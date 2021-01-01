What do you think should be done about it?



Without wanting to pre-empt your response too much what do you think the wider consequences would be in the Middle-East if the "West" were to withdraw support to Israel and leave it as a 'pariah state'



I think they need to stop the killing first.Biden gave israel the green light yesterday to ramp up the slaughter saying "there has been no overreaction yet" , they probably have a few days of the world completely turning a blind eye or trotting out the self defence or hamas narrative. Once the numbers start filtering through, of the upcoming massacre, israel will stop.It's crazy to think someone can predict genocide and there is no will to stop it, just to ask what happens afterwards.If this impending massacre is allowed to happen there can be only 2 conclusions drawn.The long term policy is the extermination of the Palestinian people.The short term policy is dictated by world reaction. Hence why the self defence and hamas narrative are so dangerous.This is not just Israeli policy by the way, they can't do this on their own. This is much wider. A lot of the peace mediators are active participants. I think that's probably dawned on the Palestinians now. Hence why they're not calling on the international community to intervene anymore.