The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion

socrates the sophist

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 10:25:59 am »
I wanted to share an amusing story that happened roughly 10 years ago, hopefully, it makes sense within the context of all the posts on here.

2011 was the height of the revolution in Tunisia and Egypt. There was unrest across Europe in Spain, Portugal, Greece, and even in England due to the implementation of austerity measures. I, an Egyptian who always viewed Israel as a sliver of Europe placed in the Middle East, remember my amusement when Israelis protested against corruption in their government with signs saying "This is Tahrir Square."

At that moment I felt that we were not that different after all. We all just wanted decent governments and to take care of our families. Israeli protestors choosing Tahrir Square rather than Placa de Catalunya also showed where their empathies were. It was a brief moment that showed me we could care about one another.

I have a Palestinian girlfriend who is currently in Bethlehem. We have been stuck apart since the pandemic as airports where I live (Qatar) have been closed. Right now we both are very scared about rockets getting fired into Bethlehem by mistake, a sentiment many of her friends and family have. These rockets can come from Israel, but can also be struck by Hamas. Believe me we are worried about both possibilities just the same. Ironically Hamas has also been wreaking havoc in Egypt for the past five years.

So that "brief" moment have lasted 10 years yet we are living in unprecedented levels of tensions and violence. I think it's because we are letting small, fanatical groups dictate what our identity is, and how we should protect it.

I hope one day, although I might never live to see that, that an Israeli girl will realize she has much more in common with the average Bahraini girl than she does with another Israeli woman who wants all shops closed on Saturday. And that a Tunisian bank teller would realize that his hopes are dreams are shared by another bank teller in Israel, but not with another Tunisian guy who decided to let his beard grow and spend his days inside a mosque.

Only then will we have a beautiful, aspirational Middle East.
BarryCrocker

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 10:34:09 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:33:37 am

Again, I fully agree with you.

Israel is an Apartheid state. The way the indigenous population of Arabs continues to be treated by a succession of invaders from Europe and America is a stain on humanity.

One of, if not the only place on the planet where immigrants are brought in to push out the natives. Mad to think this is still happening in the 21st century.

Wonder what Tucker Carlson thinks about this great replacement' by bringing in foreigners to dilute the locals.
Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 11:15:50 am »
We escaped the rockets to the Dead Sea, where I am sitting by the pool next to an Arab family who are also enjoying the peace and quiet. Tonight I will go back to civilization, to an Israel where we have a thriving Arab population of doctors, lawyers, football players who play for the Israeli national team, Supreme a court justices, members of parliament, tv stars and supermodels. An Israel that affords its Arab population more freedoms than any other country on the ME does. An Israel that today is burying a father and daughter, two Israel Arabs, murdered by a Hamas rocket.


Next door in Gaza if you disagree with the govt you will be killed. If you are homosexual you will be killed. If you preach Christianity you will be killed. Gaza has 2 million people. Each and every one is a human shield whose leaders hope and pray that Israel will accidentally kill. In the Palestinian West Bank only 10 mins drive from here there is no democracy, no freedom, and of course not a single Jew is allowed to live there. In Jordan, 5 miles from where I sit, Palestinians are literally 2nd class citizens. They have no freedom.

You people can cry your crocodile tears for the Palestinians. In the meantime I will continue to go on living, go on working for a better future for Jews and Muslims in the region. A future away from the tyranny of Hamas and all other people who rejoice in the death of innocent people.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 11:25:14 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 11:15:50 am
We escaped the rockets to the Dead Sea, where I am sitting by the pool next to an Arab family who are also enjoying the peace and quiet. Tonight I will go back to civilization, to an Israel where we have a thriving Arab population of doctors, lawyers, football players who play for the Israeli national team, Supreme a court justices, members of parliament, tv stars and supermodels. An Israel that affords its Arab population more freedoms than any other country on the ME does. An Israel that today is burying a father and daughter, two Israel Arabs, murdered by a Hamas rocket.


Next door in Gaza if you disagree with the govt you will be killed. If you are homosexual you will be killed. If you preach Christianity you will be killed. Gaza has 2 million people. Each and every one is a human shield whose leaders hope and pray that Israel will accidentally kill. In the Palestinian West Bank only 10 mins drive from here there is no democracy, no freedom, and of course not a single Jew is allowed to live there. In Jordan, 5 miles from where I sit, Palestinians are literally 2nd class citizens. They have no freedom.

You people can cry your crocodile tears for the Palestinians. In the meantime I will continue to go on living, go on working for a better future for Jews and Muslims in the region. A future away from the tyranny of Hamas and all other people who rejoice in the death of innocent people.


Hamas and Hezbollah are symptoms of the atrocities, the ethnic cleansing, the Apartheid that the state of Israel has inflicted on the Palestinian people.

If foreign invaders 'steal' your country what do you expect people to do? Accept it lying down?
The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 11:28:20 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 11:15:50 am
We escaped the rockets to the Dead Sea, where I am sitting by the pool next to an Arab family who are also enjoying the peace and quiet. Tonight I will go back to civilization, to an Israel where we have a thriving Arab population of doctors, lawyers, football players who play for the Israeli national team, Supreme a court justices, members of parliament, tv stars and supermodels. An Israel that affords its Arab population more freedoms than any other country on the ME does. An Israel that today is burying a father and daughter, two Israel Arabs, murdered by a Hamas rocket.


