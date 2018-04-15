« previous next »
Portuguese Football Thread

Re: Portuguese Football Thread
April 15, 2018, 07:57:53 pm
Caught the last 10 minutes. Hector Herrera won it for Porto with a rocket in the 90th minute.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
April 15, 2018, 10:40:35 pm
Impressive result for Porto, shades of Kelvin in 12/13 seeing a late goal like that. I would imagine that is game over now, but after seeing that Belenenses result the other day who knows what might happen.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
May 15, 2018, 10:27:51 pm
 >:(

Quote
A group of around 50 people forced their way into Sporting Lisbons training centre on Tuesday and assaulted players and staff.

Portuguese television channel RTP said that around 50 intruders, who had covered their faces to avoid being identified, interrupted team practice and assaulted a number of players and staff. They also caused damage to a changing room.

The club confirmed the incident, issuing a statement condemning acts of vandalism and the attacks on [our] athletes, coaches and professional staff.

Dutch forward Bas Dost, who has scored 34 goals for the club this season, reportedly suffered cuts to his head in the attack. Jorge Jesus, the teams head coach, goalkeeper Rui Patrício and midfielder William Carvalho were also targeted, according to reports from newspaper O Jogo.

Sporting is not this, Sporting cannot be this, the club statement added. We will take all steps to establish responsibility for what has happened, and we demand the punishment of those who have acted in this absolutely regrettable manner.

The Portuguese league also condemned the violent acts [that] the players and coaching staff of Sporting were subject to today. The perpetrators of these incidents are not fans of football, they are criminals.

Sporting missed out on a Champions League place last weekend after Patrícios late error led to a 2-1 defeat at Maritimo, allowing bitter rivals Benfica to leapfrog them into second place.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/may/15/sporting-lisbon-intruders-training-attack-players-staff
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
May 16, 2018, 07:56:51 am
Half of the team wants to terminate their contracts, maybe it's the time to poach gelson from them?
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
May 16, 2018, 09:30:19 am
Never have I seen such an embarassing situation in any football club as I have yesterday with SCP.


So so bad, it's been coming though, the President has been turning the fans against the players and Manager for years, he seems like he really likes the club but his behaviour is not fit for running the club, he is not level headed at all and says some mental things, I believe he blamed last nights events on other clubs.

Some of the aggressors have been identified as JuveLeo members (one of the ardent supporter bases of SCP) so I doubt some of the players want to stick around, to make it worse this is before a cup final for the Portuguese Cup when the club has already won a trophy earlier this season, so they could get two domestic cups and this still happens, it's pure mental behaviour from this lot!


On the flipside, a massive demonstration quickly occured last night outside Alvalade (Sporting's Stadium) by proper supporter condeming the behaviour of these 50 psychos and showing solidarity towards players and staff, hope they stick around like, as everyone in footie fanbases knows, behaviour of a few doesn't represent the fanbase overall.


Shocking events either way, they also injured Bas Dost, their best player and top league scorer I believe... wtf.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
May 19, 2018, 04:54:52 pm
What happened this week is one of the most surreal and shameful incidents I have ever seen in football. Bruno de Carvalho is a disgrace and has set the tone for this madness. His "Crime is a reality we have to deal with" comments after were jaw-dropping.

The team have had a decent season and even though not qualifying for the CL was disappointing for them, but the reaction of BdC to everything makes everything seem permanently chaotic. To be honest I've actually gained some respect for Jesus for managing to hold things more or less together though this. Still, unless BdC leaves this week I would expect to see a lot of the team and management leave in the summer.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
May 19, 2018, 07:58:48 pm
Ricardo Pereira's off to Leicester. Is he a good signing?

https://twitter.com/FCPorto/status/997900600556883969
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
May 19, 2018, 08:41:56 pm
Quote from: Geormajesty on May 19, 2018, 07:58:48 pm
Ricardo Pereira's off to Leicester. Is he a good signing?

https://twitter.com/FCPorto/status/997900600556883969

Interesting that it is Puel of all things that has drawn him to Leicester. I guess he isn't get sacked anytime soon
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
May 20, 2018, 06:41:58 am
Anyone decent worth nabbing from Benfica? They always seem to have an eye for talent (Yes, I know, Markovic)
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 1, 2018, 09:00:39 pm

Quote from: Slick_Beef on May 19, 2018, 04:54:52 pm
What happened this week is one of the most surreal and shameful incidents I have ever seen in football. Bruno de Carvalho is a disgrace and has set the tone for this madness. His "Crime is a reality we have to deal with" comments after were jaw-dropping.

The team have had a decent season and even though not qualifying for the CL was disappointing for them, but the reaction of BdC to everything makes everything seem permanently chaotic. To be honest I've actually gained some respect for Jesus for managing to hold things more or less together though this. Still, unless BdC leaves this week I would expect to see a lot of the team and management leave in the summer.

William Carvalho and Rui Patricio cancelled their contracts today.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 1, 2018, 09:11:52 pm
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on June  1, 2018, 09:00:39 pm
William Carvalho and Rui Patricio cancelled their contracts today.


Do you have a source for this? Nothing on Sporting's site or Twitter. Talk was earlier they were considering it and Patricio wrote a letter requesting that his contract be tore up, but it was going to be a legal minefield
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 1, 2018, 09:18:58 pm
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
May 25, 2019, 08:25:07 pm

After finishing in a slightly disappointing 3rd place (13 points behind winners Benfica), Sporting Lisbon end the season on a high winning the Portuguese Cup  :champ

They Porto in the Final; 5-4 on penalties, after extra time finished 2-2.


