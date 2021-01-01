« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion  (Read 118859 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 09:15:29 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:55:12 am
I don't know enough about it, but everything I see in the media and on social media (which I accept isn't the news!) Makes me pro Palestine and anti Israel.

As far as I understand it, Israel says "if you believe in our version of bollocks religion, come move to Israel, and if were full, we will give you someone else's land and take it by force."

Sounds like a terrorist government to me.

I could be wrong, but it would probably be the case that I could convert to Judaism today , that automatically means Im entitled to  Israeli citizenship (possibly after a certain period of time) . Which gives me more rights in Israel than the millions of Palestinians who have been born there and lived there all their life. Including the right to settle there, at the expense of Palestinians, in their lands and their homes. And people still talk about hamas to muddy the waters.
Its not complicated, the ethnic cleansing policies are very clear. The settlers are not operating outside Israeli law. A world super power can stop them in an instant, they are the annexing wing of the Israeli state. Anyone who doesnt see that is at least in denial, but I suspect they know exactly whats happening. Which is why the deflection tactics of talking about hamas and other evil regimes in the region constantly get trotted out.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:17:25 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,344
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 09:26:35 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:55:12 am
I don't know enough about it, but everything I see in the media and on social media (which I accept isn't the news!) Makes me pro Palestine and anti Israel.

As far as I understand it, Israel says "if you believe in our version of bollocks religion, come move to Israel, and if were full, we will give you someone else's land and take it by force."

Sounds like a terrorist government to me.

My understanding is "Our bollocks religious book says that this land belongs to us so we're justified in killing/removing anyone who reads a different bollocks religious book to ours"

Theres a few geo-political complexities and historical sticking points in there too, but if you do the long division, that's what the workings will show
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,161
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 09:42:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:15:29 am
I could be wrong, but it would probably be the case that I could convert to Judaism today , that automatically means Im entitled to  Israeli citizenship (possibly after a certain period of time) . Which gives me more rights in Israel than the millions of Palestinians who have been born there and lived there all their life. Including the right to settle there, at the expense of Palestinians, in their lands and their homes. And people still talk about hamas to muddy the waters.
Its not complicated, the ethnic cleansing policies are very clear. The settlers are not operating outside Israeli law. A world super power can stop them in an instant, they are the annexing wing of the Israeli state. Anyone who doesnt see that is at least in denial, but I suspect they know exactly whats happening. Which is why the deflection tactics of talking about hamas and other evil regimes in the region constantly get trotted out.

Its Israel's right to return law. Obviously with that, means additional space is needed

https://archive.jewishagency.org/first-steps/program/5131
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,181
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 09:47:10 am »
I'm trying to get my head around how anyone can be pro-Israel.

From what I know, the story goes like this:

Jews were 'given' some land in what was Palestine. Fair enough. There's plenty of land.

Then they wanted more. And more. And more. And they just took it.

The Palestinians tried to fight back/retaliated. Israel then used this to justify more land-grabbing and more aggression.

That's what it boils down to, right? So how can anyone sit there and argue that what Israel is doing is absolutely fine?
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 10:18:32 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 06:21:36 am
But you just said they voted in right wing politicians! They vote right wing, but are really not right wing, right? Israel is going to have a major reckoning with these conservative settlers they keep welcoming in. Its going to be the US in microcosm.
Did you read my post? Israelis vote right out fear that things will get worse under the left (as well as the racism the left is associated with, but that's a different discussion). Which is why I said "far-right", typically people with religious beliefs who believe in the "Greater Israel" idea. It's a small percentage of the population with little to no representation in the government.

Quote from: Mimi on Today at 06:21:36 am
It would be good if there could be a discussion about the Palestinians without depicting them as stereotypes (violent thugs) or using shorthand (Hamas) or using terminology they themselves dont use (Arab). How I wish there was a Palestinian on RAWK. There probably are, but they just havent come forward.
1. Where have I labeled them "thugs"?
2. So you don't want me to bring up the murderous organization that is in control of Gaza when talking about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Sound.
3. Don't know where you got this from. Every Palestinian I know refers to himself as Arab.