Next door in Gaza if you disagree with the govt you will be killed. If you are homosexual you will be killed. If you preach Christianity you will be killed. Gaza has 2 million people. Each and every one is a human shield whose leaders hope and pray that Israel will accidentally kill. In the Palestinian West Bank only 10 mins drive from here there is no democracy, no freedom, and of course not a single Jew is allowed to live there. In Jordan, 5 miles from where I sit, Palestinians are literally 2nd class citizens. They have no freedom.

You people can cry your crocodile tears for the Palestinians. In the meantime I will continue to go on living, go on working for a better future for Jews and Muslims in the region. A future away from the tyranny of Hamas and all other people who rejoice in the death of innocent people.

At least you can escape, the people of Gaza are surrounded on all sides.  The worlds biggest open prison, and the might of the US air force technology and banned phosphorus bombs raining on them. But they are ok to kill because the world has deemed them as human shields.
2 types of people live in Gaza, terrorists and human shields, both are fair game, now the world will have no trouble sleeping at night , they have been categorized accordingly. 
It's a shame they have mobile phones documenting the terror, and bloody social media, these images of dead children are so anti semitic,  they're just human shields ffs.
Corkboy

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 11:39:25 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 11:15:50 am
You people can cry your crocodile tears for the Palestinians.

rawcusk8

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 12:37:59 pm »
We dream for a better future and are serious about peace but whilst we do that were going to take your land and deny you any right to return to your land. Well provoke you by turning up at your mosques on your most holiest of days and if you reach your limit to the point where you cant stand no more opression and dare to stand up for yourselves well smash you to the ground with our army. Youll hear some people tell you Israel has a right to defend itself but never hear that for the Palestinians, the hypocrisy is on another level but the world sits back and does nothing.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 02:01:19 pm »
Grimly fascinating watching people "both sides" this.
Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 02:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:25:14 am

Hamas and Hezbollah are symptoms of the atrocities, the ethnic cleansing, the Apartheid that the state of Israel has inflicted on the Palestinian people.

If foreign invaders 'steal' your country what do you expect people to do? Accept it lying down?

There must some truth in this so far as Hamas goes. And we know that Israeli intelligence back in the 1980s thought that Hamas might be worth boosting because it was a religious organisation without the same political designs as the murderous PLO. What a historic error that was!

Hezbollah is a very different kettle of falafel though. Its origins lie in the Islamic counter-revolution in Iran that deposed the original revolutionaries and imposed a theocratic dictatorship on the Iranian people. The one led by the maniac Khomeini. Hezbollah must be understood as a Shia terrorist grouping within the context of the on-going Shia-Sunni conflict in the Middle East. Its death squads have indeed been killing Palestinians in Syria for the past few years. And if Hamas and Hezbollah ever met each other on the smoking ruins of Israel (god forbid) they wouldn't shake each other by the hand. They would tear each others guts out in a mutual frenzy of sectarian devotion.

I mention this because it's a stubborn idea on the anti-Zionist Left over here that every problem in the Middle East originates with Israel. It's what makes them so fixated on that particular conflict while not showing any signs of being particularly concerned that, say, in the same week (this week), 85 Afghan schoolgirls were killed by a Taliban bomb in the playground of a Kabul school. (This wasn't collateral damage. They were especially targetted).

Although I've even heard it said by some anti-Zionists that the problems in Afghanistan originate with Israel too!
Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 02:03:42 pm »
If you wanted to defend yourself you could build bomb shelters, instead of firing rockets from schools. You could resist injustice peacefully, instead of through lynchings and stabbings.  If you wanted a better future you could have a school curriculum that teaches tolerance and not blind hatred. You could use your aid money to feed the poor and not to attack Israel.

The mosque has been under Israeli control for over 50 years. 50 years of freedom of religion in Jerusalem. Before that? No Jews allowed. This has got nothing to do with Palestinian rights, Israeli aggression, or any other perceived notion. This is Palestinian internal politics, and Hamas understands that it can gain the upper hand by killing Jews. And the world will lap it up.

You have such strong opinions but you literally have no clue what is going on.
Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 02:10:57 pm »
Jeb - I think we all accept (don't we?) that Hamas are a deeply crazy and suicidal terrorist organisation that would like nothing better than for Israelis to take as much innocent Palestinian life as possible. Their own reign of terror in Gaza is maintained, in part, by such methods. Hence their desire to fire off thousands of rockets into Israel every now and then, hoping for retaliation. It's why they love firing their missiles from the grounds of school and hospitals. It's their best hope of getting such a bloody response.

So I think we all agree on that. No one, or hardly anyone, has got any illusions about the nature of Hamas and the Islamic Jihadists.

What we hope for in return is that Israel shows as much restraint as is consistent with defending itself.

As for the larger issues at stake. It's a two-state solution naturally. But is the appetite still there for such an outcome?

(That's rhetorical question)

The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 02:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:02:05 pm
There must some truth in this so far as Hamas goes. And we know that Israeli intelligence back in the 1980s thought that Hamas might be worth boosting because it was a religious organisation without the same political designs as the murderous PLO. What a historic error that was!