Well into to ex-Red Seb Coates - still playing and going strong for Sporting, plus he scored Sporting's 4th penalty :)


Penalties - https://streamable.com/ykmsd


Highlights - https://www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/bsxora/sporting_cp_vs_fc_porto_portuguese_cup_25may2019
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 18, 2019, 04:33:21 pm
And it seems Felix is gone for Atletico de Madrid. 120M ?? :o

I dream with the day Benfica can keep one of his kids more than 1 season in the main team.

And for how long can they keep saying that the money is the problem?
Talisca, Jovic and Jimenez were on loan and Benfica had already made 80M with them this market.
« Last Edit: June 18, 2019, 04:35:41 pm by theartist »
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 18, 2019, 09:49:21 pm
There scouting & academy staff must be brilliant, however some of the loans theyve allowed shows someone isnt a great judge of talent.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 19, 2019, 11:08:24 am
100 million would be incredible business on a teenager, even in this era of mad transfer fees I can't believe that. A club like Atletico paying that sort of money on someone who's played one season in the Portuguese league. No disrespect like.

I bet 3/4 years down the line he'd happily move to Real or Barca.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 19, 2019, 12:56:12 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 19, 2019, 11:08:24 am
100 million would be incredible business on a teenager, even in this era of mad transfer fees I can't believe that. A club like Atletico paying that sort of money on someone who's played one season in the Portuguese league. No disrespect like.

I bet 3/4 years down the line he'd happily move to Real or Barca.

Honestly this is just Jorge Mendes being a football evil genius/gangster

Has his fingers in so many clubs, selling a teenager who has only played HALF A SEASON and wasn't capped by his nation until recently for the amount mentioned is pure insanity even in today's inflated market, in the inflated market he's worth something like 30M I'd say... Renato Sanches vibes all over...

Actually feel pretty bad for him, hope he becomes big like and very good as it would benefit the national team but I can only feel bad because these kids have "advisers" who clearly aren't advising them on best career moves but instead on lining their own pockets via inflated fees and their commission of said fee.


At Atletico he's going to be expect to deliver on day 1 with a price tag like that, I don't see it happening from what I've seen of him at Benfica.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 4, 2020, 07:01:25 pm

A bit of top flight footy live and free on tv tonight...

Benfica vs Tondela - 7.15om ko, live on FreeSports / Premier Sports 1

&

Vitoria Guimaraes v Sporting CP - 9.15pm ko, live on FreeSports


Live games on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-portuguese-football-on-tv.html

Live games on TV around the world (and great for IPTV etc) : https://www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/portugal/liga-sagres
 

https://www.flashscore.co.uk : https://twitter.com/FreeSports_TV : https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV

https://twitter.com/ligaportugal : https://www.ligaportugal.pt/en/homepage : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019%E2%80%9320_Primeira_Liga



https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer - usually has latest the goal videos, outstanding saves, incidents, red cards, bits of skill, funny moments, news etc
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 4, 2020, 09:06:12 pm
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 4, 2020, 09:34:15 pm
Coates, Camacho and Teixeira all playing here.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 4, 2020, 11:09:54 pm
Camacho has found his level. He's absolutely crap.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
June 29, 2020, 07:51:54 pm
Benfica barely win a game anymore, definitely a weird year!
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
August 29, 2020, 03:41:01 pm
.



Portuguese matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-portuguese-football-on-tv.html

Portuguese matches shown live on TV around the world : https://www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/portugal/liga-sagres


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/portugal

Wikipedia page for the Primeira Liga for 2021/22 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Primeira_Liga

www.ligaportugal.pt/en/homepage : https://twitter.com/ligaportugal : www.facebook.com/ligaportugal : www.youtube.com/c/SPORTTVPortugal/videos

Re: Portuguese Football Thread
April 30, 2023, 09:08:48 pm
Just read that Kazuyoshi Miura is currently on loan at Portuguese second division side UD Oliveirense until the end of the season from Yokohama FC.

He's 56 years old, older than Jurgen.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
January 26, 2024, 02:54:11 pm
Interesting year with Diogo Costa, Gonçalo Inácio, António Silva, Diomande, João Neves, Viktor Gyokeres (played last year in Championship) and apparently is the next big thing... Unfortunately a market in the Jorge Mendes pocket.

In terms of coaches Amorim has shown potential and in the future will be in the Premier League and Conceição probably in Italy when his temperament is more tolerable.
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm
Sporting Club 2 - 1 Benfica. Scored the winner in injury time. Top of the league, 4 points clear with a game in hand.

Vamos (or whatever the Portuguese equivalent is) Amorim!
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
Today at 01:22:44 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm
Sporting Club 2 - 1 Benfica. Scored the winner in injury time. Top of the league, 4 points clear with a game in hand.

Vamos (or whatever the Portuguese equivalent is) Amorim!


They dont say Vamos in Portuguese, they say Nandos.

Nandos Amorim!

Sounds good, Ill have the butterfly chicken with two sides. Make it hot

Re: Portuguese Football Thread
Today at 07:49:25 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:22:44 am
They dont say Vamos in Portuguese, they say Nandos.

Nandos Amorim!

Sounds good, Ill have the butterfly chicken with two sides. Make it hot



Is that our new Assistant manager/Manager combination
Re: Portuguese Football Thread
Today at 08:01:28 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm
Sporting Club 2 - 1 Benfica. Scored the winner in injury time. Top of the league, 4 points clear with a game in hand.

Vamos (or whatever the Portuguese equivalent is) Amorim!
They also say vamos.
