Greetings, good people.



It's that time of year again when, in the lull before a new season, lots of 12 month subscription payments have expired and income has reduced to a tiny trickle: the well dried up a few weeks ago and the water table is falling further, to use a piss-poor physical geography metaphor.



Anyway, if yours has expired and you can, please do renew, or make a one-off: it's all very much appreciated. We've kept this going for more than two decades on such generosity, which is rather amazing, isn't it?



Thanks,



Bob K