« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Support RAWK  (Read 70596 times)

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #640 on: January 14, 2021, 08:11:05 pm »
Done (about time too...).
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline kev_goss

  • Lost: Remote control puppy. Please help reunite a tearful child with his pride and joy
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • My new pup Betty
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #641 on: January 14, 2021, 08:17:11 pm »
Could only donate a tenner, works been very slow. Sorry but it's all I could spare at the moment.
Logged
It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come.
Dalai Lama

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,794
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #642 on: January 14, 2021, 10:14:28 pm »
Quote from: kev_goss on January 14, 2021, 08:17:11 pm
Could only donate a tenner, works been very slow. Sorry but it's all I could spare at the moment.

Well done.
Logged
#JFT96

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #643 on: January 14, 2021, 10:48:31 pm »
Cheers Robin
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,755
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #644 on: January 15, 2021, 12:33:08 am »
Just thrown some in

I imagine it's not on the horizon but have to say if there was ever a push for a redesign to make the site more mobile friendly I'd defo lump in for that. Would probably have triple the posts if it wasn't so awkward... Maybe it's a good thing
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #645 on: January 15, 2021, 08:18:28 am »
Thanks Bakez mate.
Logged

Offline Bullan

  • RAWK's Gay Eskimo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • Speed of The Sound Of Loneliness
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #646 on: January 16, 2021, 06:32:08 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on January 15, 2021, 12:33:08 am
Just thrown some in

I imagine it's not on the horizon but have to say if there was ever a push for a redesign to make the site more mobile friendly I'd defo lump in for that. Would probably have triple the posts if it wasn't so awkward... Maybe it's a good thing

I would support that as well if needed.
Logged
I'm the only gay eskimo
I'm the only one I know
I'm the only gay eskimo
In my tribe

I go out seal hunting with my best friend Tarka
But all I wanna do is get into his parka
I'm the only gay eskimo
In my tribe

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #647 on: January 16, 2021, 08:24:22 am »
I've just thrown in a tenner for now. I'll go bigger next time.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #648 on: January 16, 2021, 08:33:47 am »
Thanks Didi.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,151
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #649 on: January 31, 2021, 10:19:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on August 20, 2014, 03:38:49 pm
Hello all. Many of you support RAWK. In doing so, not only do you get swanky new options made available to you in your user profile settings, but you also get the warm glow that'll sustain your inner human core into the wintery wastes of the festive period. Know that a little of your hard earned corn will fend off the scurvy that has for so long blighted the deck hands of the good ship RAWK's server room.

The instructions on how to donate can be found here: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.0

Thanks in advance. You note it makes cents.

Not been able to donate in a while, apologies fellas.
« Last Edit: March 17, 2021, 07:29:44 pm by Ratboy3G »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,152
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #650 on: February 1, 2021, 09:13:00 pm »
Just chucked £20 your way.

Probably should have done so before now.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #651 on: February 1, 2021, 10:36:44 pm »
Cheers Keks  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,151
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #652 on: March 17, 2021, 07:30:02 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on August 20, 2014, 03:38:49 pm
Hello all. Many of you support RAWK. In doing so, not only do you get swanky new options made available to you in your user profile settings, but you also get the warm glow that'll sustain your inner human core into the wintery wastes of the festive period. Know that a little of your hard earned corn will fend off the scurvy that has for so long blighted the deck hands of the good ship RAWK's server room.

The instructions on how to donate can be found here: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.0

Thanks in advance. You note it makes cents.

Chucked in a tenner, hopefully be able to set up regular payments soon.

Once again I want to thank the Rawk staff (and apologise for my bad behavior, perhaps you should introduce a red/yellow card fine system?).
« Last Edit: March 19, 2021, 05:19:46 pm by Ratboy3G »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,026
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #653 on: March 19, 2021, 12:31:25 am »
Once again, RAWK, thank you so much for the most wonderful site. It is so greatly appreciated, every second of every hour. £20 in support.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #654 on: March 19, 2021, 07:36:25 am »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on March 19, 2021, 12:31:25 am
Once again, RAWK, thank you so much for the most wonderful site. It is so greatly appreciated, every second of every hour. £20 in support.

Thanks H, hope all is good with you & yours  :wave
Logged

Offline Eddie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 586
  • Spirit Of Shankly Member 10410
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #655 on: March 19, 2021, 11:54:57 am »
Just set up a subscription instead of a one-off donation. Can I have my 'Rawk Supporter' title now John?
Never-ever got it for past donations and my missus takes offense, not me you understand!  :D
Logged

Offline cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #656 on: March 19, 2021, 12:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on January 15, 2021, 12:33:08 am
Just thrown some in

I imagine it's not on the horizon but have to say if there was ever a push for a redesign to make the site more mobile friendly I'd defo lump in for that. Would probably have triple the posts if it wasn't so awkward... Maybe it's a good thing

what's wrong with it ?  seems one of the better forum sites in my humble ...
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #657 on: March 19, 2021, 01:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Eddie on March 19, 2021, 11:54:57 am
Just set up a subscription instead of a one-off donation. Can I have my 'Rawk Supporter' title now John?
Never-ever got it for past donations and my missus takes offense, not me you understand!  :D
Done and thanks Eddie.
You've been around this gaff for sometime haven't you mate :)
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #658 on: March 19, 2021, 01:36:45 pm »
Thanks everyone that takes the time to run this site. £10 in and will do more in future. Worth every penny.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #659 on: March 19, 2021, 02:47:25 pm »
Quote from: keyop on March 19, 2021, 01:36:45 pm
Thanks everyone that takes the time to run this site. £10 in and will do more in future. Worth every penny.
Cheers keyop mate, all support is appreciated to keep our new server humming.
Logged