Quote from: Mimi on Today at 06:21:36 am
For the example, this is the situation in Lydda (or, Lod) from a Palestinian perspective:
Currently, the situation in Lod (I will call Lydda that, or I'll lose my mind) is absolutely fucked, but until then, yes it was a pillar of coexistence. Within the city, the vast majority of neighborhoods are not segregated. Out of those that are, all but Kirayt Elyashiv are a terrible solution to the problem of crime that leaked from nearby neighborhoods (even in times of peace, I wouldn't put a foot in Guwarish). As for Kirayt Elyashiv, it's something called "Gar'in", which is really a group of families purchasing a neighborhood for themselves and really, no one else could buy a house there. Yes, sometimes it's used to get Jewish control in a city - I don't like that one bit and I oppose to that - but if you think the solution to that is to throw Molotovs on Jewish households and businesses, then we have no discussion on our hands.

Quote from: ... on Today at 09:47:10 am
I'm trying to get my head around how anyone can be pro-Israel.

From what I know, the story goes like this:

Jews were 'given' some land in what was Palestine. Fair enough. There's plenty of land.

Then they wanted more. And more. And more. And they just took it.
Yes, with our Octopus hands and while drinking the blood of young Christian babies.

Or, once the UN Partition Plan for the area took place, the Arab community launched a war against the Israelies, backed up by most of the surrounding Arab states. The result of that was occupying the Negev and the Galil (the most southern and northern part of the map in the Wikipedia article above), to negate Egyptian and Syrian forces control in Israel.

Quote from: ... on Today at 09:47:10 am
The Palestinians tried to fight back/retaliated. Israel then used this to justify more land-grabbing and more aggression.
Yes, with our Octopus hands and while drinking the blood of young Christian babies. Don't forget the money as well.

Quote from: ... on Today at 09:47:10 am
That's what it boils down to, right?
Yes, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is known to be the most simplistic situation in history.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,986
  • The first five yards........
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 10:24:46 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:55:12 am
I don't know enough about it, but ......

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:15:29 am
I could be wrong, but....

Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:26:35 am
My understanding is .....

Quote from: ... on Today at 09:47:10 am
From what I know, the story goes like this....

Four of the five last posts in this thread begin like this. Each statement looks like a confession of ignorance or at least one of an open mind.

But of course, this being about Israel, each post goes on to stick the boot in anyway. The combination of ignorance and absolute certainty is never attractive.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,335
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 11:10:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:46 am
Four of the five last posts in this thread begin like this. Each statement looks like a confession of ignorance or at least one of an open mind.

But of course, this being about Israel, each post goes on to stick the boot in anyway. The combination of ignorance and absolute certainty is never attractive.

There was no absolute certainty in what I posted. I explained my interim view, why I had reached it, and even acknowledged the flaws in the information that I had digested to date.

There was sticking the boot in to the idea of religion in general, I'll hold my hands up to that
« Last Edit: Today at 11:12:17 am by Jake »
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 11:13:28 am »
Mainly I just find the whole situation sad and increasingly helpless. I have never been one for taking a "Pro-Palestine" or "Pro-Israel" view as I see that as counter-productive in the pursuit of peace. That said, it does become harder and harder to not see Israel as the main aggressor when the balance of power there is now so lop-sided. It is clear that the right-wing in Israel are slowly but surely winning their battle to ethnically cleanse what is left of Palestine. In that context Palestine is understandably a powder-keg of pure unadulterated rage. What the solution is I have no idea.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,986
  • The first five yards........
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 11:15:23 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 11:10:30 am
There was no absolute certainty in what I posted. I explained my interim view, why I had reached it, and even acknowledged the flaws in the information that I had digested to date.


Is that true Jake? You make it sound like a full-blown investigation followed by a tentative conclusion. But what you gave us was three short sentences, the final one being that Israel was a "terrorist government."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,053
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 11:15:42 am »
In reality, what hope is there of a lasting peace?

One side wants the extermination of Israel, and the other side wants the exact opposite.

A two country solution would help of course, but I fear it will never fully ameliorate the situation.

 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 11:25:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:15:42 am
In reality, what hope is there of a lasting peace?

One side wants the extermination of Israel, and the other side wants the exact opposite.

A two country solution would help of course, but I fear it will never fully ameliorate the situation.
I believe a two-country solution is inevitable, just a matter of time. Will there be peace after that? Probably not but maybe again as time goes by there will be more trust and less fear. Sadly, I doubt that it will be in our lifetime.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,822
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 11:37:05 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:25:50 am
I believe a two-country solution is inevitable, just a matter of time. Will there be peace after that? Probably not but maybe again as time goes by there will be more trust and less fear. Sadly, I doubt that it will be in our lifetime.

