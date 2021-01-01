The thing is, there are many ordinary Israelis who sympathize with the Palestinian position re Sheikh Jarrah. Many people in the potential future government aswell. The supreme court (not a 'kangaroo court' as someone on here called them, but a real court that includes an Arab justice) is due to rule on the matter. It's all gone to shit now. Hamas leadership wins and the Palestinian people lose.



I care about innocent Palestinian lives and Israeli lives. That is why I denounce the rockets, lynchings, riots etc of the last few days.



I appreciate that the English-language sources are limited, but I have not seen any say that there were any imminent rulings about the situation in Sheikh Jarrah. If there was an imminent court ruling, then the government should have stopped the settlers from going there, which is what lead to this incident. This incident was incited by Netanyahu's government, and I don't think he has any issues with taking on Hamas rockets as long as it keeps him in power. The optics of footage showing the rockets bouncing off his missile defense shield is worthwhile for him when compared to any Israeli deaths that may result as there will always be fewer Israeli than Palestinian deaths.My understandings is that the Israeli government has passed "nation state" laws which effectively means Palestinians will always be second class citizens with no right of self-determination, and that the Supreme Court upheld these laws.So effectively the situation in Sheikh Jarrah cannot be resolved under the law, and the only option that the Palestinians had when the settlers came was to resist being forcibly removed by the settlers and the accompanying police.The inequality under the law is why I consider Israel to be an apartheid state.