Offline Eddie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 586
  • Spirit Of Shankly Member 10410
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #660 on: March 19, 2021, 04:30:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 19, 2021, 01:24:51 pm
Done and thanks Eddie.
You've been around this gaff for sometime haven't you mate :)

I have mate... and enjoyed every minute - The best Reds' site ever. Don't post much these days John, but always lurking.
Logged

Offline ssvensson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Boys Pen
  • ******
  • Posts: 5
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #661 on: March 19, 2021, 05:59:44 pm »
Just donated a tenner - spend way more time here than my post count suggest.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #662 on: March 19, 2021, 07:21:39 pm »
Quote from: ssvensson on March 19, 2021, 05:59:44 pm
Just donated a tenner - spend way more time here than my post count suggest.
Thanks sven, son. nice one mate.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,621
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #663 on: March 28, 2021, 11:53:50 am »
Has been a while since I donated so threw a tenner in the tin
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #664 on: March 28, 2021, 01:34:11 pm »
Cheers Tone, good man.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,203
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #665 on: March 28, 2021, 02:23:30 pm »
Just put a tenner in the kitty. Ill add more when I can.

This forum has given me plenty, so Im more than happy to contribute to its upkeep. When on the rare occasions I look at other internet forums, it always strikes me how user friendly and clean RAWK is - no adverts and pop-ups clogging up the screen etc.  Hopefully contributions will help keep it this way.
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,152
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #666 on: March 28, 2021, 02:48:39 pm »
£10 in from me. Thanks as ever.
YNWA
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #667 on: March 29, 2021, 07:59:43 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on March 28, 2021, 02:23:30 pm
Just put a tenner in the kitty. Ill add more when I can.
Quote from: RogerTheRed on March 28, 2021, 02:48:39 pm
£10 in from me.
Cheers guys, appreciated.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,983
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #668 on: March 29, 2021, 07:26:40 pm »
Just bought a new car and need to pay my mum back some of the money so need everything I've got at the minute. I'll pop a tenner in myself end of April.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Bob Kurac

  • Cares.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,412
  • Modern football is shit
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #669 on: Yesterday at 01:09:12 pm »
Greetings, good people.

It's that time of year again when, in the lull before a new season, lots of 12 month subscription payments have expired and income has reduced to a tiny trickle: the well dried up a few weeks ago and the water table is falling further, to use a piss-poor physical geography metaphor.

Anyway, if yours has expired and you can, please do renew, or make a one-off: it's all very much appreciated. We've kept this going for more than two decades on such generosity, which is rather amazing, isn't it?

Thanks,

Bob K
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,580
  • Bam!
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #670 on: Yesterday at 01:14:40 pm »
What he means is that the mods are looking forward to the new season and want a big piss up to celebrate being able to get back to Anfield.

Go on then  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #671 on: Yesterday at 05:40:57 pm »
Thanks guys,made a small contribution.  :scarf
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:43:13 pm by Tobelius »
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #672 on: Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Bob Kurac on Yesterday at 01:09:12 pm
Greetings, good people.

It's that time of year again when, in the lull before a new season, lots of 12 month subscription payments have expired and income has reduced to a tiny trickle: the well dried up a few weeks ago and the water table is falling further, to use a piss-poor physical geography metaphor.

Anyway, if yours has expired and you can, please do renew, or make a one-off: it's all very much appreciated. We've kept this going for more than two decades on such generosity, which is rather amazing, isn't it?

Thanks,

Bob K

I have renewed my monthly subscribtion (though I think I paid twice for last month).

Anyway, an extra £50 coming your way (for the above mentioned piss up obviously!).
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,405
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #673 on: Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Bob Kurac on Yesterday at 01:09:12 pm
Greetings, good people.

It's that time of year again when, in the lull before a new season, lots of 12 month subscription payments have expired and income has reduced to a tiny trickle: the well dried up a few weeks ago and the water table is falling further, to use a piss-poor physical geography metaphor.

Anyway, if yours has expired and you can, please do renew, or make a one-off: it's all very much appreciated. We've kept this going for more than two decades on such generosity, which is rather amazing, isn't it?

Thanks,

Bob K

Bob

I've explored making contributions in the past but got nowhere.

How do I make a regular payment and is the only way to make a one off payment through Paypal - which I don't use.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,108
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #674 on: Today at 12:18:51 am »

Chucked a tenner in.
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,808
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #675 on: Today at 09:26:19 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm
Bob

I've explored making contributions in the past but got nowhere.

How do I make a regular payment and is the only way to make a one off payment through Paypal - which I don't use.
I'm at work at the moment, send me a pm and we'll discuss options mate. Then I can get it to Bob for you.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 