They have to find a way of breaking the cycle of violence on both sides of this conflict, otherwise it will be unending. More and more I find myself wishing there was a way abolishing countries as an entity. The solution is in ordinary people saying enough is enough there has to be another way. I suspect the zealots on both side will always find a reason for continuing on with their violence.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 11:41:30 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:13:28 am
. It is clear that the right-wing in Israel are slowly but surely winning their battle to ethnically cleanse what is left of Palestine.

Arab Population of Jerusalem in 1967 (when Israel took control of the city): 68,000
Arab Population of Jerusalem today: 322,000

Feedom of religion for Muslims: Guaranteed. Control over Islamic holy places: The Muslim Waqf.

God, we are shit at ethnic cleansing.

Perhaps we should take some lessons from the Arab/Muslim states:

Jewish population of Algeria in 1948: 140,000. Jewish population of Algeria today: 0
Jewish population of Morocco in 1948: Jewish Population of Morocco today: 2000
Jewish population of Egypt in 1948: 80,000. Jewish population of Egypt today: 0
Jewish population of Iraq in 1948: 170,000. Jewish population of Iraq today: 0
Jewish population of Yemen in 1948: 53,000. Jewish population of Yemen today: 0

Or perhaps from Jordan, who occupied East Jerusalem in 1948 and ethnically cleansed the city of every single Jew, destroying 32 synagogues, 92% of all Jewish-owned buildings, and banning entry to ALL Jews to the city and the holy Jewish sites within.

Or perhaps from the Palestinian Authority, who has repeatedly stated that any future Palestinian state will be 100% Judenrein.

Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 11:52:54 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:37:05 am
They have to find a way of breaking the cycle of violence on both sides of this conflict, otherwise it will be unending. More and more I find myself wishing there was a way abolishing countries as an entity. The solution is in ordinary people saying enough is enough there has to be another way. I suspect the zealots on both side will always find a reason for continuing on with their violence.
I wholeheartedly believe it will happen. Every generation gets better, but it will take lots of time.

Your dream of no countries is nice - really is - but humanity will need to go through a few more revolutions before it could happen imo.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 11:53:45 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 11:41:30 am
Arab Population of Jerusalem in 1967 (when Israel took control of the city): 68,000
Arab Population of Jerusalem today: 322,000

Feedom of religion for Muslims: Guaranteed. Control over Islamic holy places: The Muslim Waqf.

God, we are shit at ethnic cleansing.

Perhaps we should take some lessons from the Arab/Muslim states:

Jewish population of Algeria in 1948: 140,000. Jewish population of Algeria today: 0
Jewish population of Morocco in 1948: Jewish Population of Morocco today: 2000
Jewish population of Egypt in 1948: 80,000. Jewish population of Egypt today: 0
Jewish population of Iraq in 1948: 170,000. Jewish population of Iraq today: 0
Jewish population of Yemen in 1948: 53,000. Jewish population of Yemen today: 0

Or perhaps from Jordan, who occupied East Jerusalem in 1948 and ethnically cleansed the city of every single Jew, destroying 32 synagogues, 92% of all Jewish-owned buildings, and banning entry to ALL Jews to the city and the holy Jewish sites within.

Or perhaps from the Palestinian Authority, who has repeatedly stated that any future Palestinian state will be 100% Judenrein.

Except all of that is actually irrelevant to the point at hand. If the answer to the increasing expansion of Israeli settlements into the West Bank, the continued blockade of the Gaza Strip and the eviction of Arabs from their homes is to justify it as tit-for-tat for historical grievances then the conflict is a no-hoper and doomed to the continued cycle of violence

Like I said I am not interested in Pro-Israel or Pro-Palestine. I am aware of the culpability of everyone in the region for the state of things. But to pursue peace you need to acknowledge the basic facts on the ground as they are currently:



This is the point the conflict is at. Delving down the rabbit hole or who did what when achieves nothing.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,822
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 11:57:14 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:52:54 am
I wholeheartedly believe it will happen. Every generation gets better, but it will take lots of time.

Your dream of no countries is nice - really is - but humanity will need to go through a few more revolutions before it could happen imo.

