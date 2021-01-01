« previous next »
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 04:19:06 pm »
Quote from: RedGuy on Yesterday at 03:19:28 pm
Thanks mate, I always thought the british of all people are the most ignorant of the situation here, which is amusing seeing as you pretty much caused this.

Here I am minding my own business when a bunch of religious fanatics (Jews and Muslims) decide to fight over a rock in Jerusalem, causing Hamas to launch rockets at civilians in Israel (I assume you don't know what it's like to run to the bomb shelter every few minutes). Of course this causes Israel to fire back at Hamas targets, killing civilians on the other side as well because they're firing from civilian areas. Do you expect Israel to just let them continue shooting?

The worst thing is that we were this close to kicking out Netanyahu and actually forming a government that includes an arab party for the first time in history, but this will probably prevent that. Fucking hate religion, bunch of morons.
You probably don't know this but we haven't had an actual government for around 4 years because neither side has a majority, so it's not that black and white.

I'm Irish. And apologies, I should have clarified the state (Netanyahu and his cronies) and anyone who supports them.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 04:21:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:16:32 pm
Theres a chicken and egg argument there for me. If UK government was as brutal towards Nationalists and Republicans as Israel is towards the Palestinians, maybe the IRA would have gone down the same route as Hamas goes down now?

The British government and army were incredibly brutal towards nationalists and republicans! Hundreds murdered by them.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 04:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:14:46 pm

Most murders committed by the IRA occurred in Northern Ireland.

Exactly. That was the contested territory. The territory that the IRA claimed belong to them. Not Britain.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 04:27:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:16:32 pm
Theres a chicken and egg argument there for me. If UK government was as brutal towards Nationalists and Republicans as Israel is towards the Palestinians, maybe the IRA would have gone down the same route as Hamas goes down now?

Possibly. Though I really doubt the IRA would have ever made a claim on English land. The return of the six counties to Ireland was the limit of their political ambition.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 04:30:33 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 04:21:58 pm
The British government and army were incredibly brutal towards nationalists and republicans! Hundreds murdered by them.

I know, and I am in no way making light of that, I just dont think it was as brutal as the treatment of the Palestinians by Israel, both militarily and non-militarily.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 04:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:27:10 pm
Possibly. Though I really doubt the IRA would have ever made a claim on English land. The return of the six counties to Ireland was the limit of their political ambition.

Quite right, but then why would the IRA expect an claim on England, it was never part of their land, but I think youll find that situation is different with regards to the Palestinians and the land that is now Israel?

Either way, thats not going to get sorted anytime soon, but just as most of us dont expect or accept excessive force or executions by the British Army in Ireland, Iraq or Afghanistan we shouldnt accept the same in Palestine and Israel is probably the point I am trying to make.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 05:10:50 pm »
Also, having the news on in the background and listening to some of the heart breaking stories of the families of the Ballymurphy victims, apologise if I have offended anyone, it wasnt my intention.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 05:16:17 pm »
Anyone has a clue how many children from both sides have been lost throughout the struggles and even interrogated? Just curious as there is scum on both sides but after hearing how many young lives were lost the past day or two there must be thousands of children who have perished.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 07:06:58 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 05:16:17 pm
Anyone has a clue how many children from both sides have been lost throughout the struggles and even interrogated? Just curious as there is scum on both sides but after hearing how many young lives were lost the past day or two there must be thousands of children who have perished.

Not sure if its the Irish troubles or the Middle East you are referring to.
As far as Israel Palestine are concerned, all the dead children are Palestinians, in the thousands over the last decade.

There are no two sides to this death toll, although most reporting comes across as deliberately vague to make it look like its more tit for tat, akin to the troubles in Ireland.
That was horrible too by the way, read once about a 15 year old girl who had her throat cut simply because she was catholic in a Protestant pub.

Some things you read make you lose faith in humanity.
Offline Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 07:22:44 pm »
1000+ rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian population centres in the last day. Direct hits on homes, schools and buses. Death and destruction and millions of people cowering in shelters.

Hamas leaders hide in bunkers whilst they send out their minions to fire from kids bedrooms, mosques and medical centres. A family of 9 Palestinians wiped out due to errant Hamas rocket fire.

A double war crime.

What would your government do?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:25:17 pm by Jebediah »
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 07:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Yesterday at 07:22:44 pm
1000+ rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian population centres in the last day. Direct hits on homes, schools and buses. Death and destruction and millions of people cowering in shelters.

