changed since the birth of Israel is that Jews now have guns. For the first time in their history a large number of Jews are protected by an air force and a navy. It's what having ;self-determination' and a 'nation' usually entails.

Does this make them 'dominant'? Well, clearly it does vis-a-vis the Palestinians. They may not have more guns than Hamas, they may not be as trigger-happy, but Israel obviously has far superior and far more destructive weapons as well as far superior methods of civilian defence. Does this mean it is impossible to be anti-semitic in a Middle-Eastern context? The answer is obviously not.

I would refer you to the Hamas Charter, the founding document of this death cult, which portrays the Jews as "dominant" in the old-fashioned sense. It quotes directly from the old Tsarist forgery of 'The Protocols of the Elders of Zion' and promises that the liberation of Palestine must involve the annihilation of its Jewish population. Call Hamas 'the underdogs' if you must, but beware of extending your sympathy to a bunch of old-fashioned, classic Jew haters.