I get that, but the more I see the way the world is going the more I think we'd all do better to throw nationalism in the fire.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 11:57:54 am »
No, it is merely to refute the absolute absurdity of the posters' statement  :wave

As for the map, i know full well the issues with the settlement enterprise. I stated several times already that the Sheikh Jarrah issue stinks. I actually know what is going on over here.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:32 pm by Jebediah »
Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,335
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 12:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:15:23 am
Is that true Jake? You make it sound like a full-blown investigation followed by a tentative conclusion. But what you gave us was three short sentences, the final one being that Israel was a "terrorist government."

"Sounds like" is what I said. "The way it has been portrayed in the media I have consumed so far, leads my gut feeling to be that Israel government supports tactics that, if used by other organisations or nations, we would class as terrorist" would have been a fleshing out of that.

Anyway, instead of picking apart my three sentences, change my mind. I'm open to it.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,986
  • The first five yards........
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 12:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:13:40 pm
"Sounds like" is what I said. "The way it has been portrayed in the media I have consumed so far, leads my gut feeling to be that Israel government supports tactics that, if used by other organisations or nations, we would class as terrorist" would have been a fleshing out of that.

Anyway, instead of picking apart my three sentences, change my mind. I'm open to it.

Read some history. The proper stuff, involving scholarship.

This is a good one. https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/117388/righteous-victims-by-benny-morris/
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 12:54:13 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 09:47:10 am
I'm trying to get my head around how anyone can be pro-Israel.

From what I know, the story goes like this:

Jews were 'given' some land in what was Palestine. Fair enough. There's plenty of land.

Then they wanted more. And more. And more. And they just took it.

The Palestinians tried to fight back/retaliated. Israel then used this to justify more land-grabbing and more aggression.

That's what it boils down to, right? So how can anyone sit there and argue that what Israel is doing is absolutely fine?
Nailed it.

I thought things might have changed to being less hawkish regarding the ME when the fat orange grotesque Trump left, but Netanyahu gleefully telling the World thanking Biden for his supportive phonecall last night.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,335
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 12:54:40 pm »
Come on mate, "go read a book" is not debate.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,986
  • The first five yards........
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 01:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:54:40 pm
Come on mate, "go read a book" is not debate.

I have no intention of getting into a long involved debate - especially with someone who says they have an open mind but has already decided that the Israeli government is a "terrorist" one. Nor do you want me to lecture you, which is what a debate will always turn out to be when one side admits they know they very little. And from my side it would become sheer tedium to correct one fallacy after another. So, hence, the book which I heartily and sincerely recommend.

The book is an excellent introduction to the historical background of the problem. And you can be sure that 9/10ths of what are seeing this week is grounded in history. If you read the book you may not agree with all its conclusions. That's not the point. But at least it will prevent you from making wild generalisations after the briefest pause for thought. That can only be a good thing.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 01:11:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:54:13 pm
Nailed it.

Seriously? Thats like a ladybird level 1 book level of analysis of the situation from the perspective of one side only.
Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,335
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm »
Well perhaps debate was the wrong word, as I've openly admitted I do not know enough about it. Provide me with your opinion and some of the reasons behind it?

And again you have referred to me "deciding" something, when I said only 2 posts above that is how it seemed to me based on the information I'd gathered to date. if you're going to be so dismissive then you can undertsand why people become entrenched.

Once more, I am not intrenched and am seeking further information. Enough to buy a book about it? Maybe not right now. If you want to share your thoughts go ahead, if not fair enough.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 01:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 01:11:52 pm
Well perhaps debate was the wrong word, as I've openly admitted I do not know enough about it. Provide me with your opinion and some of the reasons behind it?

And again you have referred to me "deciding" something, when I said only 2 posts above that is how it seemed to me based on the information I'd gathered to date. if you're going to be so dismissive then you can undertsand why people become entrenched.

Once more, I am not intrenched and am seeking further information. Enough to buy a book about it? Maybe not right now. If you want to share your thoughts go ahead, if not fair enough.

Because it would be akin to debating who's the best player between Messi and Ronaldo with someone who's only seen both players once. Its pointless.

If you wish to debate a subject the onus is really on you to educate yourself to a level where you can effectively contribute to the debate in the first place.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,986
  • The first five yards........
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 01:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 01:11:52 pm
Well perhaps debate was the wrong word, as I've openly admitted I do not know enough about it. Provide me with your opinion and some of the reasons behind it?

And again you have referred to me "deciding" something, when I said only 2 posts above that is how it seemed to me based on the information I'd gathered to date. if you're going to be so dismissive then you can undertsand why people become entrenched.