Hezbollah is a very different kettle of falafel though. Its origins lie in the Islamic counter-revolution in Iran that deposed the original revolutionaries and imposed a theocratic dictatorship on the Iranian people. The one led by the maniac Khomeini. Hezbollah must be understood as a Shia terrorist grouping within the context of the on-going Shia-Sunni conflict in the Middle East. Its death squads have indeed been killing Palestinians in Syria for the past few years. And if Hamas and Hezbollah ever met each other on the smoking ruins of Israel (god forbid) they wouldn't shake each other by the hand. They would tear each others guts out in a mutual frenzy of sectarian devotion.

I mention this because it's a stubborn idea on the anti-Zionist Left over here that every problem in the Middle East originates with Israel. It's what makes them so fixated on that particular conflict while not showing any signs of being particularly concerned that, say, in the same week (this week), 85 Afghan schoolgirls were killed by a Taliban bomb in the playground of a Kabul school. (This wasn't collateral damage. They were especially targetted).

Although I've even heard it said by some anti-Zionists that the problems in Afghanistan originate with Israel too!

Israel is meant be the only democracy in the region, and prides itself on being supposedly held to better standards. Killing less than children this week than the Taliban is hardly a glowing reference.
The line that separates Israel from Hamas, Hizbollah, Taliban, Iran, Isis, the saudis , is getting very blurry. They are all committing war crimes regularly but only Israel doesnt even get condemned for it.
Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 02:29:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:24:38 pm
only Israel doesnt even get condemned for it.

You should check out UN resolutions condemning Israel vs those condemning N.Korea/Iran/China/Syria etc etc
TSC

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 02:32:06 pm »
Whats the latest re the criminal investigation of Netanyahu?
Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 02:36:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:24:38 pm
Israel is meant be the only democracy in the region, and prides itself on being supposedly held to better standards. Killing less than children this week than the Taliban is hardly a glowing reference.

You misunderstood my post. I wasn't raising the Kabul act of terrorism to relativise Israel's methods of defence against Hamas. I was using it to illustrate how skewed some people's sense of outrage is.It is very noticeable - and has been for years - how little some people seem to care about the loss of Arab life unless a Jew takes it.

Israel is of course the only democracy in the region and I expect higher standards from her than I do from Hamas. Jeb will argue - and I think he certainly has a case - that Israel's standards are indeed considerably higher. The Israelis do not deliberately target innocent civilians with their missiles. Hamas do.

But I wonder if the anti-Zionists among us (ie those who think Israel itself, and not just the West Bank, is 'occupied land') would agree with you and me. Do they recognise Israel as a democracy? Do they expect higher standards from her than from Hamas?
Nobby Reserve

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 02:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:02:05 pm
Hezbollah is a very different kettle of falafel though. Its origins lie in the Islamic counter-revolution in Iran that deposed the original revolutionaries and imposed a theocratic dictatorship on the Iranian people. The one led by the maniac Khomeini. Hezbollah must be understood as a Shia terrorist grouping within the context of the on-going Shia-Sunni conflict in the Middle East. Its death squads have indeed been killing Palestinians in Syria for the past few years. And if Hamas and Hezbollah ever met each other on the smoking ruins of Israel (god forbid) they wouldn't shake each other by the hand. They would tear each others guts out in a mutual frenzy of sectarian devotion.


Hezbollah was formed, from different Shia resistance groups, in the aftermath of the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 82. Of course Iran played a part in helping to bring them together, and has continued to sponsor/fund/arm/train them ever since.

Would Hezbollah have existed without Israel's invasion and occupation of Lebanon?

Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 02:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 11:15:50 am
We escaped the rockets to the Dead Sea, where I am sitting by the pool next to an Arab family who are also enjoying the peace and quiet. Tonight I will go back to civilization, to an Israel where we have a thriving Arab population of doctors, lawyers, football players who play for the Israeli national team, Supreme a court justices, members of parliament, tv stars and supermodels. An Israel that affords its Arab population more freedoms than any other country on the ME does. An Israel that today is burying a father and daughter, two Israel Arabs, murdered by a Hamas rocket.


Next door in Gaza if you disagree with the govt you will be killed. If you are homosexual you will be killed. If you preach Christianity you will be killed. Gaza has 2 million people. Each and every one is a human shield whose leaders hope and pray that Israel will accidentally kill. In the Palestinian West Bank only 10 mins drive from here there is no democracy, no freedom, and of course not a single Jew is allowed to live there. In Jordan, 5 miles from where I sit, Palestinians are literally 2nd class citizens. They have no freedom.

You people can cry your crocodile tears for the Palestinians. In the meantime I will continue to go on living, go on working for a better future for Jews and Muslims in the region. A future away from the tyranny of Hamas and all other people who rejoice in the death of innocent people.

Ive spent a lot of time in Tel Aviv for work, and spoken to a lot of people about this before. A lot of Jews and Arabs I spoke to think Hamas is a terrible organisation, but at the same time, they also see the Jewish settlers in just as bad a light. Granted, all of them were city folk in Tel Aviv, so their views are probably not representative of the whole.

I dont have an answer to your problems, but all the time I spent there it seemed like everyone just got along. So its sad to see it like it is today, hope it cools down again soon.
Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 02:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:37:31 pm

Hezbollah was formed, from different Shia resistance groups, in the aftermath of the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 82. Of course Iran played a part in helping to bring them together, and has continued to sponsor/fund/arm/train them ever since.