Hamas leaders hide in bunkers whilst they send out their minions to fire from kids bedrooms, mosques and medical centres. A family of 9 Palestinians wiped out due to errant Hamas rocket fire.

A double war crime.

What would your government do?

They'd be obliged to respond of course. Democracies have to defend themselves. Just soaking it up is not an option, obviously.

Democracies should also do everything in their power to avoid civilian casualties. This is mainly for humanitarian reasons. But there is a political reason too. Hamas want Israel to kill Palestinian civilians.

Be safe.
Offline Mimi

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm »
Perhaps, I would ask my government to stop encroaching on Palestinian territory and to stop encouraging building more settlements. I would definitely ask them not to characterize the incident as a "land dispute between private parties." Sheikh Jarrah was the starting point of the latest unrest, and it will still be there after the latest rounds of bombs stops.

I get the feeling from this article, that Israel really has no way just way of dealing with Palestinian land rights. Article by Hayes Brown: https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/what-israel-calls-real-estate-dispute-really-ethnic-cleansing-n1266897

What is different now is that the Palestinian side is being presented directly to the world because of social media (Instagram, Twitter etc). These young people are not Hamas or Hamas-affiliated. It is becoming harder for people in the rest of the world to dismiss Palestinians as terrorists. An interview with a young guy who lives in Sheikh Jarrah: https://twitter.com/OmarMouallem/status/1392084879702040578
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 07:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm
Perhaps, I would ask my government to stop encroaching on Palestinian territory and to stop encouraging building more settlements. I would definitely ask them not to characterize the incident as a "land dispute between private parties."

And this is correct too.
Offline Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm »
The thing is, there are many ordinary Israelis who sympathize with the Palestinian position re Sheikh Jarrah. Many people in the potential future government aswell. The supreme court (not a 'kangaroo court' as someone on here called them, but a real court that includes an Arab justice) is due to rule on the matter. It's all gone to shit now. Hamas leadership wins and the Palestinian people lose.

I care about innocent Palestinian lives and Israeli lives. That is why I denounce the rockets, lynchings, riots etc of the last few days.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:03:01 pm by Jebediah »
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 08:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:59:54 pm
Fortunately the IRA did not launch rockets on to Liverpool from Belfast, otherwise the British government would have been forced to take even more severe measures than it did.

Nor did the IRA claim Liverpool as its sovereign territory or say that Britain did not have a right to exist.

This is not to defend the way that the Israeli government defends itself against rocket attacks. It's just to point out the inadequacy of your analogy.
Not wishing to be flippant, but they didn't need to.......didn't you know Liverpool is the capital of Ireland ?!
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 08:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 08:02:11 pm
Not wishing to be flippant, but they didn't need to.......didn't you know Liverpool is the capital of Ireland ?!

But which Ireland?  ;)
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:05:42 pm
But which Ireland?  ;)
Only one mate
Offline Mimi

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 08:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Yesterday at 07:57:19 pm
The thing is, there are many ordinary Israelis who sympathize with the Palestinian position re Sheikh Jarrah. Many people in the potential future government aswell. The supreme court (not a 'kangaroo court' as someone on here called them, but a real court that includes an Arab justice) is due to rule on the matter. It's all gone to shit now. Hamas leadership wins and the Palestinian people lose.

I care about innocent Palestinian lives and Israeli lives. That is why I denounce the rockets, lynchings, riots etc of the last few days.

I appreciate that the English-language sources are limited, but I have not seen any say that there were any imminent rulings about the situation in Sheikh Jarrah. If there was an imminent court ruling, then the government should have stopped the settlers from going there, which is what lead to this incident. This incident was incited by Netanyahu's government, and I don't think he has any issues with taking on Hamas rockets as long as it keeps him in power. The optics of footage showing the rockets bouncing off his missile defense shield is worthwhile for him when compared to any Israeli deaths that may result as there will always be fewer Israeli than Palestinian deaths.

My understandings is that the Israeli government has passed "nation state" laws which effectively means Palestinians will always be second class citizens with no right of self-determination, and that the Supreme Court upheld these laws.

So effectively the situation in Sheikh Jarrah cannot be resolved under the law, and the only option that the Palestinians had when the settlers came was to resist being forcibly removed by the settlers and the accompanying police. 