Once more, I am not intrenched and am seeking further information. Enough to buy a book about it? Maybe not right now. If you want to share your thoughts go ahead, if not fair enough.

Understood. Though I hardly thinks it's fair to say I have made people "entrenched". They arrive on these pages already twelve feet below the earth with barbed wire around them. My attitude has nothing to do with it.

I've said plenty in the past about this question, on these very pages, as one poster was recently complaining. (You can't win!)

My own opinion has changed over the years, though not fundamentally. I'm just gloomier than I used to be. Israel, a democracy, has now repeatedly elected hard-right governments who have no intention of negotiating with the Palestinians. The Palestinians, meanwhile, are under the thumb of a genuinely terrorist and profoundly anti-semitic organisation called Hamas which has never had any intention of negotiating with Israel. In fact doesn't even recognise Israel.

The name of the book I recommended is called 'Righteous Victims' and it's a good title because it captures the essence of the conflict. The victims and the righteousness belong on BOTH sides. Hence the seeming permanence and intractability of the conflict. And 'righteousness' is a lousy quality if you're looking for a compromise solution. And a compromise solution is the only genuine solution there is.

Anyone who does not recognise this basic truth is not being honest in my opinion. Anyone who wants anything other than a Two-State solution (as faraway and dreamy as that idea now appears) is also not being intelligent. The alternatives - Greater Israel or Greater Palestine - would involve genocide and death on an unimaginable scale.

So I leave you with that thought. And then I ask you to look at some of the vile and simple-minded 'contributions' in this thread (more will come). 
 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,619
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 02:13:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:24:38 pm
Israel is meant be the only democracy in the region, and prides itself on being supposedly held to better standards. Killing less than children this week than the Taliban is hardly a glowing reference.
The line that separates Israel from Hamas, Hizbollah, Taliban, Iran, Isis, the saudis , is getting very blurry. They are all committing war crimes regularly but only Israel doesnt even get condemned for it.

Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,335
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 02:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:27:38 pm
Because it would be akin to debating who's the best player between Messi and Ronaldo with someone who's only seen both players once. Its pointless.

If you wish to debate a subject the onus is really on you to educate yourself to a level where you can effectively contribute to the debate in the first place.

You quoted a post where I said on reflection I didn't mean "debate", to tell me why I shouldn't ask to debate.

Yorky, cheers for the latest reply. Appreciate why you're pointing me to the book and I believe you that it is worthwhile reading, I guess for now I was looking for more of a cliffnotes!

And to be clear, I didn't mean you in particular had made people entrenched, I meant more generally that focussing on one point (that I'd subsequently clarified) could lead to entrenchness/entrenchitity/entrision (what is the verb of entrench? I'm going with entrition :lmao)
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,183
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 02:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:27:38 pm
Because it would be akin to debating who's the best player between Messi and Ronaldo with someone who's only seen both players once. Its pointless.

If you wish to debate a subject the onus is really on you to educate yourself to a level where you can effectively contribute to the debate in the first place.

There is no debate,  to be fair.  You only bring something to the table if you have the opportunity to observe and analyse things directly, make your calls,  and then share that in a way where anyone can test / verify for themselves. You're only not wasting another guy's time (his life,  basically)  if you give him info which he can turn into knowledge, and improve.

There are maybe one or two in this thread, on the ground who can be of use.  The rest,  regardless of how much
regurgitation they have to.offer, are on the same level as everyone else.  Nothing wrong with Jake having a take, when he has admitted himself how much off the mark its likely to be.  This  is not 'education'  that goes on here,  that you have to earn directly,  on the ground,  on your own for it to be useful / real. It's just a bit of talk / empathy from some, on an issue that is beyond any of us here.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:00:42 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline dotheoffski

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 02:56:12 pm »
The saddest thing about this whole situation is that for once there was potentially going to be a real change in Israeli politics.

A muslim party was kingmaker after the last election whoever they decided to support would of gained control of parliament, and for those who call Israel an apartheid state yes Israeli Arabs get to vote and have 15 of the 120 seats in the parliament and are the third largest political block.

Mansour Abbas the head of this party could not only of forced Netanyahu and the right wing out of control but gained numerous concessions for Israeli arabs and the palestinians at the same time.

This now seems highly unlikely to occur in the face of widespread anger and hate from both sides.