Would Hezbollah have existed without Israel's invasion and occupation of Lebanon?



Yes. It emerged from pre-existing Islamist regiments in Iran. It was also formed in order to give support to the Syrian invasion of Lebanon. (And how friendly the Syrian regime was to the Palestinians in Beirut!)

It's the partialness of your analysis which constantly betrays you. Every problem is reduced to the existence of Israel.
Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 02:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:10:57 pm
Jeb - I think we all accept (don't we?) that Hamas are a deeply crazy and suicidal terrorist organisation that would like nothing better than for Israelis to take as much innocent Palestinian life as possible. Their own reign of terror in Gaza is maintained, in part, by such methods. Hence their desire to fire off thousands of rockets into Israel every now and then, hoping for retaliation. It's why they love firing their missiles from the grounds of school and hospitals. It's their best hope of getting such a bloody response.

So I think we all agree on that. No one, or hardly anyone, has got any illusions about the nature of Hamas and the Islamic Jihadists.

What we hope for in return is that Israel shows as much restraint as is consistent with defending itself.

As for the larger issues at stake. It's a two-state solution naturally. But is the appetite still there for such an outcome?

(That's rhetorical question)



The problem for me is that Hamas and the Palestinians are infantilized on these boards. Hamas blows up a bus - Israel's fault; Fatah denies Israel has a right to exist - Israel's fault; A Muslim cleric implores his congregation to go out and kill Jews - Israel's fault; Arabs use a mosque to launch a violent riot; Israel's fault.

Regardless of playing the blame game (which is pointless in general and especially so considering people have no clue about the history of the conflict) there needs to be a point where people understand that the Palestinians are responsible for their own actions.

As for solutions, how can you come to a solution with genocidal maniacs? All I can do is live my live as an example of tolerance, coexistence and peace. And teach my kids the same. I also try and vote out the crazy tickets in the Israeli govt,  but that hasn't gone so well.

FWIW I think the Sheikh Jarrah debacle is a discrace that should disgust every Israeli. I also think Netanyahu is a prick.

I desperately want to see a free Palestine. Free from the Israeli occupation yes, but also free from the at best corrupt and at worst down right evil Palestinian leadership, and of Radical Islam. I want to see it alongside a flourishing safe Israel. Most of the Arabs I know want the same thing, and will choose to live on Israel not Palestine.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 02:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:36:33 pm
You misunderstood my post. I wasn't raising the Kabul act of terrorism to relativise Israel's methods of defence against Hamas. I was using it to illustrate how skewed some people's sense of outrage is.It is very noticeable - and has been for years - how little some people seem to care about the loss of Arab life unless a Jew takes it.




Don't know who you're referring to, but I've seen the same people who post in here condemning Israel's actions, also condemning the slaughter of civilians in Yemen by the Saudi/Gulf States coalition.

And I'm sure those same people condemn the Taliban terrorist acts, but as they are so frequent and stretch so far back, commentating on each flashpoint has pretty much stopped.

Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 02:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:49:20 pm

And I'm sure those same people condemn the Taliban terrorist acts, but as they are so frequent and stretch so far back, commentating on each flashpoint has pretty much stopped.



So if Israelis want the world to stop pointing its finger at them they should step up the attacks and pursue them with the same consistency, vigilance, extremism and endurance as the Syrian regime or the Taliban. Only then will the world cease to notice?
Jaz

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 02:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 11:15:50 am
We escaped the rockets to the Dead Sea, where I am sitting by the pool next to an Arab family who are also enjoying the peace and quiet. Tonight I will go back to civilization, to an Israel where we have a thriving Arab population of doctors, lawyers, football players who play for the Israeli national team, Supreme a court justices, members of parliament, tv stars and supermodels. An Israel that affords its Arab population more freedoms than any other country on the ME does. An Israel that today is burying a father and daughter, two Israel Arabs, murdered by a Hamas rocket.


Next door in Gaza if you disagree with the govt you will be killed. If you are homosexual you will be killed. If you preach Christianity you will be killed. Gaza has 2 million people. Each and every one is a human shield whose leaders hope and pray that Israel will accidentally kill. In the Palestinian West Bank only 10 mins drive from here there is no democracy, no freedom, and of course not a single Jew is allowed to live there. In Jordan, 5 miles from where I sit, Palestinians are literally 2nd class citizens. They have no freedom.

You people can cry your crocodile tears for the Palestinians. In the meantime I will continue to go on living, go on working for a better future for Jews and Muslims in the region. A future away from the tyranny of Hamas and all other people who rejoice in the death of innocent people.

I went into the basement with the prisoner that I've mistreated for decades, and you'll never believe this...he was a bit miffed at me! He told me to fuck off and let him have his wank!
Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 02:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Jaz on Today at 02:53:28 pm
I went into the basement with the prisoner that I've mistreated for decades, and you'll never believe this...he was a bit miffed at me! He told me to fuck off and let him have his wank!

Wrong thread?
Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 03:11:24 pm »
Rockets in the sky, booming noises not far away, kids with nightmares, closed roads, burning tyres and attacks on the streets.
This is not just Israel's reality over the last 24 hours but also mine and that of my family.
For those wanting to read a little more about what is going on and why, feel free to read on:

Here is some background to what is going on, minus the hyperbole:
 

I cant tell you who is to blame, and nor will I, but I will try to summarize some of the major factors involved in the current violence and leave you to form your own picture of whats going on.
I also dont have a definitive answer for how to move forward  but I do know that in a place where sometimes empathy, understanding and compromise are in short supply, these are likely among the building blocks for a better tomorrow.
 