The inequality under the law is why I consider Israel to be an apartheid state.
Offline Sarge

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 08:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:55:18 pm

In the 70's and 80's we had IRA terrorists murdering innocent civilians with bombs and guns.

The UK government didn't shell the Falls Road in response.

Governments need to act responsibly in response to terrorist attacks; an 'eye for an eye' (or a hundred eyes for an eye, to be more accurate) approach only exacerbates the problems.



No they just let loyalists gangs do there dirty work for them.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 09:04:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:15:44 pm
No. Fuck some members of the Israeli government.

and the civilians who moved into areas created by displaced Palestinians you must wonder how a country manages to increase in size?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 09:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:47:37 pm
No they just let loyalists gangs do there dirty work for them.

so hes right they didnt then
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 09:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:04:10 pm
and the civilians who moved into areas created by displaced Palestinians you must wonder how a country manages to increase in size?
Lets smear an entire population why dont we?

Some people are arseholes, some arent.

Holding every person in a country responsible for the actions of the government they probably didnt vote for is the logic which leads to innocent civilians being slaughtered by terrorists.
Offline Sarge

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:05:27 pm
so hes right they didnt then

Not directly no but...............
Offline Jebediah

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 09:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 08:43:03 pm

With respect, your 'understandings' are wrong.

Offline west_london_red

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1304 on: Yesterday at 09:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:47:37 pm
No they just let loyalists gangs do there dirty work for them.

And the IRA gave as good as it got.

Try doing that against an F-16.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1305 on: Yesterday at 09:13:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:07:03 pm
Lets smear an entire population why dont we?

Some people are arseholes, some arent.

Holding every person in a country responsible for the actions of the government they probably didnt vote for is the logic which leads to innocent civilians being slaughtered by terrorists.

sorryY tepid but thats utter rubbish when I have quite obviously smeared a specific section of that society-your're out of order there mate
Offline Sarge

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1306 on: Yesterday at 09:14:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:11:56 pm
And the IRA gave as good as it got.

Try doing that against an F-16.

Never said they did not and i agree on the second point.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1307 on: Yesterday at 09:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:13:52 pm
sorryY tepid but thats utter rubbish when I have quite obviously smeared a specific section of that society-your're out of order there mate
So, by Fuck Israel we should read between the lines? We dont want to actually fuck all of israel?

Or perhaps people should stop making such sweeping statements
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1308 on: Yesterday at 09:20:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:17:09 pm
So, by Fuck Israel we should read between the lines? We dont want to actually fuck all of israel?

Or perhaps people should stop making such sweeping statements

i didnt say fuck Israel tough you are getting a bit confused
Offline west_london_red

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1309 on: Yesterday at 09:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:20:34 pm
i didnt say fuck Israel tough you are getting a bit confused

No, it was DangerScouse
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1310 on: Yesterday at 09:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:20:34 pm
i didnt say fuck Israel tough you are getting a bit confused
You were responding to my response from that

Hence my post was referencing that.

I hate that kind of comment typical Germans. America the great Satan. Its just lazy stereotyping. Theres good and bad in all of us. Its important to separate people from the actions of their politicians. The U.K. has experienced a number of terrorist attacked for the war in iraq the U.K. also had the worlds biggest protests against it.  The dichotomy seems to have been ignored. Its similar with Israel.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1311 on: Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:23:58 pm
You were responding to my response from that

Hence my post was referencing that.

I hate that kind of comment typical Germans. America the great Satan. Its just lazy stereotyping. Theres good and badnt in all of us. Its important to separate people from the actions of their politicians. The U.K. has experienced a number of terrorist attacked for the war in iraq the U.K. also had the worlds biggest protests against it.  The dichotomy seems to have been ignored. Its similar with Israel.


iI  was referencing your ccomment that s would suggested the only guilty parities in Israel are secrions of the isreli government when thsts not the case  after thst you just launched false allegations :wave
Offline stevieG786

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 02:34:11 am »
Absolutely horrible what the zionists are doing to the Palestinians.

Heart breaking
Online Farman

Re: The West, Israel and Islam - Your Opinion
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 04:14:26 am »
Breathtakingly one-sided reporting by Sky Sports (of all sources) on Mo and Sadios social media updates here...five paragraphs in there on Palestinian aggression and not one peep about Palestinian deaths and suffering. It makes it sound like Mo is just condemning Palestinian actions:

https://www.skysports.com/share/12303862