No country would stand for the aggression being shown against it by Hamas.  Turkey, Russia would just carpet bomb towns and villages just like they have done in Syria.  55 female school children killed in Afghanistan by suicide bombs just the other day, yet so many posters on here ignore these events to just criticise Israel to the extent that they have no right to self defence.  There has been more anti Israel rhetoric on social media in the last few days than I have seen in total in regards to Syria where a million people have died.  Why is this?

The tower block was destroyed yes because it contained Hamas headquarters, but firstly they did a warning shot, they then phoned people in the building and surrounding blocks to evacuate prior to destroying it.  Name one country that would or has done this to avoid civilian deaths?

Civilian deaths are horrific in any circumstance but hamas fired the first rockets, all Israel did is respond, if you think they should quietly accept rockets being fired on their towns and cities then you are bonkers. 
 
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 03:39:10 pm »
Quote from: dotheoffski on Today at 02:56:12 pm
The saddest thing about this whole situation is that for once there was potentially going to be a real change in Israeli politics.

A muslim party was kingmaker after the last election whoever they decided to support would of gained control of parliament, and for those who call Israel an apartheid state yes Israeli Arabs get to vote and have 15 of the 120 seats in the parliament and are the third largest political block.

Mansour Abbas the head of this party could not only of forced Netanyahu and the right wing out of control but gained numerous concessions for Israeli arabs and the palestinians at the same time.

This now seems highly unlikely to occur in the face of widespread anger and hate from both sides.

No country would stand for the aggression being shown against it by Hamas.  Turkey, Russia would just carpet bomb towns and villages just like they have done in Syria.  55 female school children killed in Afghanistan by suicide bombs just the other day, yet so many posters on here ignore these events to just criticise Israel to the extent that they have no right to self defence.  There has been more anti Israel rhetoric on social media in the last few days than I have seen in total in regards to Syria where a million people have died.  Why is this?

The tower block was destroyed yes because it contained Hamas headquarters, but firstly they did a warning shot, they then phoned people in the building and surrounding blocks to evacuate prior to destroying it.  Name one country that would or has done this to avoid civilian deaths?

Civilian deaths are horrific in any circumstance but hamas fired the first rockets, all Israel did is respond, if you think they should quietly accept rockets being fired on their towns and cities then you are bonkers.

That is absolute rubbish, given whats happened in the days leading up to this. Never mind the years of oppression.
Its incredible how many press agencies , people, and governments' timeline of events always begins when Hamas get involved, as if everything else that happens from annexation, killings, imprisonment, simply does not register.
I dont understand how people can face so much facts, see exactly whats happening, and what gets repeated year on year and decade on decade, and still knit pick an alternative narrative.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 03:49:21 pm »
"Most Gazans I know have barely gotten any rest since the beginning of the week. As my friend Hassan Arafat tweeted: We do not sleep; we just faint with fatigue. There are no high-tech warning systems here to alert us to incoming missiles or tell us to take shelter. We have to learn to read the patterns of Israels wanton strikes. Being a good parent in Gaza means developing a knack for what Israels drones and F-16s will do next.

On Wednesday night, after two hours of nonstop bombardment and Israeli missiles raining down all over the Strip  some landing just a few hundred meters away from our building  we finally managed to catch some sleep. The missiles shake the whole area for several seconds. Then you hear screams. Shouting. More screams. Whole families turn out onto the street. Our kids were all sat up in bed, shaking, saying nothing.

Then comes the intolerable indecision: I am caught between wanting to take the family outside, despite the missiles, shrapnel and falling debris, and staying at home, like sitting ducks for the American-made, Israeli-piloted planes. We stayed at home. At least we would die together, I thought."

Refaat Alareer - Writer who lives in Gaza.

Aka Dispensable Human shield.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:13 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 04:08:40 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:49:21 pm
"Most Gazans I know have barely gotten any rest since the beginning of the week. As my friend Hassan Arafat tweeted: We do not sleep; we just faint with fatigue. There are no high-tech warning systems here to alert us to incoming missiles or tell us to take shelter. We have to learn to read the patterns of Israels wanton strikes. Being a good parent in Gaza means developing a knack for what Israels drones and F-16s will do next.

On Wednesday night, after two hours of nonstop bombardment and Israeli missiles raining down all over the Strip  some landing just a few hundred meters away from our building  we finally managed to catch some sleep. The missiles shake the whole area for several seconds. Then you hear screams. Shouting. More screams. Whole families turn out onto the street. Our kids were all sat up in bed, shaking, saying nothing.