Background:

1) Palestinian elections
In late April, President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, which controls parts of the West Bank, announced he was postponing the first Palestinian elections in fifteen years. In theory, the elections would take place in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. However, Abbas is in a feud with Hamas, which rules Gaza, and Israel has barred the Palestinian Authority from operating in East Jerusalem, where most Palestinians are not Israeli citizens.
According to Palestinian opinion polls, Abbas stood to lose ground in the elections, and following their cancellation Abbas blamed Israel for the cancelation by virtue of not allowing voting to take place in Jerusalem.
As a result of the cancelation of the elections, Hamas lost the opportunity to make political inroads and increase its power in the West Bank.
 
2) Sheikh Jarrah
Sheikh Jarrah is a neighbourhood of East Jerusalem north of the Old City.
Before 1948, Jews lived in the neighbourhood together with Arabs but after 1948 the neighbourhood fell under Jordanian control and the Jews that lived there were forced to leave their homes.
After 1948, the homes and lands of the Jews in the neighbourhood were given by the Jordanians to Arabs, some of whom were themselves forced to leave their homes in West Jerusalem which was now under Israeli control.
Following the Six-Day War of 1967, the neighbourhood fell under Israeli control and along with the rest of east Jerusalem was ultimately annexed to become part of Israel  the united capital of Jerusalem.
Following this, legal efforts began to reclaim the land and property of Jews in Sheikh Jarrah at the expense of the Arab families now living there.
The Israeli legal system allows for the property to be given over into Israeli hands if legal ownership can be proved.
Legal efforts to prevent the removal of the Palestinian families from the homes have been accompanied by demonstrations.
This Monday was supposed to see the final decision made in the Israeli courts  a decision which has been delayed for one month as a result of the current tensions.
The case of Sheikh Jarrah has become a wider symbol of resentment at what is viewed by some as differential and discriminatory policies towards Palestinian residents of Jerusalem (for example with regards to neighbourhood expansion, building permits) as opposed to the Israeli residents of the city.
Another related matter of controversy is the lack of a legal path for Palestinians to reclaim land and homes in the west of the Jerusalem, as opposed to what is taking place in Sheikh Jarrah.
 
3) Ramadan
With tensions already running high, the Israeli police in Jerusalem decided to prevent mass gatherings taking place by the Damascus Gate to the Old City  - the area is the tradition meeting place each evening for Jerusalems Muslims following a day of fasting  and the decision further enflamed tensions amongst east Jerusalems Palestinian population.
Young Jerusalem Palestinians began to create provocations and attack Jews (uploading recordings to social media). Right-Wing Jewish organizations began to hold demonstrations and provoke the local Palestinian population.
The tensions extended to the Al Aqsa complex  Temple Mount where violent clashes between Palestinian Muslims and Israeli Police took place.
The Israeli police have been accused of extreme violence and heavy-handedness whilst the Palestinians have been accused of deliberately inciting violence and attacking the police.

4) Israeli Politics
The current inflammation of tensions cannot be divorced from the fact that Israel is in the midst of a dearth of leadership and no formal government.
The last round of elections saw the entry of the Religious Zionist Party into the Knesset. Among its Knesset members are Itamar Ben Gvir, previously a supporter of the banned extreme-right Kach party. The entry into the political mainstream of Right-Wing Knesset members openly espousing distrust of Arabs has enraged both Palestinians and Israeli Arabs and engendered a perception of legitimacy for extreme views in wider Israeli-Jewish society.
Lastly, the destabilization of Israeli society and Hamas Rockets from Gaza threaten to undermine the current efforts of coalition building among those seeking to remove Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

5) Jerusalem Day
Together with all the above, Monday saw the yearly celebration of Yom Yerushalayim  Jerusalem Day - a celebration of Israels victory and conquest of the Old City from the Jordanians in 1967 and the unification of the eastern and western sides of the city, in recent years the days events have been increasingly dominated by national-religious and right-wing Jewish elements and the day has served to underline the continued divisions that exist within the city.

6) Gaza
Hamas, who rule the Gaza strip, have been preparing militarily for confrontation with Israel,
In the last day Hamas has  launched an unprecedented number of rockets into Israel, purportedly in response to events taking place in Jerusalem. As well as the area immediately surrounding the Gaza Strip, the rockets have battered the city of Ashkelon as well as reaching Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh and the cities of the central region such as Lod, Holon, Bat Yam and Tel Aviv.
Despite the presence of the Iron Dome defence system, many rockets have penetrated Israels defences and a number of Israelis have died and many injured as a result of the indiscriminate fire on Israeli cities. People across southern and central Israel have spent the night in shelters as a result.
Israel has responded by attacking Hamas positions in Gaza, destroying and damaging Hamas military infrastructure and killing senior Hamas military figures.
Despite efforts to avoid civilian casualties, a number of non-combatant Gaza Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli military intervention together with Hamas members operating from within civilian areas.
Hamas have threatened a further escalation of attacks in reaction to Israels response.
 
