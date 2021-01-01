Rockets in the sky, booming noises not far away, kids with nightmares, closed roads, burning tyres and attacks on the streets.

This is not just Israel's reality over the last 24 hours but also mine and that of my family.

For those wanting to read a little more about what is going on and why, feel free to read on:



Here is some background to what is going on, minus the hyperbole:





I cant tell you who is to blame, and nor will I, but I will try to summarize some of the major factors involved in the current violence and leave you to form your own picture of whats going on.

I also dont have a definitive answer for how to move forward  but I do know that in a place where sometimes empathy, understanding and compromise are in short supply, these are likely among the building blocks for a better tomorrow.



Background:



1) Palestinian elections

In late April, President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, which controls parts of the West Bank, announced he was postponing the first Palestinian elections in fifteen years. In theory, the elections would take place in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. However, Abbas is in a feud with Hamas, which rules Gaza, and Israel has barred the Palestinian Authority from operating in East Jerusalem, where most Palestinians are not Israeli citizens.

According to Palestinian opinion polls, Abbas stood to lose ground in the elections, and following their cancellation Abbas blamed Israel for the cancelation by virtue of not allowing voting to take place in Jerusalem.

As a result of the cancelation of the elections, Hamas lost the opportunity to make political inroads and increase its power in the West Bank.



2) Sheikh Jarrah

Sheikh Jarrah is a neighbourhood of East Jerusalem north of the Old City.

Before 1948, Jews lived in the neighbourhood together with Arabs but after 1948 the neighbourhood fell under Jordanian control and the Jews that lived there were forced to leave their homes.

After 1948, the homes and lands of the Jews in the neighbourhood were given by the Jordanians to Arabs, some of whom were themselves forced to leave their homes in West Jerusalem which was now under Israeli control.

Following the Six-Day War of 1967, the neighbourhood fell under Israeli control and along with the rest of east Jerusalem was ultimately annexed to become part of Israel  the united capital of Jerusalem.

Following this, legal efforts began to reclaim the land and property of Jews in Sheikh Jarrah at the expense of the Arab families now living there.

The Israeli legal system allows for the property to be given over into Israeli hands if legal ownership can be proved.

Legal efforts to prevent the removal of the Palestinian families from the homes have been accompanied by demonstrations.

This Monday was supposed to see the final decision made in the Israeli courts  a decision which has been delayed for one month as a result of the current tensions.

The case of Sheikh Jarrah has become a wider symbol of resentment at what is viewed by some as differential and discriminatory policies towards Palestinian residents of Jerusalem (for example with regards to neighbourhood expansion, building permits) as opposed to the Israeli residents of the city.

Another related matter of controversy is the lack of a legal path for Palestinians to reclaim land and homes in the west of the Jerusalem, as opposed to what is taking place in Sheikh Jarrah.



3) Ramadan

With tensions already running high, the Israeli police in Jerusalem decided to prevent mass gatherings taking place by the Damascus Gate to the Old City - the area is the tradition meeting place each evening for Jerusalems Muslims following a day of fasting  and the decision further enflamed tensions amongst east Jerusalems Palestinian population.

Young Jerusalem Palestinians began to create provocations and attack Jews (uploading recordings to social media). Right-Wing Jewish organizations began to hold demonstrations and provoke the local Palestinian population.

The tensions extended to the Al Aqsa complex  Temple Mount where violent clashes between Palestinian Muslims and Israeli Police took place.

The Israeli police have been accused of extreme violence and heavy-handedness whilst the Palestinians have been accused of deliberately inciting violence and attacking the police.



4) Israeli Politics

The current inflammation of tensions cannot be divorced from the fact that Israel is in the midst of a dearth of leadership and no formal government.

The last round of elections saw the entry of the Religious Zionist Party into the Knesset. Among its Knesset members are Itamar Ben Gvir, previously a supporter of the banned extreme-right Kach party. The entry into the political mainstream of Right-Wing Knesset members openly espousing distrust of Arabs has enraged both Palestinians and Israeli Arabs and engendered a perception of legitimacy for extreme views in wider Israeli-Jewish society.

Lastly, the destabilization of Israeli society and Hamas Rockets from Gaza threaten to undermine the current efforts of coalition building among those seeking to remove Benjamin Netanyahu from power.



5) Jerusalem Day

Together with all the above, Monday saw the yearly celebration of Yom Yerushalayim  Jerusalem Day - a celebration of Israels victory and conquest of the Old City from the Jordanians in 1967 and the unification of the eastern and western sides of the city, in recent years the days events have been increasingly dominated by national-religious and right-wing Jewish elements and the day has served to underline the continued divisions that exist within the city.



6) Gaza

Hamas, who rule the Gaza strip, have been preparing militarily for confrontation with Israel,

In the last day Hamas has launched an unprecedented number of rockets into Israel, purportedly in response to events taking place in Jerusalem. As well as the area immediately surrounding the Gaza Strip, the rockets have battered the city of Ashkelon as well as reaching Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh and the cities of the central region such as Lod, Holon, Bat Yam and Tel Aviv.

Despite the presence of the Iron Dome defence system, many rockets have penetrated Israels defences and a number of Israelis have died and many injured as a result of the indiscriminate fire on Israeli cities. People across southern and central Israel have spent the night in shelters as a result.

Israel has responded by attacking Hamas positions in Gaza, destroying and damaging Hamas military infrastructure and killing senior Hamas military figures.

Despite efforts to avoid civilian casualties, a number of non-combatant Gaza Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli military intervention together with Hamas members operating from within civilian areas.

Hamas have threatened a further escalation of attacks in reaction to Israels response.



7) Arab Citizens of Israel

Groups of young Arabs, citizens of Israel have begun violent demonstrations and attacks on non-Arab Israelis across the country.

The cities particularly overcome by violence are those with a mixed Jewish-Arab population.

Lod in central has seen a Synagogue set on fire and Jewish residents attacked. An Arab man was killed by a Jewish resident, causing a further outpouring of violent anger.

It should be mentioned that two Arab residents of Lod, a father and daughter, were also killed by a Hamas rocket from the Gaza Strip that fell in their garden.

Nazareth and Haifa have seen rioting and violent demonstrations and attacks, Akko saw a popular Jewish owned restaurant, seen as a symbol of coexistence, burned down  both Jews and Arabs have come to the scene to help and began the task of rebuilding.

In locations across Israel, roads have been blocked, tyres set on fire and passing vehicles attacked with rocks and stones.

Coming just a week or so after seeing many Arab communities going out of their way to help and support those affected by the tragic events at Meron, the violence from some within the Arab sector reflects not only a connection amongst many of those involved with the Palestinian issue but also anger at their perceived place within Israeli society.

In addition this violence towards non-Arab Israelis is also a wider reflection of an ongoing issue of violence within Arab society in Israel  that hitherto was largely confined to inside the community but is now spilling outwards.



On a personal note, it is this last point - Jewish Arab relations in Israel and the lack of a sense of shared society that perhaps concerns me the most.

Again, I dont have all the answers, but I hope that the above provides more context and understanding for what is happening here in Israel, and I hope you will join me in wishing for peace and security for everyone involved.