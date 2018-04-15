Never have I seen such an embarassing situation in any football club as I have yesterday with SCP.





So so bad, it's been coming though, the President has been turning the fans against the players and Manager for years, he seems like he really likes the club but his behaviour is not fit for running the club, he is not level headed at all and says some mental things, I believe he blamed last nights events on other clubs.



Some of the aggressors have been identified as JuveLeo members (one of the ardent supporter bases of SCP) so I doubt some of the players want to stick around, to make it worse this is before a cup final for the Portuguese Cup when the club has already won a trophy earlier this season, so they could get two domestic cups and this still happens, it's pure mental behaviour from this lot!





On the flipside, a massive demonstration quickly occured last night outside Alvalade (Sporting's Stadium) by proper supporter condeming the behaviour of these 50 psychos and showing solidarity towards players and staff, hope they stick around like, as everyone in footie fanbases knows, behaviour of a few doesn't represent the fanbase overall.





Shocking events either way, they also injured Bas Dost, their best player and top league scorer I believe... wtf.