7) Arab Citizens of Israel
Groups of young Arabs, citizens of Israel have begun violent demonstrations and attacks on non-Arab Israelis across the country.
The cities particularly overcome by violence are those with a mixed Jewish-Arab population.
Lod in central has seen a Synagogue set on fire and Jewish residents attacked. An Arab man was killed by a Jewish resident, causing a further outpouring of violent anger.
It should be mentioned that two Arab residents of Lod, a father and daughter, were also killed by a Hamas rocket from the Gaza Strip that fell in their garden.
Nazareth and Haifa have seen rioting and violent demonstrations and attacks, Akko saw a popular Jewish owned restaurant, seen as a symbol of coexistence, burned down   both Jews and Arabs have come to the scene to help and began the task of rebuilding.
In locations across Israel, roads have been blocked, tyres set on fire and passing vehicles attacked with rocks and stones.
Coming just a week or so after seeing many Arab communities going out of their way to help and support those affected by the tragic events at Meron, the violence from some within the Arab sector reflects not only a connection amongst many of those involved with the Palestinian issue but also anger at their perceived place within Israeli society.
In addition this violence towards non-Arab Israelis is also a wider reflection of an ongoing issue of violence within Arab society in Israel  that hitherto was largely confined to inside the community but is now spilling outwards.
 
On a personal note, it is this last point - Jewish Arab relations in Israel and the lack of a sense of shared society that perhaps concerns me the most.
Again, I dont have all the answers, but I hope that the above provides more context and understanding for what is happening here in Israel, and I hope you will join me in wishing for peace and security for everyone involved.
Just Elmo?

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 03:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:02:05 pm
There must some truth in this so far as Hamas goes. And we know that Israeli intelligence back in the 1980s thought that Hamas might be worth boosting because it was a religious organisation without the same political designs as the murderous PLO. What a historic error that was!

Hezbollah is a very different kettle of falafel though. Its origins lie in the Islamic counter-revolution in Iran that deposed the original revolutionaries and imposed a theocratic dictatorship on the Iranian people. The one led by the maniac Khomeini. Hezbollah must be understood as a Shia terrorist grouping within the context of the on-going Shia-Sunni conflict in the Middle East. Its death squads have indeed been killing Palestinians in Syria for the past few years. And if Hamas and Hezbollah ever met each other on the smoking ruins of Israel (god forbid) they wouldn't shake each other by the hand. They would tear each others guts out in a mutual frenzy of sectarian devotion.

I mention this because it's a stubborn idea on the anti-Zionist Left over here that every problem in the Middle East originates with Israel. It's what makes them so fixated on that particular conflict while not showing any signs of being particularly concerned that, say, in the same week (this week), 85 Afghan schoolgirls were killed by a Taliban bomb in the playground of a Kabul school. (This wasn't collateral damage. They were especially targetted).

Although I've even heard it said by some anti-Zionists that the problems in Afghanistan originate with Israel too!

I've always refrained from commenting in here becasue I don't consider myself knowledgeable enough on the subject to add anything but this got me thinking.

Instead of jumping to the anti-semitism insinuation (which I'm sure is correct with some people), there is perhaps another explanation for why there is much more interest in Israel than in other places.

Iran and Taliban etc are not allies, we don't send them military support, they are sacntioned up to the eyeballs. Short of going to war there isn't really much we can do about them. Perhaps people talk and campaign more about Israel because there is so much more we as a country could be doing as a country and as "the west", and people feel, even subconsciously, complicit and more driven to raise it as an issue?
Nobby Reserve

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 03:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:41:06 pm
Yes. It emerged from pre-existing Islamist regiments in Iran. It was also formed in order to give support to the Syrian invasion of Lebanon. (And how friendly the Syrian regime was to the Palestinians in Beirut!)

Syria already occupied parts of Lebanon anyway, by 1982.

The Palestinians in Lebanon were never a unitary group, but instead were heavily factionalized. Assad sought to promote the interests of Palestinian groups friendly to Syria, whilst diminishing those factions less pliable (such as the largest PLO). Assad was heavily fearful of his own regime being destabilised by further influx of Palestinian refugees into Syria, the potential for which he figured would increase if Israel invaded Lebanon to eradicate the chiefly PLO militias waging guerrilla war against Israel from the north, so wanted to curb the PLO. Assad predominantly used the Lebanese Amal Shia Muslims to take on the PLO. Worth noting that, toward the end of the 'War of the Camps', the fledgling Hezbollah sided with Arafat-friendly Palestinian factions (as some other previously Syria-alingned Palestinian groups switched 'sides' to support the PLO), and Hezbollah were themselves attacked by both Amal and Syrian forces in West Beirut.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:41:06 pm
It's the partialness of your analysis which constantly betrays you. Every problem is reduced to the existence of Israel.

Ultimately, the instability in that entire area of the Levant over the past 70 years or so derives from the formation of Israel.

Not to say the decolonialism of the region wouldn't have led to other conflicts, but it's inescapable fact that the knock-on effect of the creation of Israel have been profoundly destabilising and created massive problems, as well as an ongoing humanitarian disaster.




Nobby Reserve

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 03:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:53:03 pm
So if Israelis want the world to stop pointing its finger at them they should step up the attacks and pursue them with the same consistency, vigilance, extremism and endurance as the Syrian regime or the Taliban. Only then will the world cease to notice?