Then comes the intolerable indecision: I am caught between wanting to take the family outside, despite the missiles, shrapnel and falling debris, and staying at home, like sitting ducks for the American-made, Israeli-piloted planes. We stayed at home. At least we would die together, I thought."

Refaat Alareer - Writer who lives in Gaza.

Aka Dispensable Human shield.
It's so easy to look at things from the comfort of your home.

Two days ago, Hamas rockets caught me and my gf as we were walking down the street. We were some 20 mins from our home and with no shelter around us. We laid down on the ground and at one point, the Iron Dome blew a rocket right above our heads. I tried to comfort myself and make peace with death. Thankfully it wasn't the case. As I was writing this comment, and alarm went off.

Civilian death is horrible, but what would you expect your country to do in this case? Israel take measures that no other country take in that situation. Or maybe I should die for decades of mistakes made by governments and authorities? Or a grand mistake that happened some 40 years before my inception?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 04:21:36 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 04:08:40 pm
It's so easy to look at things from the comfort of your home.

Two days ago, Hamas rockets caught me and my gf as we were walking down the street. We were some 20 mins from our home and with no shelter around us. We laid down on the ground and at one point, the Iron Dome blew a rocket right above our heads. I tried to comfort myself and make peace with death. Thankfully it wasn't the case. As I was writing this comment, and alarm went off.

Civilian death is horrible, but what would you expect your country to do in this case? Israel take measures that no other country take in that situation. Or maybe I should die for decades of mistakes made by governments and authorities? Or a grand mistake that happened some 40 years before my inception?

What I would love to happen is for Israel to stop building illegal settlements, stop annexing Palestinian land, stop bulldozing their homes, give them some rights, in terms of movement, an airport, a port, water supply, medicine,  just treat them somewhat like human beings, and really give peace a chance.

If they are still firing rockets then. There is no argument.

But until then, the above option will always be the answer to what would your country do.


P.S be safe mate, just because im horrified by what the palestinians are going through, it doesnt mean you and other israelis here have to put up with such horrors.

I just wish Israel can show true willingness to give peace a chance.



« Last Edit: Today at 04:28:12 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,040
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 04:25:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:15:42 am
A two country solution would help of course, but I fear it will never fully ameliorate the situation.
A two country solution is a pipedream of western countries who don't have a clue about the conflict. It will never happen!

I fail to see how any country that is built on a group of people believing that they are superior because of their religious beliefs is anything but racist.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 04:54:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:21:36 pm
What I would love to happen is for Israel to stop building illegal settlements, stop annexing Palestinian land, stop bulldozing their homes, give them some rights, in terms of movement, an airport, a port, water supply, medicine,  just treat them somewhat like human beings, and really give peace a chance.

If they are still firing rockets then. There is no argument.

But until then, the above option will always be the answer to what would your country do.


P.S be safe mate, just because im horrified by what the palestinians are going through, it doesnt mean you and other israelis here have to put up with such horrors.

I just wish Israel can show true willingness to give peace a chance.
Spare me. You posted what you posted to portray Israel's self defence as an offensive against Palestinian civilians when it's Hamas who are using them as human shields.

Obviously a change is needed, and I hope for it. But it so easy to demand Israelis to give peace a chance when you never had to experience suicided bombers, rockets over your head, and numerous murderous psychopaths who killed their co-workers and "friends".

As long as Hamas exists, the fear will also exist within the Israeli people. It's part of our Jewish DNA. A change will have to come from both sides.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,468
  • blazed
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 04:57:40 pm »
Fucking hell, the sheer volume of spin by Israeli apologists in this topic is enlightening. ;D

Why the fuck should the USA have the power to veto any punitive action against  Israel? Why is Israel not held to the same standards as other countries are?  Why is Israel allowed to get away with ethnic cleansing by displacement for decades without repercussions?

Logged
Phuk yoo

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1437 on: Today at 05:00:36 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 09:47:10 am
I'm trying to get my head around how anyone can be pro-Israel.

From what I know, the story goes like this:

Jews were 'given' some land in what was Palestine. Fair enough. There's plenty of land.

Then they wanted more. And more. And more. And they just took it.

The Palestinians tried to fight back/retaliated. Israel then used this to justify more land-grabbing and more aggression.

That's what it boils down to, right? So how can anyone sit there and argue that what Israel is doing is absolutely fine?

Despite the crazy mental gymnastics many display on this matter, yes this is it in essence.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 