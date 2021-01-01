Well perhaps debate was the wrong word, as I've openly admitted I do not know enough about it. Provide me with your opinion and some of the reasons behind it?



And again you have referred to me "deciding" something, when I said only 2 posts above that is how it seemed to me based on the information I'd gathered to date. if you're going to be so dismissive then you can undertsand why people become entrenched.



Once more, I am not intrenched and am seeking further information. Enough to buy a book about it? Maybe not right now. If you want to share your thoughts go ahead, if not fair enough.



Understood. Though I hardly thinks it's fair to say I have made people "entrenched". They arrive on these pages already twelve feet below the earth with barbed wire around them. My attitude has nothing to do with it.I've said plenty in the past about this question, on these very pages, as one poster was recently complaining. (You can't win!)My own opinion has changed over the years, though not fundamentally. I'm just gloomier than I used to be. Israel, a democracy, has now repeatedly elected hard-right governments who have no intention of negotiating with the Palestinians. The Palestinians, meanwhile, are under the thumb of a genuinely terrorist and profoundly anti-semitic organisation called Hamas which has never had any intention of negotiating with Israel. In fact doesn't evenIsrael.The name of the book I recommended is called 'Righteous Victims' and it's a good title because it captures the essence of the conflict. The victims and the righteousness belong on BOTH sides. Hence the seeming permanence and intractability of the conflict. And 'righteousness' is a lousy quality if you're looking for a compromise solution. And a compromise solution is the only genuine solution there is.Anyone who does not recognise this basic truth is not being honest in my opinion. Anyone who wants anything other than a Two-State solution (as faraway and dreamy as that idea now appears) is also not being intelligent. The alternatives - Greater Israel or Greater Palestine - would involve genocide and death on an unimaginable scale.So I leave you with that thought. And then I ask you to look at some of the vile and simple-minded 'contributions' in this thread (more will come).