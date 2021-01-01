But you just said they voted in right wing politicians! They vote right wing, but are really not right wing, right? Israel is going to have a major reckoning with these conservative settlers they keep welcoming in. Its going to be the US in microcosm.
Did you read my post? Israelis vote right out fear that things will get worse under the left (as well as the racism the left is associated with, but that's a different discussion). Which is why I said "far-right", typically people with religious beliefs who believe in the "Greater Israel" idea. It's a small percentage of the population with little to no representation in the government.
It would be good if there could be a discussion about the Palestinians without depicting them as stereotypes (violent thugs) or using shorthand (Hamas) or using terminology they themselves dont use (Arab). How I wish there was a Palestinian on RAWK. There probably are, but they just havent come forward.
1. Where have I labeled them "thugs"?
2. So you don't want me to bring up the murderous organization that is in control of Gaza when talking about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Sound.
3. Don't know where you got this from. Every Palestinian I know refers to himself as Arab.
For the example, this is the situation in Lydda (or, Lod) from a Palestinian perspective:
Currently, the situation in Lod (I will call Lydda that, or I'll lose my mind) is absolutely fucked, but until then, yes it was a pillar of coexistence. Within the city, the vast majority of neighborhoods are not segregated. Out of those that are, all but Kirayt Elyashiv are a terrible solution to the problem of crime that leaked from nearby neighborhoods (even in times of peace, I wouldn't put a foot in Guwarish). As for Kirayt Elyashiv, it's something called "Gar'in", which is really a group of families purchasing a neighborhood for themselves and really, no one else could buy a house there. Yes, sometimes it's used to get Jewish control in a city - I don't like that one bit and I oppose to that - but if you think the solution to that is to throw Molotovs on Jewish households and businesses, then we have no discussion on our hands.
I'm trying to get my head around how anyone can be pro-Israel.
From what I know, the story goes like this:
Jews were 'given' some land in what was Palestine. Fair enough. There's plenty of land.
Then they wanted more. And more. And more. And they just took it.
Yes, with our Octopus hands and while drinking the blood of young Christian babies.
Or, once the UN Partition Plan
for the area took place, the Arab community launched a war against the Israelies, backed up by most of the surrounding Arab states. The result of that was occupying the Negev and the Galil (the most southern and northern part of the map in the Wikipedia article above), to negate Egyptian and Syrian forces control in Israel.
The Palestinians tried to fight back/retaliated. Israel then used this to justify more land-grabbing and more aggression.
Yes, with our Octopus hands and while drinking the blood of young Christian babies. Don't forget the money as well.
That's what it boils down to, right?
Yes, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is known to be the most simplistic situation in history.