That's a very mature response.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 03:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 03:11:24 pm


Appreciate that.  Obviously the verification work is up to the individual,  not saying I agree nor disagree,  but this sort of thing is very welcome.
Andy_lfc

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 03:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 03:11:24 pm
I dont have all the answers, but I hope that the above provides more context and understanding for what is happening here in Israel, and I hope you will join me in wishing for peace and security for everyone involved.

I do not intend to weigh in on a subject that I don't understand well enough, but I wanted to thank you for taking the time to post this precis of the current situation and it's context - I hear/read the noise in the UK which generally describes a simplistic oppressor/oppressed relationship that doesn't attempt to describe the complexities of the situation.  Your post has certainly educated me.

I share your wish for a peaceful resolution to this mess.
Kalito

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 03:56:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:31:14 pm
To be fair what kicked it off was the annexation of more Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem, given to settlers by kangaroo courts. Ive seen some horrific videos of settlers literally walking into peoples houses to kick entire families out and take them over. Its ethnic cleansing, and even if you bring Hamas into it, the reality is their rockets get intercepted and at most cause property damage. As bad as that is, it pales into insignificance compared to wiping entire families out. In 2014 600 Palestinian children died in Israeli strikes on Gaza. Imagine if it was 600 Israeli children, or imagine if Palestinians were running through the most important synagogue in Israel firing rubber bullets and launching stun grenades at worshippers. This selective eventing of starting to report the news the minute Hamas fire a rocket, to make it somehow seem like its all an act of self defence is frankly embarrassing.
The double standards on this one is massive. I do agree that the British are most ignorant on this one, but it is deliberate ignorance to allow Israel to do what it likes. The whole world is living in denial on this one, hoping that the Palestinians just disappear and die.
Great post, TNB. Very well said!
Mister men

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 04:02:14 pm »
What an incredibly cruel species we are  :'(

We will never learn.
jillc

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 04:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 03:11:24 pm
Rockets in the sky, booming noises not far away, kids with nightmares, closed roads, burning tyres and attacks on the streets.
This is not just Israel's reality over the last 24 hours but also mine and that of my family.
For those wanting to read a little more about what is going on and why, feel free to read on:

Here is some background to what is going on, minus the hyperbole:
 

I cant tell you who is to blame, and nor will I, but I will try to summarize some of the major factors involved in the current violence and leave you to form your own picture of whats going on.
I also dont have a definitive answer for how to move forward  but I do know that in a place where sometimes empathy, understanding and compromise are in short supply, these are likely among the building blocks for a better tomorrow.
 
Background:

1) Palestinian elections
In late April, President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, which controls parts of the West Bank, announced he was postponing the first Palestinian elections in fifteen years. In theory, the elections would take place in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. However, Abbas is in a feud with Hamas, which rules Gaza, and Israel has barred the Palestinian Authority from operating in East Jerusalem, where most Palestinians are not Israeli citizens.
According to Palestinian opinion polls, Abbas stood to lose ground in the elections, and following their cancellation Abbas blamed Israel for the cancelation by virtue of not allowing voting to take place in Jerusalem.
As a result of the cancelation of the elections, Hamas lost the opportunity to make political inroads and increase its power in the West Bank.
 
2) Sheikh Jarrah
Sheikh Jarrah is a neighbourhood of East Jerusalem north of the Old City.
Before 1948, Jews lived in the neighbourhood together with Arabs but after 1948 the neighbourhood fell under Jordanian control and the Jews that lived there were forced to leave their homes.
After 1948, the homes and lands of the Jews in the neighbourhood were given by the Jordanians to Arabs, some of whom were themselves forced to leave their homes in West Jerusalem which was now under Israeli control.
Following the Six-Day War of 1967, the neighbourhood fell under Israeli control and along with the rest of east Jerusalem was ultimately annexed to become part of Israel  the united capital of Jerusalem.
Following this, legal efforts began to reclaim the land and property of Jews in Sheikh Jarrah at the expense of the Arab families now living there.
The Israeli legal system allows for the property to be given over into Israeli hands if legal ownership can be proved.
Legal efforts to prevent the removal of the Palestinian families from the homes have been accompanied by demonstrations.
This Monday was supposed to see the final decision made in the Israeli courts  a decision which has been delayed for one month as a result of the current tensions.
The case of Sheikh Jarrah has become a wider symbol of resentment at what is viewed by some as differential and discriminatory policies towards Palestinian residents of Jerusalem (for example with regards to neighbourhood expansion, building permits) as opposed to the Israeli residents of the city.
Another related matter of controversy is the lack of a legal path for Palestinians to reclaim land and homes in the west of the Jerusalem, as opposed to what is taking place in Sheikh Jarrah.
 
3) Ramadan
With tensions already running high, the Israeli police in Jerusalem decided to prevent mass gatherings taking place by the Damascus Gate to the Old City  - the area is the tradition meeting place each evening for Jerusalems Muslims following a day of fasting  and the decision further enflamed tensions amongst east Jerusalems Palestinian population.
Young Jerusalem Palestinians began to create provocations and attack Jews (uploading recordings to social media). Right-Wing Jewish organizations began to hold demonstrations and provoke the local Palestinian population.
The tensions extended to the Al Aqsa complex  Temple Mount where violent clashes between Palestinian Muslims and Israeli Police took place.
The Israeli police have been accused of extreme violence and heavy-handedness whilst the Palestinians have been accused of deliberately inciting violence and attacking the police.

4) Israeli Politics
The current inflammation of tensions cannot be divorced from the fact that Israel is in the midst of a dearth of leadership and no formal government.
The last round of elections saw the entry of the Religious Zionist Party into the Knesset. Among its Knesset members are Itamar Ben Gvir, previously a supporter of the banned extreme-right Kach party. The entry into the political mainstream of Right-Wing Knesset members openly espousing distrust of Arabs has enraged both Palestinians and Israeli Arabs and engendered a perception of legitimacy for extreme views in wider Israeli-Jewish society.
Lastly, the destabilization of Israeli society and Hamas Rockets from Gaza threaten to undermine the current efforts of coalition building among those seeking to remove Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

5) Jerusalem Day
Together with all the above, Monday saw the yearly celebration of Yom Yerushalayim  Jerusalem Day - a celebration of Israels victory and conquest of the Old City from the Jordanians in 1967 and the unification of the eastern and western sides of the city, in recent years the days events have been increasingly dominated by national-religious and right-wing Jewish elements and the day has served to underline the continued divisions that exist within the city.

6) Gaza
Hamas, who rule the Gaza strip, have been preparing militarily for confrontation with Israel,
In the last day Hamas has  launched an unprecedented number of rockets into Israel, purportedly in response to events taking place in Jerusalem. As well as the area immediately surrounding the Gaza Strip, the rockets have battered the city of Ashkelon as well as reaching Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh and the cities of the central region such as Lod, Holon, Bat Yam and Tel Aviv.
Despite the presence of the Iron Dome defence system, many rockets have penetrated Israels defences and a number of Israelis have died and many injured as a result of the indiscriminate fire on Israeli cities. People across southern and central Israel have spent the night in shelters as a result.
Israel has responded by attacking Hamas positions in Gaza, destroying and damaging Hamas military infrastructure and killing senior Hamas military figures.
Despite efforts to avoid civilian casualties, a number of non-combatant Gaza Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli military intervention together with Hamas members operating from within civilian areas.
Hamas have threatened a further escalation of attacks in reaction to Israels response.
 
7) Arab Citizens of Israel
Groups of young Arabs, citizens of Israel have begun violent demonstrations and attacks on non-Arab Israelis across the country.
The cities particularly overcome by violence are those with a mixed Jewish-Arab population.
Lod in central has seen a Synagogue set on fire and Jewish residents attacked. An Arab man was killed by a Jewish resident, causing a further outpouring of violent anger.
It should be mentioned that two Arab residents of Lod, a father and daughter, were also killed by a Hamas rocket from the Gaza Strip that fell in their garden.
Nazareth and Haifa have seen rioting and violent demonstrations and attacks, Akko saw a popular Jewish owned restaurant, seen as a symbol of coexistence, burned down   both Jews and Arabs have come to the scene to help and began the task of rebuilding.
In locations across Israel, roads have been blocked, tyres set on fire and passing vehicles attacked with rocks and stones.
Coming just a week or so after seeing many Arab communities going out of their way to help and support those affected by the tragic events at Meron, the violence from some within the Arab sector reflects not only a connection amongst many of those involved with the Palestinian issue but also anger at their perceived place within Israeli society.
In addition this violence towards non-Arab Israelis is also a wider reflection of an ongoing issue of violence within Arab society in Israel  that hitherto was largely confined to inside the community but is now spilling outwards.
 
On a personal note, it is this last point - Jewish Arab relations in Israel and the lack of a sense of shared society that perhaps concerns me the most.
Again, I dont have all the answers, but I hope that the above provides more context and understanding for what is happening here in Israel, and I hope you will join me in wishing for peace and security for everyone involved.

Thank you for supplying this information, as others have said its a truly complex situation and how it ever get's sorted I'm not sure. But it goes without saying everyone shares your wish on there being peace and an end to this endless tragedy in the region.
Broad Spectrum

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 04:25:11 pm »
I posted this on the first page years back, looks like there has been no progress on the UK formally recognising the state of Palestine:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/politics/israel-gaza-conflict-mps-set-vote-recognise-state-palestine-9785875.html

There's your problem right there, internationally speaking no-one gives a shit about Palestine. Hence why Israel can continue to annex land in the West Bank as they wish.

It is funny how this is headline news on the BBC, nothing like a few Arabs getting slaughtered by the IDF to provoke a good headline. Arabs slaughtering Arabs just doesn't have the same sort of effect, not that we've seen much of that in recent years...
Commie Bobbie

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 05:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Grimly fascinating watching people "both sides" this.

I fear that its becoming all part of the wider culture war - on the usual culture lines.

I do worry that we are talking to ourselves at times.

And the rockets and missiles being fired from both sides is overtaking the very reason why such violence has spilled over in the past few weeks - the forced eviction of people from their homes - in favour of mostly foreigners who have come over.

That in itself is fucking barbaric. I don't give a flying fuck who's doing what - the fact that there is forced evictions being carried out by a supposed democracy is fucking vile.

I can't even imagine.
DerKaiser

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 06:07:03 pm »
I'll give way to Hitchens on this one: "Zionism is a silly, messianic, superstitious, nationalist idea. It's a waste of Judaism and it guaranteed a quarrel with the Arabs."
